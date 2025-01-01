Col. Max RadlA wink from a pretty girl at a party results rarely in climax, Karl. But a man is a fool not to push a suggestion as far as it will go.
Captain ClarkColonel, there's no such thing as "death with honor". Just death.
Colonel Kurt SteinerI have no intention of dying now. But if I'm going to, allow me to choose where and how.
[Seen fighting in a churchyard, speaks as he fights]
Liam DevlinIt's all right, Father, I'm just telling him about the Holy Trinity. You know it? Footwork, timing, and hitting! And a little bit of dirty work. Learn these, my uncle'd say, and you'll inherit the Earth as surely as the meek.
SS-ObergruppenführerSturmbannführer Stauff was doing his duty!
Colonel Kurt SteinerHe reminds me of something that I occasionally pick up on my shoe in the gutter! Very unpleasant, on a hot day. And if you have the dubious honor of commanding this senseless slaughter, I'd suggest you to keep him downwind at all times! That is, of course, if you can tell the difference anymore.
Heinrich HimmlerSo you see... Radl. Under the terms of that document, even I find myself under your personal command!
Liam DevlinIt might look a bit silly going down Mr. Steiner, but I'll be hell of a lot safer when I land on the ground. There is an old poem I know, which freely translated from the Irish says, "I realized fear one morning, when the blare of the fox-hunters sound. When they are all chasing after the poor bloody fox, it's safer to be dressed like a hound."
Liam DevlinThe truth be known, Colonel, I'm a bloody literary genius.
Admiral CanarisThat meeting, you should have seen it, Radl. There was Hitler, first ranting, then cajoling, then perfectly rational... then raging and stamping like a - like the ringmaster of some freak circus! Goebbels, hopping from one foot to another like a - like a schoolboy. Bormann... hmph... a vulture, perched in the corner, watching, listening, never speaking. And Mussolini - Mussolini! - an automaton, Radl! And I looked round that room, and I wondered: am I the only one who can see it? And if so, what must I look like to them?
Liam DevlinThe only time this plan makes any sense to me is when I'm drunk.
[last lines]
Liam Devlin[Molly reading letter from Liam. The letter is read in Liam's voice]Molly, my love... as a great man once said, I have suffered to see change and yet nothing can ever be the same again. I came here to Norfolk to do a job... not to fall in love. By now you'll know the worst of me. Try not to think it. To leave you... is punishment enough. But it will not end here. For as they say in Ireland, we have known the days. Liam.
Mrs. Wilde[a German paratrooper has died while rescuing a drowning girl, revealing the plot to kidnap Churchill]Colonel, I understand none of this. And I don't wish you well. But I'm grateful for the life of my child.
Col. Max Radl[reading mission orders from Hitler]"Herr Oberst Radl is acting under my direct and personal orders in a matter of the utmost importance to the Reich. All personnel, military and civil, without distinction of rank, will assist him in any way that Oberst Radl sees fit to demand... Adolf Hitler."
Col. Max Radl[Handing Devlin an envelope]Your complete instructions
Col. Max RadlYour meeting went well? The Führer had something specific in mind?
Admiral CanarisA simple exercise in logistics, nothing very complicated: he merely wants Winston Churchill brought from London to Berlin. And we are ordered to make a feasibility study. Today's Wednesday. By Friday he will forget it, but Himmler will not.
Colonel Kurt Steiner[about SS-Obergruppenführer]There you are. You see Hans? It's infallible. I can always tell a thorough-going bastard when I see one.
Liam Devlin[after using a whistle to subdue a guard dog at the airfield]A little trick I learnt from an uncle I've got in Belfast.
Churchill's aideThat is one George Fowler lying there. He is a variety artist, of a sort. And a very brave man. Incredible! He knew this sort of thing could happen; he didn't even call out. Played it straight through to the end.
Liam DevlinYour nose turns up. Did anybody ever tell you that? And when you get angry, your mouth turns down at the corners.
Molly PriorI'm sure you could find a hundred things wrong with me, Mr. Devlin. A thousand. But you wouldn't throw me out of your bed on a wet Saturday night, I'm sure. But that's men for you! Anything is better than nothing.
Liam DevlinWait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute, come here! You don't know the first thing about me. Even if you did, you'd know that I much prefer a warm Autumn afternoon under the pines, to a wet Saturday night any day. And the sand has a terrible way of gettin' where it shouldn't be.
[starts to kiss Molly]
Liam DevlinGet out of here, before I let my mad passion run away with me. Go on, get! Get!
Colonel PittsIf anything happens to Churchill, because you're late, this country's gonna swing you from Big Ben by your balls.
[first lines]
Narrator[WWII News Story]September 12, 1943, German paratroopers snatched Mussolini from his mountaintop prison in Italy.
Admiral CanarisThis operation could make the Charge of the Light Brigade look like a sensible military exercise.
Joanna GreyMy mother, since you noticed. She died there, along with my sister, in a British concentration camp. Or did you think the Nazis invented them?
Liam DevlinRevenge. The classic motive. I congratulate you.
Captain ClarkHave you notified the War Office?
Colonel PittsMy God, do you have any idea how long I'd be on that phone trying to make those fat ass bastards at Staff believe me? No, by God, I'm gonna nail those Krauts myself and I got the men to do it! "Action this day." That's Churchill's personal motto.
Colonel PittsGod damn Krauts think they're gonna kick Colonel Clarence E. Pitts around, they got another thing comin'. I'm gonna blow their asses right out of that - church.
Colonel PittsYour girl's okay, Clark. She's in hospital. Took a bullet from some double-crossin' bitch.
SS-ObergruppenführerWhat am I to do with you, Herr Oberst? You're a military hero, awarded the Knight's Cross with Oak Leaves and Swords for gallantry. Yet responsible for the attempted escape of an enemy of the state, abetted by the mutinous conduct of your men! By rights, you should all be court-martialed.
Colonel Kurt SteinerDifficult decisions are the privilege of rank, Herr Gruppenführer. But, as for my men, they seem to feel a certain loyalty to me. I - don't suppose you could content yourself with my head and overlook their part in this thing? Huh?
Liam DevlinThe top o' the morning to you. It's not Irish whiskey, but it'll do to be going on with.
Heinrich HimmlerThe arrogance of this Steiner is dazzling. An unusual man this, er, this Steiner. Intelligent, ruthless, a brilliant soldier, but above all, a romantic fool. He threw away everything: rank, career, the future. He is presently serving in a penal colony on the island of Alderney. And all for the sake of some little Jewess whom he'd never clapped eyes on before!
Father VereckerYou accepted our admiration, our kindness, and our trust. May God grant you time to relive this moment in shame!
Col. Max RadlThe Führer comes up with an absurd suggestion that we emulate Skorzeny by abducting Churchill. Now, for political reasons, we are prodded into making a worthless report on this. And then, suddenly, synchronicity rears its disturbing head.
KarlJa, Ja, I see that.
Col. Max RadlWe receive a routine report with a brief notation that next month after visiting a local bomber command, Churchill will spend the weekend in a country manor less than 7 miles from a deserted coastline. At any other time, this report would mean nothing. At this particular *time*, and in that particular *file*, it becomes a circumstance which - titillates. A coincidence to - tease us.
Col. Max RadlAm I correct to assume your aim is still total victory against England?
Liam DevlinNo, that's your aim. My aim is a united Ireland.
Liam DevlinI don't like soft target hits. I don't want to spend my days in Bayswater, mixing up explosives in my landlady's saucepan to blow up the arms and legs off a couple of passers-by. My fight is with the bloody British Empire - and I'll fight it on my own two feet.
Admiral CanarisWhat if Churchill prefers to die? What if abduction becomes assassination?