Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] I can't control
Control your temper
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] My destiny
She doesn't see
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] I trust my soul
Who says that there's a soul
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] My only goal, is just to be
Just let me be!
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung in time with Roger] There's only now, there's only here. Give into love, or live in fear. No other path, no other way. No day but today.
Who do you think you are? Barging in on me and my guitar. Little girl hey, the door is that way.
Mimi
No day but today.
The fire's dead anyway.
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] No day but today.
Take your powder, take your candle.
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] No day but today.
Take your brown eyes, your pretty smile, your silouette.
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] No day but today.
Another time, another place, another round, a warm embrace.
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] No day but today.
Another dance another way, another chance, another day
Collins, Mark, Mimi, Angel: [Sung] No day but today.