Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Heartbreak Hotel Heartbreak Hotel Movie Quotes

Heartbreak Hotel Movie Quotes

Johnny Wolfe You're kissing the same ass you used to kick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elvis Presley When I first met you, I didn't like you at all. I thought you were the most arrogant, selfish, ungrateful little bastard I'd ever met.
[pauses]
Elvis Presley Then I started to remember how much I was like that at your age.
Johnny Wolfe Elvis, man. What happened at the talent show - thanks. I know you did that for me.
Elvis Presley [Frowns] Hell no, kid. I didn't do that for you. I did that for rock and roll.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elvis Presley Son, you're talking to Elvis Presley! Do I look like a dating service?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elvis Presley Maybe I oughtta go back to the old way of doing things. Really rock 'em again!
Jerry Schilling [Uneasy] Hell, you can't afford to take a chance like that, E. What about your image?
Elvis Presley Can't afford it? Man, when I was broke I could afford to do anything I wanted!
[Bitterly, to himself]
Elvis Presley Now I'm a millionaire. Can't afford to do a damned thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Charlie Schlatter
Devid Kit
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more