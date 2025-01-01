Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Too Late the Hero Too Late the Hero Movie Quotes

Too Late the Hero Movie Quotes

Captain Hornsby What an extraordinary fellow!
Colonel Thompson Well, he is an American.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pvt. Tosh Hearne [to Lawson] Getting ourselves killed is not going to make any difference to anyone except us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. John G. Nolan [Sarcastically referring to Lawson whom he secunded to the British] They're gonna love him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Hornsby Good afternoon. Glad you'll be coming along.
Pvt. Tosh Hearne [Glumly] That makes one of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Sam Lawson After being told that he is being transferred to a frontline British unit - Now you might not remember this or you may not be aware of it but I volunteered for the service because as a language specialist I was going to get a bar on my shoulder and be able to sit by a radio and eavesdrop on those fiendish Orientals... Now if they're going to change those rules, I just might have to resign that commission.
Capt. John G. Nolan That's your Privilege.
Lt. Sam Lawson and if I do you'll have to send another officer, right?
Capt. John G. Nolan The order specifies Japanese speaking personnel. If you'd like to resign your commission the Navy would be happy to accept it and send you out there as a seaman 2nd class. Would you like me to arrange that for you right now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more