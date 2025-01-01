Financial MediatorWell, that was undoubtedly the most appalling display of bad manners I've ever witnessed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc FletcherOkay, now there are a number of things that we can do. One: we can go home and tell Joe that his entire 3 million dollars has dissappeared. And that we are very sorry. He will be extremely sympathetic, of course, and I will wind up standing on the bottom of Lake Tahoe with cement boots on. Two, I skip town and spend the rest of my life running and hiding. Not as bad as One, but still... Three: we stay here and make the best of what we got.