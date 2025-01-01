Menu
The Two Faces of January Movie Quotes

The Two Faces of January Movie Quotes

Chester MacFarland I'm sorry I disappointed you.
[last lines]
Chester MacFarland I'm sorry I disappointed you
Colette Now, I'm curious.
Chester MacFarland I don't expect you to understand now but one day you're going to wake up and you're going to look in the mirror and you're going to see someone who's not all that different from me.
Chester MacFarland Who are they describing, you or me?
Colette I bet you wish you'd never met us.
Chester MacFarland The problem is we expect too much from them. When I was a kid, I looked up to my father like he was a god. Then you grow up and they disappoint you a little more every day.
Rydal Follow me. Completed in 438 BC, the Parthenon. From the Greek word "parthenes", meaning "virgins".
[first lines]
Rydal Take a look at that view. Spectacular, isn't it? It was here, on the Acropolis hill, that some believe Theseus's father, King Aegeus, looked out to sea, waiting for his son to return. See, Theseus had promised his father that if he defeated the Minotaur, he'd hoist a white sail on his ship as a tribute but he was so excited to get back home he forgot and he flew the same black sail that he set out with. Well, thinking his son was dead, the heartbroken king flung himself onto the rocks below, another victim of the cruel tricks gods play on men.
Rydal Well, I hope you ladies brought your handkerchiefs, 'cause the next thing you're about to see has been known to make some weep at first sight.
Chester MacFarland That's the best thing about being your age. There's a surprise around every corner.
Paul Vittorio It's funny, you know? All that time over here during the war, I could give a shit about Europe. Yet, here I am again.
Colette Well, what did you think?
Chester MacFarland She's very sweet. Wouldn't trust him to mow my lawn.
Chester MacFarland Run along, Rydal. Run along.
Rydal Enjoy Rome.
Chester MacFarland Oh, well, we'll try.
Colette Finish your ozo and I'll try again.
Chester MacFarland it's ouzo. O-U-Z-O. Four letters.
Colette Well, it tastes like gasoline to me.
Colette I like him. And I appreciate what he's doing for us.
Chester MacFarland You like him?
Colette I didn't mean it like *that*.
