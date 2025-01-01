Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Eagle Has Landed The Eagle Has Landed Movie Quotes

The Eagle Has Landed Movie Quotes

Col. Max Radl A wink from a pretty girl at a party results rarely in climax, Karl. But a man is a fool not to push a suggestion as far as it will go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Clark Colonel, there's no such thing as "death with honor". Just death.
Colonel Kurt Steiner I have no intention of dying now. But if I'm going to, allow me to choose where and how.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Seen fighting in a churchyard, speaks as he fights]
Liam Devlin It's all right, Father, I'm just telling him about the Holy Trinity. You know it? Footwork, timing, and hitting! And a little bit of dirty work. Learn these, my uncle'd say, and you'll inherit the Earth as surely as the meek.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SS-Obergruppenführer Sturmbannführer Stauff was doing his duty!
Colonel Kurt Steiner He reminds me of something that I occasionally pick up on my shoe in the gutter! Very unpleasant, on a hot day. And if you have the dubious honor of commanding this senseless slaughter, I'd suggest you to keep him downwind at all times! That is, of course, if you can tell the difference anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heinrich Himmler So you see... Radl. Under the terms of that document, even I find myself under your personal command!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner You are going to jump in those clothes?
Liam Devlin It might look a bit silly going down Mr. Steiner, but I'll be hell of a lot safer when I land on the ground. There is an old poem I know, which freely translated from the Irish says, "I realized fear one morning, when the blare of the fox-hunters sound. When they are all chasing after the poor bloody fox, it's safer to be dressed like a hound."
Col. Max Radl You're quite a literary man, Devlin.
Liam Devlin The truth be known, Colonel, I'm a bloody literary genius.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Admiral Canaris That meeting, you should have seen it, Radl. There was Hitler, first ranting, then cajoling, then perfectly rational... then raging and stamping like a - like the ringmaster of some freak circus! Goebbels, hopping from one foot to another like a - like a schoolboy. Bormann... hmph... a vulture, perched in the corner, watching, listening, never speaking. And Mussolini - Mussolini! - an automaton, Radl! And I looked round that room, and I wondered: am I the only one who can see it? And if so, what must I look like to them?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin The only time this plan makes any sense to me is when I'm drunk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Liam Devlin [Molly reading letter from Liam. The letter is read in Liam's voice] Molly, my love... as a great man once said, I have suffered to see change and yet nothing can ever be the same again. I came here to Norfolk to do a job... not to fall in love. By now you'll know the worst of me. Try not to think it. To leave you... is punishment enough. But it will not end here. For as they say in Ireland, we have known the days. Liam.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Wilde [a German paratrooper has died while rescuing a drowning girl, revealing the plot to kidnap Churchill] Colonel, I understand none of this. And I don't wish you well. But I'm grateful for the life of my child.
Colonel Kurt Steiner So am I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Devlin has just provided Steiner with a much-needed resource]
Colonel Kurt Steiner Mr. Devlin, you are an extraordinary man.
Liam Devlin Col. Steiner, you're an extraordinary judge of character.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin Give me another one of those Bolshevik firecrackers. I think I fell asleep in the snow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Verecker Colonel, my one consolation is that that thanks to my sister, your plot has failed.
Colonel Kurt Steiner Really? I thought the plot failed because one of my men died saving the little girl out there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SS Officer Herr Oberst Radl? In the name of the Führer, you are under arrest.
Col. Max Radl May I be permitted to know the charge?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl [reading mission orders from Hitler] "Herr Oberst Radl is acting under my direct and personal orders in a matter of the utmost importance to the Reich. All personnel, military and civil, without distinction of rank, will assist him in any way that Oberst Radl sees fit to demand... Adolf Hitler."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl [Handing Devlin an envelope] Your complete instructions
Liam Devlin What - all of it?
[Holds the envelope to his ear and crinkles it]
Liam Devlin No cyanide pill?
Col. Max Radl I couldn't conceive of a situation which would require you to take one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner Difficult decisions are the privilege of rank.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Pitts Where you from, son?
Soldier Omaha, sir.
Colonel Pitts By this time next year, pigeons are gonna be crappin' on statues of you across the whole damn state of Nebraska.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin [to the pilot] How do I jump out of this thing?
Pilot Undo your safety belt. I turn the aircraft upside down, you drop out.
Liam Devlin [turning to Steiner] Has it occurred to you that piece of paper you keep waving about could just be a clever forgery?
Colonel Kurt Steiner Why don't you fly to Berchestgarden and ask him yourself?
Liam Devlin Oh, let's not bother the man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Pitts You speak English?
Corporal Kuniski Yes.
Colonel Pitts I'm gonna give you five minutes to lay down your arms, and surrender your hostages. You understand what I'm saying?
Corporal Kuniski Yes.
Colonel Pitts Where's your commanding officer?
Corporal Kuniski Yes.
Colonel Pitts ...Are you makin' fun of me, soldier?
[Kuniski just grins]
Colonel Pitts God damn it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oberst Kurt Steiner I have hostages.
Captain Clark [smiles wryly] Well, I can't see you bringing them out, women and children in front of you.
[Steiner returns the smile, knowing his bluff has been called]
Oberst Kurt Steiner No.
[turns into the church]
Oberst Kurt Steiner Let the villagers go, Altmann.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl Are you familiar with the works of Jung, Karl?
Karl I am aware of the works of Jung, not familiar, Herr Oberst.
Col. Max Radl A very great thinker. A rational man And yet he speaks of something called synchronicity, events having a coincidence in time, creating the feeling that a deeper motivation is involved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pamela Verecker [In a state of total hysteria] Nazis are coming! Nazis! I saw parachutes... and that Irish handyman... he's a spy! We've got to tell someone... tell someone...
Joanna Grey [Calmly offering her a cup of drugged tea] There, there, my dear. Everything will be quite all right. Now sit down and have a nice cup of tea while I ring the authorities.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[word of Col. Pitts's impulsive assault on the German paratroopers reaches the military headquarters]
Captain Clark Colonel Pitts is a man of, uh... limited combat experience.
Maj. Corcoran [deadpan] Apparently no longer.
Captain Clark Nope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin You think I'd sell out.
Col. Max Radl It's just that you've been so expensive to buy in the first place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Capt. von Neustadt Who are these people?
SS Officer Well, Jews, sir!
Colonel Kurt Steiner Jews?
SS Officer We are razing the ghetto to the ground! Burning them up! They've put up one hell of a fight, I can tell you!
Colonel Kurt Steiner Oh? How? With umbrellas and crutches?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl Your meeting went well? The Führer had something specific in mind?
Admiral Canaris A simple exercise in logistics, nothing very complicated: he merely wants Winston Churchill brought from London to Berlin. And we are ordered to make a feasibility study. Today's Wednesday. By Friday he will forget it, but Himmler will not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner [about SS-Obergruppenführer] There you are. You see Hans? It's infallible. I can always tell a thorough-going bastard when I see one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin [after using a whistle to subdue a guard dog at the airfield] A little trick I learnt from an uncle I've got in Belfast.
Colonel Kurt Steiner In the Middle Ages, they'd have burned you for that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the disguised Steiner gets into the jeep with Capt. von Neustadt]
Colonel Kurt Steiner [under his breath] Not too slowly...
Colonel Kurt Steiner Colonel Kurt Steiner, Capt. von Neustadt: And on the *left... hand... side* of the road!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Verecker My God, You're a German!
Laker Armsby More bloody foreigners!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Churchill's aide That is one George Fowler lying there. He is a variety artist, of a sort. And a very brave man. Incredible! He knew this sort of thing could happen; he didn't even call out. Played it straight through to the end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin Your nose turns up. Did anybody ever tell you that? And when you get angry, your mouth turns down at the corners.
Molly Prior I'm sure you could find a hundred things wrong with me, Mr. Devlin. A thousand. But you wouldn't throw me out of your bed on a wet Saturday night, I'm sure. But that's men for you! Anything is better than nothing.
Liam Devlin Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute, come here! You don't know the first thing about me. Even if you did, you'd know that I much prefer a warm Autumn afternoon under the pines, to a wet Saturday night any day. And the sand has a terrible way of gettin' where it shouldn't be.
[starts to kiss Molly]
Liam Devlin Get out of here, before I let my mad passion run away with me. Go on, get! Get!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Pitts If anything happens to Churchill, because you're late, this country's gonna swing you from Big Ben by your balls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Narrator [WWII News Story] September 12, 1943, German paratroopers snatched Mussolini from his mountaintop prison in Italy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Admiral Canaris This operation could make the Charge of the Light Brigade look like a sensible military exercise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[seeing the german paratroopers in the air]
Liam Devlin Mother of God... Flying pigs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Corporal Kuniski Hello, Grandfather!
Laker Armsby [standing in a grave] Foreigners?
Corporal Kuniski Polish. Corporal Kuniski.
Laker Armsby Kuniski? Well, that's not your fault, son, is it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joanna Grey Sir Henry's a pleasant enough dullard. We became friends after my late husband died. They were partners together in a South African venture.
Colonel Kurt Steiner South African. That's what I can hear in your voice. A trace of Afrikaans.
Joanna Grey My mother, since you noticed. She died there, along with my sister, in a British concentration camp. Or did you think the Nazis invented them?
Liam Devlin Revenge. The classic motive. I congratulate you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Clark Have you notified the War Office?
Colonel Pitts My God, do you have any idea how long I'd be on that phone trying to make those fat ass bastards at Staff believe me? No, by God, I'm gonna nail those Krauts myself and I got the men to do it! "Action this day." That's Churchill's personal motto.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Pitts God damn Krauts think they're gonna kick Colonel Clarence E. Pitts around, they got another thing comin'. I'm gonna blow their asses right out of that - church.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner The time has come, Mr Devlin, when I no longer control events. They control me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl I'm very much impressed. You know, it all started as a joke, an insane joke.
Colonel Kurt Steiner I hope that Winston Churchill appreciates our sense of humor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin Eagle, this is Falcon, receiving you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Pitts Your girl's okay, Clark. She's in hospital. Took a bullet from some double-crossin' bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SS-Obergruppenführer What am I to do with you, Herr Oberst? You're a military hero, awarded the Knight's Cross with Oak Leaves and Swords for gallantry. Yet responsible for the attempted escape of an enemy of the state, abetted by the mutinous conduct of your men! By rights, you should all be court-martialed.
Colonel Kurt Steiner Difficult decisions are the privilege of rank, Herr Gruppenführer. But, as for my men, they seem to feel a certain loyalty to me. I - don't suppose you could content yourself with my head and overlook their part in this thing? Huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin I'm working, you know, Colonel.
Col. Max Radl At the university. For a man like you, it would seem to be rather like a thoroughbred racing horse finding himself - pulling a milk cart.
Liam Devlin Oh, you got a way with words, Colonel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin The top o' the morning to you. It's not Irish whiskey, but it'll do to be going on with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heinrich Himmler The arrogance of this Steiner is dazzling. An unusual man this, er, this Steiner. Intelligent, ruthless, a brilliant soldier, but above all, a romantic fool. He threw away everything: rank, career, the future. He is presently serving in a penal colony on the island of Alderney. And all for the sake of some little Jewess whom he'd never clapped eyes on before!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Verecker You accepted our admiration, our kindness, and our trust. May God grant you time to relive this moment in shame!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl The Führer comes up with an absurd suggestion that we emulate Skorzeny by abducting Churchill. Now, for political reasons, we are prodded into making a worthless report on this. And then, suddenly, synchronicity rears its disturbing head.
Karl Ja, Ja, I see that.
Col. Max Radl We receive a routine report with a brief notation that next month after visiting a local bomber command, Churchill will spend the weekend in a country manor less than 7 miles from a deserted coastline. At any other time, this report would mean nothing. At this particular *time*, and in that particular *file*, it becomes a circumstance which - titillates. A coincidence to - tease us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl Am I correct to assume your aim is still total victory against England?
Liam Devlin No, that's your aim. My aim is a united Ireland.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin I don't like soft target hits. I don't want to spend my days in Bayswater, mixing up explosives in my landlady's saucepan to blow up the arms and legs off a couple of passers-by. My fight is with the bloody British Empire - and I'll fight it on my own two feet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Admiral Canaris What if Churchill prefers to die? What if abduction becomes assassination?
Col. Max Radl No one specified dead or alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl You're still a supporter of the Irish Republican Army?
Liam Devlin Soldier of, Colonel. Once in, never out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heinrich Himmler You seem nervous, Herr Oberst. Please relax. Sit down.
Col. Max Radl May I smoke, Herr Reichsführer?
Heinrich Himmler No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner Of all the world's leaders, Churchill is probably the least protected, unlike the Führer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner Tell me something, Mr Devlin. Just why are you coming along?
Liam Devlin [after being thrown out the window of an English pub] Can't you tell? I'm the last of the world's great adventurers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin I haven't sucked my thumb in years. I wonder if you'd do it for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin You're with the Women's Voluntary Service.
Molly Prior I help out. When I have the time.
Liam Devlin Sort of, uhm, servicing the troops, is it?
Molly Prior I don't mind.
Liam Devlin Miss, I do believe you're a little bit of a tease.
Molly Prior Children tease, Mr Devlin, and I am almost 19.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Pitts Two weeks out of the year, up to my ass in swamp water in Louisiana. I can feel those mosquitoes now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Father Verecker Did you come for confession?
Liam Devlin Oh, no, with apologies, Father, I'm afraid this poor soul is well past redemption.
Father Verecker God forgive me, but this parish confessional could do with a spicy revelation ever now and then. Oh, and don't forget the words of our Lord, Mr Devlin, "The last shall be the first."
Liam Devlin Well, in that case, Father, I'm assured a place - at the head of the line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur Seymour Today I leave, boy, but from now on, when you see me, you leave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin I get the feeling that he looks upon you as his - personal property.
Molly Prior He can go to hell. I belong to no man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin You'll have a terrible problem with your weight if you don't watch your food.
Molly Prior Bastard! Are you laughing at me?
Liam Devlin What else would you have me do with you, Molly Prior? Don't answer that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arthur Seymour Make fun of me, boy, and I'll squash you like a slug.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin What a lovely day for fantasies. The Colonel's - that he'll actually be able to pull this thing off. Mine? A cup of tea and a little country girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin I'm no good for you at all. There's no future in it. I'm not telling you that to make you want me more. I'm telling you because it's the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joanna Grey There's an entrance at the rear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liam Devlin Oh, Devlin, you bloody idiot. You never learn. You never bloody learn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Molly Prior What you do to him, you do to me, as well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl Herr Reichsführer, I have the honor to announce, the Eagle has landed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Molly Prior I've never meant to tease you. I know I have, but I've never really meant to.
Arthur Seymour [slaps Molly] You lying little tart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laker Armsby [digging a grave] Foreigners. Poles.
Liam Devlin And Yanks too.
Laker Armsby And Irish.
Liam Devlin Get in back into your foxhole, you're gettin' invaded.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joanna Grey Do you have a motive?
Liam Devlin Regrettably - no.
Colonel Kurt Steiner In other words, if someone else had asked you to abduct Adolf Hitler, you would be in Berlin right now.
Liam Devlin If all this lunacy doesn't work out, Colonel, that's not a bad idea. Not a bad idea at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner I hope you find what you're looking for.
Liam Devlin I already have, Colonel. I hope I haven't lost it in the finding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Col. Max Radl I was measured for my *casket* months ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner Captain Clark, what can I do for you?
Captain Clark Surrender.
Colonel Kurt Steiner Surrender?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Kurt Steiner I have nothing for or against Jews, personally. But I've seen too many good men die for *cause*, to watch a girl be killed for sport!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more