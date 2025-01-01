Chester MacFarlandThe problem is we expect too much from them. When I was a kid, I looked up to my father like he was a god. Then you grow up and they disappoint you a little more every day.
RydalFollow me. Completed in 438 BC, the Parthenon. From the Greek word "parthenes", meaning "virgins".
[first lines]
RydalTake a look at that view. Spectacular, isn't it? It was here, on the Acropolis hill, that some believe Theseus's father, King Aegeus, looked out to sea, waiting for his son to return. See, Theseus had promised his father that if he defeated the Minotaur, he'd hoist a white sail on his ship as a tribute but he was so excited to get back home he forgot and he flew the same black sail that he set out with. Well, thinking his son was dead, the heartbroken king flung himself onto the rocks below, another victim of the cruel tricks gods play on men.
RydalWell, I hope you ladies brought your handkerchiefs, 'cause the next thing you're about to see has been known to make some weep at first sight.
Chester MacFarlandThat's the best thing about being your age. There's a surprise around every corner.
Paul VittorioIt's funny, you know? All that time over here during the war, I could give a shit about Europe. Yet, here I am again.