Kinoafisha Films Beyond the Poseidon Adventure Beyond the Poseidon Adventure Movie Quotes

Celeste Whitman Are you going to kiss me now?
Captain Mike Turner No.
Celeste Whitman Well then let's get the hell out of here.
Captain Mike Turner In times of real trouble, the one thing man can depend on is the sympathy of the bank.
Castorp Why is Crate 16 so important?
Captain Stefan Svevo Only one other person knew the answer to that, and that's why she had to die.
Captain Mike Turner [after discovering Svevo and his men gathering plutonium] You can take whatever you want from this ship, but these people have come a long way and all they want to do right now is get the hell out of here alive!
Captain Stefan Svevo I never intended to harm anyone Captain, as you must realize, I can't let you go now.
Celeste Whitman [having to jump over a hole that's 6 feet long] You know... I have the shortest legs of anybody here.
Captain Mike Turner Do it!
Celeste Whitman Okay!
Captain Stefan Svevo [to Captain Turner] As you must realize... I can't let you go now!
Wilbur Hubbard Take a look up there. Copper right?
[the Rescue helicopter carrying the 6 survivors flies overhead]
Captain Mike Turner French Coastguard.
[looks at the helicopter through his binoculars]
Captain Mike Turner For them to out this far, some ship must be in big trouble.
Captain Stefan Svevo [as the crews are inspecting the upside-down stern] I hope you are a religilous man, Captain. I've taken the liberty of saying a small prayer for us.
Captain Mike Turner All of us?
Captain Stefan Svevo Well, it is my feeling that... from this time on, our faiths are necessarily intertwined.
Captain Mike Turner Good. Then you won't be offended if I remind you of that from time to time.
Larry Simpson Theresa, what your father is trying to tell you is he's a little bit concerned that maybe I'll tear your clothes off and make love to you here in front of him.
Larry Simpson Theresa, your father... has he always had a one-track mind?
Theresa Mazzetti Well... you know his bark is worse than his bite. He means well.
Larry Simpson Yeah well... I guess if I had a daughter as pretty as you are, I'd probably act the same way.
[Theresa looks at Larry lovingly and smiles]
Theresa Mazzetti Oh thank you.
[an explosion causes the safe in the Purser's office to fall through the floor and open]
Captain Mike Turner [looking at the gold coins and cash] Well what do you know?
Celeste Whitman Well that's one way to crack a safe.
[Celeste starts climb down into the room below]
Captain Mike Turner Where do you think you're going?
Celeste Whitman Let's not wait around for the cash arrive.
[Mike and Wilbur climd down into the room below with Celeste and look at the contents of the safe]
Captain Mike Turner [picks up a gold coin] 1796.
Wilbur Hubbard How much do you think they're worth?
Captain Mike Turner 100 times its weight in gold.
Celeste Whitman Bort?
Captain Mike Turner What?
Wilbur Hubbard Bort.
Captain Mike Turner What's that?
Celeste Whitman Industrial diamonds.
Captain Mike Turner How much are they worth?
Celeste Whitman Oh I think, 3 or $400,000 worth.
[Mike looks amazed]
Celeste Whitman Now wait a minute, tell me the truth, is this really ours?
Captain Mike Turner Yeah it's Salvage. Pack up and let's get out of here.
Wilbur Hubbard [excited] Can see it now Mike? Along the Riviera? We're rich! You know what? We don't need a bank anymore do we?
[laughs]
Celeste Whitman Listen, ace, it's not exactly the Waldorf down there.
Celeste Whitman Oh, come off it, Turner. I know you're a terrifically tough guy, but you're not a son of a bitch - no matter how bad you want me to think you are! Are you?
Captain Mike Turner Wilbur, make ready the skiff. Get the monkey to help you.
Celeste Whitman Monkey? I didn't know you guys had a monkey aboard. Gee, I didn't see one down - - - wonderful.
Captain Mike Turner You're looking at a four-star passenger liner carrying hundreds of wealthy people on a European cruise. The only kind of salvage I want out of there is the kind I can carry on my back.
Celeste Whitman And end up with what? A bagful of credit cards and gold fillings? Charming.
Captain Mike Turner Coming, monkey?
Celeste Whitman Why not?
Celeste Whitman God, this is not a good day for me! Honestly, you just don't understand me at all.
Captain Mike Turner Understand you? I don't even know who you are.
Suzanne Constantine My dress. I don't think I can make it.
Captain Mike Turner Take it off.
Suzanne Constantine I beg your pardon?
Captain Mike Turner Captain Mike Turner, Suzanne Constantine: Take it off!
Celeste Whitman He's got a real way with words, doesn't he?
Captain Mike Turner Happy New Year, I may have found a way out.
Celeste Whitman That prayer you did up there... what religion would that be?
Captain Stefan Svevo Greek Orthodox.
Celeste Whitman No kidding? I'm Greek Orthodox... suddenly!
Nurse Gina Rowe [about the exit the Poseidon through an underwater side door] None of us are experienced divers Captain.
Captain Mike Turner It's our only way out. I'm going to turn you all into frogmen. No one has a choice.
[puts down 2 scuba tanks]
Captain Mike Turner There should be 2 more Wilbur. I counted 4.
Wilbur Hubbard One's empty. The one I'm getting is half full.
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Who's going in the scuba?
Captain Mike Turner Everyone.
Celeste Whitman Last time I went to school, 3 didn't go into 8.
Larry Simpson What you say?
Celeste Whitman 3 doesn't go into 8.
Wilbur Hubbard With him, it's possible.
[meaning Mike]
Captain Mike Turner You mean Jack Custo never taught buddy breathing?
Celeste Whitman What's buddy...?
Captain Mike Turner That's more than one diver on a single tank. Wilbur and I have done it before so we'll use the least air.
Captain Mike Turner [during the first inspection of the upside-down hull] This hole must've been cut by the rescue team from the chopper.
Wilbur Hubbard [looking in] It seems quiet enough now.
[Mike climbs through the hole]
Wilbur Hubbard You know if we can work our way down to the purser's office, blow the safe and then work our way back out, let's see... out the side...
Captain Mike Turner I told you... you don't have to come along old man.
Wilbur Hubbard I know I don't *have* to.
Captain Mike Turner I could use you.
Wilbur Hubbard Yeah I know that too.
Captain Mike Turner Thank you.
Wilbur Hubbard You don't have to thank an old man.
Suzanne Constantine Please can we just get out of here as quickly as possible?
Captain Stefan Svevo It took two years to put this thing together. You really believe I can get off, *without* it?
Suzanne Constantine I've done everything you wanted. Now I just want to get out!
Captain Stefan Svevo I understand, but I've got the bullet, if I could've avoided it. But since I'm here, since we're *both* here, we've got to see this thing through!
Captain Mike Turner [after jumping over a hole that's 6 feet long] Coming Doctor?
Captain Stefan Svevo [on the other side of the hole with his men] Well I've been thinking Captain, we're separated at two cabins. We'll go left, and you and your folly continue forward.
Captain Mike Turner Is that an order?
Captain Stefan Svevo Hopefully it's a constructive suggestion.
Captain Mike Turner All right Doctor. We'll play it your way.
Captain Stefan Svevo [as his boat moves alongside Mike's boat] I'm Doctor Stefan Svevo and this the Medical Rescue Ship Irene. That must be the Poseidon. We heard her S.O.S. last night.
Captain Mike Turner Clear off. I have the salvage rights here. Captain Michael Turner.
Captain Stefan Svevo A capsized ship is like a giant air bubble Captain and there may be survivors. My paramedics and I could be instrumental and try and get them off, give medical attention if needed.
Captain Mike Turner I think the survivors have been taken out, but you can look and take out any you find. But only survivors. I will take out anything else that I find. Is that understood.?
Captain Stefan Svevo Well that was my original proposition to you Captain.
Captain Mike Turner Good. Then we will start getting our gear together, and I suggest you do the same.
Captain Stefan Svevo We're prepared to go aboard right now but don't worry Captain, we'll wait.
[the tugboat Jenny is sailing into the Sunset with the survivors]
Celeste Whitman [joins Mike on the bridge] Poor Wilbur. Why did he do it?
Captain Mike Turner We only had 2 air tanks. He knew we never had a chance so, gave whatever life he had left.
Celeste Whitman I really loved that old man.
Captain Mike Turner What are you going to do now? Go back to your chateau?
Celeste Whitman There is no chateau.
Captain Mike Turner Some place must be home.
Celeste Whitman I'm open to suggestions.
Captain Mike Turner Well I... I'll sign you on the journey, but the bank's going to take boat away as soon as we reach port.
Celeste Whitman Maybe not.
[Celeste takes out an industrial diamond which she salvaged from the Poseidon]
Celeste Whitman Gonna to kiss me now?
Captain Mike Turner I was gonna kiss you anyway.
[they kiss and the tugboat Jenny sails into the Sunset]
Frank Mazzetti [looking at the cargo of plutonium] There's enough here to start a war!
Captain Stefan Svevo [appearing with his men behind a stack of crates] Well that's a slight exaggeration. I'm sorry about this Captain. I had hoped that we would never meet again.
Harold Meredith Who is that? What's he want?
Celeste Whitman It's your basic guard variety terroist. I think he wants to kill us.
Captain Stefan Svevo Well however accurate the second part of your statement may be, please don't confuse me with some politically... impotent bomb thrower. The truth is I came aboard this ship with a purer motive than Captain Turner: to recover a piece of property which was *already* mine.
Captain Mike Turner You can take *whatever* you want from this ship. I'm welcome to it, but these people have come a long way, and all they want right now is get the hell out of here alive!
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins As one man says this to another...
[Svevo's men point their guns at Tex]
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Now hold on just hear me out son.
[They lower their rifles slightly]
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Tell you what, I'll, I'll write a check for the whole shabbang here. If you just lay down your little rifles, we'll all haul ass out of here together. What do you say?
Captain Stefan Svevo Take a look at that open crate behind me Captain. I sincerly doubt that your friend over there reimburse me for *that*.
Captain Mike Turner OK. Open it. Let's see.
Captain Stefan Svevo You open that barrel Captain and we all die. And I have every reasonable hope of wanting to watch the sunset tonight.
Frank Mazzetti [annoyed] This crap you're dishing out here, you trying to tell us you've got some kind of doomsday machine in there or something?
Captain Stefan Svevo With the information commonly available today, any enterprising... science student could build a nuclear device.
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Uranium?
Captain Stefan Svevo [proudly] Plutonium. And as the American Govenment is painfully aware, this isn't the first shipment to go astray.
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Ah, son? Now listen to me. If I was to tell you that I've got certain connections at the Peenee Gon...
Captain Stefan Svevo Then I would have to tell you that my connection are more powerful than yours. I never intended to harm anyone Captain. But as you must realize... I can't let you go now.
[another explosion occurs]
Celeste Whitman [character's first line] I'm sick.
Wilbur Hubbard I don't know, she could go down any moment now.
Captain Mike Turner The Andrea Doria stayed up for more than ten hours.
Celeste Whitman Well, I stayed up for a week once. So what?
Celeste Whitman If I'd known I was gonna be sailing with Captain Bligh I'd have stayed put up in my chateau in the Riviera.
Captain Mike Turner Chateau? Is that what the other girls called it?
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Frank, so help me, you keep runnin' off at the head, you ain't gettin' one dang sip of this wine.
Frank Mazzetti Hey, Tex, take that wine and shove it sideways!
Frank Mazzetti I run a bar in Morristown, New Jersey. I know what goes on. This guy's got one thing on his mind! I've seen old guys in there with kids as young as my daughter.
Larry Simpson Well, then thank goodness I'm only 22 years old, right, Daddy?
Frank Mazzetti Listen, kid, if we get out of here alive, I'm gonna kill you!
Nurse Gina Rowe That's very perverted reasoning!
Celeste Whitman I came to France a year and a half ago with my boyfriend from Cincinnati.
Captain Mike Turner Where's your boyfriend now?
Celeste Whitman Cincinnati.
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Name's Dewey Hopkins. I'm from Big D, Texas. That's Dallas, folks.
Dewey 'Tex' Hopkins Well, as one man of substance to another, let's go right to the mat. I mean, let's not pussyfoot around.
Captain Mike Turner Even a bloodhound couldn't smell a cold pie in a refrigerator at 100 feet.
Celeste Whitman Oh my gosh! I shot one of them!
Captain Mike Turner Well... shoot another one!
Captain Mike Turner [after boarding the Poseidon] That fire must've been started by the last explosion. More could come anytime.
Wilbur Hubbard I'm telling ya it's a floating time bomb!
