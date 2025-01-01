Buck Well, well, well, they certainly are scraping the bottom of the barrel for cheerleaders these days.

Tia What are you doing here?

Buck We were just driving by to get some ice cream. Thought you might like to join us.

Tia I said I would be home at 10. It's not even 9!

Buck Who said anything about that? I thought you might like to join us for some ice cream. Maybe your Bug here can join us. We can talk about burying the hatchet. You know what a hatchet is, don't you, Bug?

Bug It's an ax?

Buck Sort of, yeah, yeah. I got one in my car if you'd like to see it.

Bug [getting scared] I'll pass.

Buck Fair enough. I like to carry it, you never know when you're going to need it. A situation may come up say for example, someone has been drinking, and about to drive a loved one home... then I'd like to know I have it. Not to kill, no. Just to maim. Take a little off the shoulder. Swish! The elbow. Slash! Shave a little meat off the old kneecap. Fowap! Ooooo! You got both kneecaps? I like to keep mine razor sharp. Sharp enough you can shave with it. Why I've been known to circumcise a gnat. You're not a gnat are you, Bug? Wait a minute, bug, gnat. Is there a little similarity? Whoa, I think there is! Ha ha ha. You understand what I'm talking about? I don't think you do. I'll be right back. Heh heh heh heh.

[walks away]

Bug Look, I think you'd better split. I don't exactly want him to go berserk with an ax on me.

Tia He's all talk.

[Buck pulls out a small hatchet from his car]