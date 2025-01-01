Menu
The Wilby Conspiracy Movie Quotes

Major Horn Mukarjee could swear by the beard of the prophet or the nails of the true cross and it wouldn't mean a thing. Because Mukarjee is a goddamned, godless, atheist Marxist. And the only thing that he holds sacred is Che Guevara's foreskin.
Jim Keogh The police sure are busy tonight.
Shack Twala In a police state, the police are always busy.
Major Horn Well, well... My government will have me out of here in six weeks. It's called prisoner exchange. And I will be back.
Jim Keogh You know? I really believe you will.
Major Horn Oh I will.
[Keogh shoots him in the head]
Shack Twala [to Keogh] Now you understand.
[last lines]
Jim Keogh Rina, I think I'm gonna need a lawyer.
