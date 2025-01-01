[first lines]

Take a look at that view. Spectacular, isn't it? It was here, on the Acropolis hill, that some believe Theseus's father, King Aegeus, looked out to sea, waiting for his son to return. See, Theseus had promised his father that if he defeated the Minotaur, he'd hoist a white sail on his ship as a tribute but he was so excited to get back home he forgot and he flew the same black sail that he set out with. Well, thinking his son was dead, the heartbroken king flung himself onto the rocks below, another victim of the cruel tricks gods play on men.