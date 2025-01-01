Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Hands of Stone
Hands of Stone Movie Quotes
Hands of Stone Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Juanita Leonard
You want to beat Duran, you're gonna have to humiliate him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Arcel
[on phone with Durén]
The American you're talking to now, he gave you the best years of his life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Arcel
Please, you make it sound like I've been with some woman or something.
Stephanie Arcel
I would rather you were with some woman.
Ray Arcel
Don't always be a district attorney. I was seeing an old friend.
Stephanie Arcel
You know, it's fine. I'm blonde. I look great in black. I will be a very hot widow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Arcel
Put all your money on Durén. Make a bundle. Leave me alone if he wins, shoot me if he lose.
[chuckles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jurnee Smollett
Robert De Niro
Ellen Barkin
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree