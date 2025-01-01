Menu
Films
Heartbreak Hotel
Heartbreak Hotel Movie Quotes
Heartbreak Hotel Movie Quotes
Johnny Wolfe
You're kissing the same ass you used to kick.
Elvis Presley
When I first met you, I didn't like you at all. I thought you were the most arrogant, selfish, ungrateful little bastard I'd ever met.
[pauses]
Elvis Presley
Then I started to remember how much I was like that at your age.
Johnny Wolfe
Elvis, man. What happened at the talent show - thanks. I know you did that for me.
Elvis Presley
[Frowns]
Hell no, kid. I didn't do that for you. I did that for rock and roll.
Elvis Presley
Son, you're talking to Elvis Presley! Do I look like a dating service?
Elvis Presley
Maybe I oughtta go back to the old way of doing things. Really rock 'em again!
Jerry Schilling
[Uneasy]
Hell, you can't afford to take a chance like that, E. What about your image?
Elvis Presley
Can't afford it? Man, when I was broke I could afford to do anything I wanted!
[Bitterly, to himself]
Elvis Presley
Now I'm a millionaire. Can't afford to do a damned thing.
