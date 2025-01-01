Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Silver Bears Silver Bears Movie Quotes

Silver Bears Movie Quotes

Financial Mediator Well, that was undoubtedly the most appalling display of bad manners I've ever witnessed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Fletcher Okay, now there are a number of things that we can do. One: we can go home and tell Joe that his entire 3 million dollars has dissappeared. And that we are very sorry. He will be extremely sympathetic, of course, and I will wind up standing on the bottom of Lake Tahoe with cement boots on. Two, I skip town and spend the rest of my life running and hiding. Not as bad as One, but still... Three: we stay here and make the best of what we got.
Albert Fiore What've we got?
Doc Fletcher Nothing
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Gianfranco di Siracusa My great-great-grandfather was a Pope, and I have never been accustomed to being treated like - how do you say? - a total schmuck. Ciao.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Gianfranco di Siracusa Benvenuto has been with my family since 1899. People like him do not exist anymore. He has not been paid since 1937.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Fiore He's not a fag, he's English.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doc Fletcher I liked you better when you were stealing cars.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Gianfranco di Siracusa Well, Doc, where have you been? I was worried about you.
Doc Fletcher Oh, what a coincidence. So was I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shireen Firdausi Gianfranco, please...
Prince Gianfranco di Siracusa Yes, yes, tell me another lie. I'm still the fool that you think I am.
Shireen Firdausi Listen, Gianfranco...
Prince Gianfranco di Siracusa Why didn't you tell me, why? That man is the only friend I've ever had in my life. The only one. Why didn't you tell me? Why?
Shireen Firdausi Would you have gone along?
Prince Gianfranco di Siracusa No.
Shireen Firdausi That is why.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shireen Firdausi Doc, we lied. But we didn't cheat and we didn't steal.
Doc Fletcher Two out of three's not bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agha Firdausi Apart from all else, smuggling is the largest business on the Persian Gulf. Gold, watches, cattle... even slaves.
Shireen Firdausi And we simply added silver to the list.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Financial Mediator Ah, here's the Sherry
Albert Fiore Yeah, I'll have a Pepsi
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more