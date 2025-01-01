Frank Mazzetti [looking at the cargo of plutonium] There's enough here to start a war!

Captain Stefan Svevo [appearing with his men behind a stack of crates] Well that's a slight exaggeration. I'm sorry about this Captain. I had hoped that we would never meet again.

Harold Meredith Who is that? What's he want?

Celeste Whitman It's your basic guard variety terroist. I think he wants to kill us.

Captain Stefan Svevo Well however accurate the second part of your statement may be, please don't confuse me with some politically... impotent bomb thrower. The truth is I came aboard this ship with a purer motive than Captain Turner: to recover a piece of property which was *already* mine.

Captain Mike Turner You can take *whatever* you want from this ship. I'm welcome to it, but these people have come a long way, and all they want right now is get the hell out of here alive!

Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins As one man says this to another...

[Svevo's men point their guns at Tex]

Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Now hold on just hear me out son.

[They lower their rifles slightly]

Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Tell you what, I'll, I'll write a check for the whole shabbang here. If you just lay down your little rifles, we'll all haul ass out of here together. What do you say?

Captain Stefan Svevo Take a look at that open crate behind me Captain. I sincerly doubt that your friend over there reimburse me for *that*.

Captain Mike Turner OK. Open it. Let's see.

Captain Stefan Svevo You open that barrel Captain and we all die. And I have every reasonable hope of wanting to watch the sunset tonight.

Frank Mazzetti [annoyed] This crap you're dishing out here, you trying to tell us you've got some kind of doomsday machine in there or something?

Captain Stefan Svevo With the information commonly available today, any enterprising... science student could build a nuclear device.

Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Uranium?

Captain Stefan Svevo [proudly] Plutonium. And as the American Govenment is painfully aware, this isn't the first shipment to go astray.

Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Ah, son? Now listen to me. If I was to tell you that I've got certain connections at the Peenee Gon...

Captain Stefan Svevo Then I would have to tell you that my connection are more powerful than yours. I never intended to harm anyone Captain. But as you must realize... I can't let you go now.