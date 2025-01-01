Menu
Uncle Buck Movie Quotes

Uncle Buck Movie Quotes

Buck Russell I don't think I want to know a six-year-old who isn't a dreamer, or a sillyheart. And I sure don't want to know one who takes their student career seriously. I don't have a college degree. I don't even have a job. But I know a good kid when I see one. Because they're ALL good kids, until dried-out, brain-dead skags like you drag them down and convince them they're no good. You so much as scowl at my niece, or any other kid in this school, and I hear about it, and I'm coming looking for you!
[of Anita's mole]
Buck Russell Take this quarter, go downtown, and have a rat gnaw that thing off your face! Good day to you, madam.
Miles Where do you live?
Buck In the city.
Miles You have a house?
Buck Apartment.
Miles Own or rent?
Buck Rent.
Miles What do you do for a living?
Buck Lots of things.
Miles Where's your office?
Buck I don't have one.
Miles How come?
Buck I don't need one.
Miles Where's your wife?
Buck Don't have one.
Miles How come?
Buck It's a long story.
Miles You have kids?
Buck No I don't.
Miles How come?
Buck It's an even longer story.
Miles Are you my dad's brother?
Buck What's your record for consecutive questions asked?
Miles 38.
Buck I'm your dad's brother alright.
[Buck's beat up old car pulls up]
Bug [sarcastic] Ever hear of a tune up? Hee hee hee hee hee.
Buck [also sarcastic] Ah, heh heh heh. Ever hear of a ritual killing? Ah, heh heh heh heh heh!
Bug I don't get it.
Buck [serious tone] You gnaw on her face in public like that again and you'll be one. Ah, heh heh heh heh!
[at a meeting with the assistant principal, who's got a big unsightly growth on her face]
Anita I'm Anita Hoargarth.
Buck Russell [Staring at it] I'm Buck Melanoma. Moley Russell's wart. Not her wart. Not her wart! I'm... I'm the wart. She's my tumor. My... my growth. My... uh, my pimple. I'm Uncle Wart. Just old Buck "Wart" Russell. That's what they call me, or Melanoma Head. They'll call me that. "Melanoma Head's coming." I'm s... uncle! Maisy Russell's uncle!
Miles You have much more hair in your nose than my dad.
Buck How nice of you to notice.
Miles I'm a kid that's my job.
Buck The guy's a predator and you're his prey.
Tia Really?
Buck You bet.
Tia And how would you know?
Buck When I was his age, I was a guy zooming girls like you. Pretty face, good chip on your shoulder.
Tia I recommend you stay out of my personal life!
Buck Do your parents stay out of your personal life?
Tia They don't know my personal life.
Buck Have they met twiddle-dink?
Tia His name is Bug.
Buck [chuckles] First or last?
Tia First!
Buck What's his last name, Spray?
Tia You should talk, Buck!
Buck Well, well, well, they certainly are scraping the bottom of the barrel for cheerleaders these days.
Tia What are you doing here?
Buck We were just driving by to get some ice cream. Thought you might like to join us.
Tia I said I would be home at 10. It's not even 9!
Buck Who said anything about that? I thought you might like to join us for some ice cream. Maybe your Bug here can join us. We can talk about burying the hatchet. You know what a hatchet is, don't you, Bug?
Bug It's an ax?
Buck Sort of, yeah, yeah. I got one in my car if you'd like to see it.
Bug [getting scared] I'll pass.
Buck Fair enough. I like to carry it, you never know when you're going to need it. A situation may come up say for example, someone has been drinking, and about to drive a loved one home... then I'd like to know I have it. Not to kill, no. Just to maim. Take a little off the shoulder. Swish! The elbow. Slash! Shave a little meat off the old kneecap. Fowap! Ooooo! You got both kneecaps? I like to keep mine razor sharp. Sharp enough you can shave with it. Why I've been known to circumcise a gnat. You're not a gnat are you, Bug? Wait a minute, bug, gnat. Is there a little similarity? Whoa, I think there is! Ha ha ha. You understand what I'm talking about? I don't think you do. I'll be right back. Heh heh heh heh.
[walks away]
Tia I'm sorry.
Bug Look, I think you'd better split. I don't exactly want him to go berserk with an ax on me.
Tia He's all talk.
[Buck pulls out a small hatchet from his car]
Buck Here it is! Come over, come on, I want to show it to you. Maybe later. Okay.
Buck What, did you have a few drinks this morning? Huh? Yeah, I think you did.
Pooter-the-Clown What are you? Mother Cabrini? You never touch the stuff?
Buck No, no. It's just that I wouldn't be drinking if I was going to entertain some kids. You know?
Pooter-the-Clown I don't have to take this shit from you. You know who I am? In the field of local-live-home entertainment, I'm a god!
Buck Get in your mouse, and get out of here.
Pooter-the-Clown Hey, you, let me tell you something you low-life-lying-four-flushing-sack-of-shit.
[Buck punches him, gets back up like an inflatable clown, Pooter groans, Buck punches him again]
Buck What time do you want me to pick you up after school?
Tia Don't bother! I'll get a ride with friends
Buck No, I have my orders. What time?
Tia Are you really this stupid? I said I would get a ride. I always get a ride.
Buck Hey, I'll just call the school, find out what time, and meet you right here.
Tia Go ahead, call the school. I won't be here.
Buck Stand me up today and tomorrow I'll drive you to school in my robe and pajamas and walk you to your first class. Four o'clock okay?
Buck Did you brush your teeth?
Miles Yeah. You can even feel my toothbrush.
Buck You know, I have a friend who works at the crime lab at the police station. I could give him your toothbrush and he could run a test on it. To see if you actually brushed your teeth or just ran your toothbrush under the faucet.
[Miles imagines hearing sirens, Buck leaves]
Maisy Russell If that's true, we're gonna really have to start brushing our teeth.
Buck [is trying to make Tia go out bowling with him] We've done the battle of the wills. The deck's stacked in my favor. You're just gonna lose again.
Tia Try me.
Buck How would you like to spend the next several nights wondering if your crazy, out-of-work, bum uncle will shave your head while you sleep? See you in the car.
Buck You know there's uh, one family charity case who loves you very much.
Tia [crying] I'm sorry.
Buck Hey, come on. Nothing to be sorry about. I'm just glad I got a chance to know you again.
Maisy's Teacher Does anybody have a special story to tell the class about something that happened this week?
[Maisy raises her hand]
Maisy's Teacher Maisy?
Maisy Russell My uncle was microwaving our socks and the dog threw up on the couch for an hour.
Maisy's Teacher Honest?
Maisy Russell Mm-Hmm.
Maisy's Teacher Why was your uncle microwaving your socks?
Maisy Russell He can't get the goddamn washing machine to work.
Maisy's Teacher Blasphemer!
Tia Russell [eating Chinese take out] This is such a wonderful dinner, Mother. How do you find the time?
[Miles is gawking at his birthday breakfast]
Buck Russell You should see the toast. I couldn't even get it through the door.
Buck Russell How many times a day does the dog eat?
Cindy Russell How many times do you think?
Buck Russell I don't know, four or five.
Cindy Russell He eats once a day.
Buck Russell Do you think she hates me?
Maisy Russell With a passion.
Buck Russell Really? Do you think it's the hat?
Maisy Russell No.
Buck Russell No? A lot of people hate this hat. It angers a lot of people, just the sight of it. Ah, I'll tell you a story about that on the way to school.
Buck [struggles to pick a hissing, fighting cat up out of the bushes] Come on.
[takes it into the house]
Buck Hey who left the cat out?
Maisey Russell We don't have a cat.
Buck [takes the cat back out] Shoo.
Tia Do have any idea how embarrassing this is? You driving me up to my school where everyone can see you? I can't believe I'm related to you.
Buck You just get that big stick out of your keester young lady, and we'll get along just fine.
Tia Can I ask you a personal question?
Buck Sure.
Tia Did you ever have anyone embarrass you like this?
[a very long pause as Buck glances up, then down, and side to side trying to remember and contemplating Tia's question until he makes eye contact with her again]
Buck No.
Buck [struggling to open the washing machine] Do I have to talk dirty to you? Come on! Open up for daddy! I'm gonna shove a load into you! Here we go! Come on, it's nice and easy. Aaah! Come on, here we go! Ah! Take that! Take that! Come on! You don't want the crowbar, do you? Come on! Open up! Ugh! I'm gonna shove my load into you whether you like it or not!
[Miles and Maisey watch Tia make out with her boyfriend]
Miles That's a pretty stupid thing to do during Flu season!
Maisey Russell I'll bet she's getting the tongue!
Tia Russell Are you crazy?
Buck Russell I can be.
Tia Russell You could have taken his head off!
Buck Russell Yeah, but would he notice?
Tia Uncle Buck?
Buck Yeah?
Tia Got a minute?
Buck I got lots of minutes.
Tia Now that everything's okay with my grandfather, I want to go out tomorrow night.
Buck You can go crazy after I leave. Until then, I'm not letting you out.
Tia [getting angry] You just can't find any way to be cool can you?
Buck You mean easy? No.
Tia I mean decent!
Buck You mean blind!
Tia Who are you trying to score points with? My parents? How many times have they had you over here since we moved? Try none until they went up Shit Creek and got stuck!
Buck [looking frustrated] Get used on your parents' time.
Chanice Kobolowski Okay, okay. Buck, I love you. I can't help myself. I want to get married. I want to have a family. I want to do it with you! But you know, the clock is ticking away here. I would just like to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet before I die.
Buck I'll get you a mouse and a piece of sheet metal.
[Chanice is listening to an answering machine message from Buck]
Buck I think about those two little dimples on your buns. Hahaha.
Chanice Kobolowski Dimples!
Buck What do we call them? One, one was on the right was Lyndon and left was.
Chanice Kobolowski It's Johnson.
Buck Johnson.
[Chanice laughs]
Buck And then there was your boobs we did. Now, your boobs were Minnie and Mickey, I remember that because of Disney World. And Felix! Felix is what we called your.
[cut to the next scene, where a cat meows loudly]
Buck Russell [dancing to Young MC's "Bust a Move"] Hey, nice music! Who is that, the Grass Roots? Just kidding, I know my music!
Buck Russell [On the way to his brother's] Oh boy, those kids. I haven't seen those kids in a while. Tia's gotta be nine. Nine, maybe ten. Oh boy. And the two new ones. They're uh Larry and uh. Larry and uh. Uh Betsy. Betsy, uh Jennifer. Jennifer. Larry and Jennifer. Oh boy.
Miles Holy smokes!
[turns to Tia and whispers]
Miles He's cooking our garbage!
Marcie Dahlgren-Frost Marcie Dahlgren-Frost. Dahlgren is my maiden name, Frost is my married name. I'm single again, but I never bothered to remove the Frost. And I get compliments on the hyphen.
Buck Russell [inquiring about the health of Bob's father-in-law] Her dad?
Bob Russell Hard to say.
Buck Russell Oh, those medical terms eh?
Buck Hey, I stopped smoking cigarettes.
Cindy Russell Oh, good.
Buck Isn't that something? I'm on to cigars now. I'm on to a five-year plan. I eliminated cigarettes, then I go to cigars, then I go to pipes, then I go to chewing tobacco, then I'm on to that nicotine gum.
Miles You always kick me around, I'm an American and I have rights.
Tia Maisey, do I kick you around?
Maisey Russell No, but you said 'shit' twice, only once that counts though.
Miles Who's gonna take care of us?
Cindy Russell Mr. and Mrs. Neville.
Miles Is that a joke?
Cindy Russell You don't like the Nevilles?
Miles Their dog's a ball sniffer.
Cindy Russell Don't talk like that!
Miles Mr. Neville yelled at Michael Larson because their dog was sniffing Michael's balls.
Cindy Russell Don't use that word.
Miles I don't know another word.
Cindy Russell Well, I'm sure we can talk to Mr. Neville about the dog.
Buck [into the phone] Hey, Bobby we should really get together sometime. I haven't been over at the new house since you moved. By the way, I want to apologize for last year at your old house about those bushes. I had no idea they all would catch on fire like that. You were right. I should never have put the barbeque grill that close.
Bob Russell What about Buck? I'm sure he'd be happy to watch the kids.
Cindy Russell This is no time to discuss your brother. I don't want him here.
Bob Russell It's just a thought.
Cindy Russell He isn't married. He doesn't have kids. He doesn't even work!
Bob Russell He's a little out there. But he's responsible, and he's family.
Buck [while flipping a huge pancake] Here's where we separate the men from the boys.
Miles ...NUTS!
[snaps his fingers]
Tia Let the dog out.
Maisey Russell Parcey!
[their dog Parcey emerges from the dryer]
Tia Hey, Mom. Next time you take off in the middle of the night, why don't you hire a murderer to watch the house? this guys a joke he drinks and today he took off and left miles and Maysey by themselves.
Party Guest I wouldn't go in there with that hat
Buck Thanks for the tip!
Tia Russell If my whole family moved away from me, I'd have a heart attack too.
Buck Art Linkletter was right. Kids do say the God damndest things.
Maisey Russell I don't know why we need boys at all. They're so loud.
Miles Russell [Off screen] Shut up!
Maisey Russell Shut up, yourself!
Tia Russell We need boys, so they can grow up, get married, and turn into shadows.
Tia Russell Have a bad day today? It hurts when someone screws with your life, doesn't it?
Miles Waiting for your sex?
Tia Shut up!
Maisy Russell They have rent-a-shoes!
Tia And rent-a-foot disease!
Buck Chanice, I'll be honest with you. If I could think of an excuse that you would buy, I'd use it.
Buck stand me up today and ill drive you to school in my robe and slippers and walk you to your first class is 4 oclock ok?
Tia Russell did you do anything to bug? oh my god what did you do?
Buck The guy's a predator and you're his prey
Buck Have you seen the Bug around? No? I'm looking for him.
[first lines]
Tia Get your bag off the table, people eat there.
Maisey Russell People eat off of plates.
Tia Don't give me any crap, Maizy.
Anita I've been an educator for 31.3 years, and in that time I've seen a lot of bad eggs. I say "eggs", because at the elementary level we are not dealing with fully developed individuals. I see a bad egg when I look at your niece. She is a twiddler, a dreamer, a silly heart, she is a jabberbox. And frankly, I don't think she takes a thing in her life or her career as a student seriously.
Buck She's only six.
Anita That is not a valid excuse! I hear that everyday, and I dismiss it.
Buck I don't think I want to know a six year old who isn't a dreamer or a silly heart. And I sure don't want to know one who takes their student career seriously. I don't have a college degree, I don't even have a job.
Cindy Russell When Dad goes to New York, I'm going to take a week off work.
Tia Russell So you can interview new housekeepers?
Cindy Russell I've had enough of your ugliness.
Tia Russell Oh really?
Cindy Russell Mm-hmm. We're all just a little tired of the act.
Bob Russell buck its your brother Cindy's dad had a heart attack we need to Indianapolis as soon as possible but need someone to watch the kids so if aren't doing anything.
Mr. Hatfield For crying out loud! It's two a.m.!
Bob Russell Sorry Mr. Hatfield!
buck I had some where very important I needed to be tonight. This may be peanuts to your dad but its how I make a living. I don't care what you're parents are going to say I have to take you guys with me tonight. To a race track
Bug this room taken i said this rooms taken if that opens I'm going to kick somebody's ass.
Cindy Russell Now is not the time to be discussing your brother i dont want him hear. he isent married he doesn't have kids he doesn't even work, those trashy people that he hangs out that women that sells tires. the horse racing the gambling. hes not the kind of person i fell comfortable leaving my kids with.
Chanice Kobolowski [into a phone; angry tone] Yeah? Uh... Kobolowski Tires.
Buck Russell [into the phone] Chanice, it's me.
Chanice Kobolowski Buck? Can't you take a hint?
Buck Russell No, Chanice. Wait. Don't hang up on me again. This isn't about us. I have a problem here at the house. I need someone to watch the kids for a few hours.
Chanice Kobolowski No, I'll tell you what you need. Your horse fixer is in town and you need to get to the racetrack. I ran into your friend Rogs this afternoon while I was at lunch. He told me all about it. Can you believe this? The idiot had the nerve to ask me for a loan! What's the matter, Buck? You can't take children with you when you're going to cheat on a horse race? You actually got some religion from staying out there in the burbs?
Buck Russell I came close. I had them in car.
