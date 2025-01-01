Menu
The Wilby Conspiracy
The Wilby Conspiracy Movie Quotes
The Wilby Conspiracy Movie Quotes
Major Horn
Mukarjee could swear by the beard of the prophet or the nails of the true cross and it wouldn't mean a thing. Because Mukarjee is a goddamned, godless, atheist Marxist. And the only thing that he holds sacred is Che Guevara's foreskin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Keogh
The police sure are busy tonight.
Shack Twala
In a police state, the police are always busy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Major Horn
Well, well... My government will have me out of here in six weeks. It's called prisoner exchange. And I will be back.
Jim Keogh
You know? I really believe you will.
Major Horn
Oh I will.
[Keogh shoots him in the head]
Shack Twala
[to Keogh]
Now you understand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jim Keogh
Rina, I think I'm gonna need a lawyer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Nicol Williamson
Michael Caine
Sidney Poitier
