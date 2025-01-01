Menu
Kinoafisha Films Rocket Gibraltar Rocket Gibraltar Movie Quotes

Levi Rockwell Their whole life was the sea, the sea and their boats. So in celebrating their deaths--yes, you can say celebrating--they used both. The families of the great Viking would put the body of their loved one on a ship, cover it with straw, and then, as the sun was setting, cast it away into the water. They would light huge bonfires on the beach, and then the Vikings would light the tips of their arrows in the bonfire and shoot them at the ship. Ah, it must have been so beautiful, fire on the water. Legend has it that if the color of the setting sun and the color of the burning ship were the same then that Viking had lead a good life, and in the afterlife he would go to Viking heaven. All night long the Viking men, women, and children watched the ship with the body as it burned in the water. By dawn all that was left were ashes, complete obliteration, carried by the currents to the four corners of the earth, fresh and beautiful, and vanished completely, like a dream.
[the kids see Cy Blue running back to Levi's house]
Jessica Hanson What's that little turd up to now?
Max Hanson He's just weird.
Dawn Black Blue's got this thing. He's psychotic.
Kane Rockwell Definitely!
Dawn Black No, I mean he's psychic. He knows stuff.
Levi Rockwell Pay attention to Dwayne. He's got a new joke he wants to tell us. It's about belly dancers. You're on, Dwayne.
Dwayne Hanson Dad, you're putting me on the spot here! They're going to put tomatoes on yo-yos so they can hit me twice!
Aggie Rockwell You can't have a nympho do a porno, because then it wouldn't be acting, it would be real.
Dwayne Hanson That's the saddest thing I've ever heard.
Dwayne Hanson I miss the city. The pollution, the crime, the noise. I'm an emotional wreck, I really am.
Rolo Rockwell What do you mean, you've got director's block? Who do you think you are? Nic Ray?
Levi Rockwell Nothing's as good as a midnight pee in the ocean.
[at Levi's wife's gravesite]
Cy Blue Black Poor Grandma.
Crow Black What?
Cy Blue Black Poor Grandma.
Crow Black Oh, yeah. Poor Grandma.
Cy Blue Black Bad worms.
Rolo Rockwell I can't believe you're leaving right before Dad's party!
Crow Black I haven't got time to party, I've gotta go play ball! Besides, I wish you'd all wise up! This isn't Levi's party! Look at all this! This is your party! Watch the game! It's dedicated to Dad. So long!
