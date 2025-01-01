Lt. Sam LawsonAfter being told that he is being transferred to a frontline British unit - Now you might not remember this or you may not be aware of it but I volunteered for the service because as a language specialist I was going to get a bar on my shoulder and be able to sit by a radio and eavesdrop on those fiendish Orientals... Now if they're going to change those rules, I just might have to resign that commission.
Lt. Sam Lawsonand if I do you'll have to send another officer, right?
Capt. John G. NolanThe order specifies Japanese speaking personnel. If you'd like to resign your commission the Navy would be happy to accept it and send you out there as a seaman 2nd class. Would you like me to arrange that for you right now?