Hands of Stone Movie Quotes

Juanita Leonard You want to beat Duran, you're gonna have to humiliate him.
Ray Arcel [on phone with Durén] The American you're talking to now, he gave you the best years of his life.
Ray Arcel Please, you make it sound like I've been with some woman or something.
Stephanie Arcel I would rather you were with some woman.
Ray Arcel Don't always be a district attorney. I was seeing an old friend.
Stephanie Arcel You know, it's fine. I'm blonde. I look great in black. I will be a very hot widow.
Ray Arcel Put all your money on Durén. Make a bundle. Leave me alone if he wins, shoot me if he lose.
[chuckles]
