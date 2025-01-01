Buck RussellI don't think I want to know a six-year-old who isn't a dreamer, or a sillyheart. And I sure don't want to know one who takes their student career seriously. I don't have a college degree. I don't even have a job. But I know a good kid when I see one. Because they're ALL good kids, until dried-out, brain-dead skags like you drag them down and convince them they're no good. You so much as scowl at my niece, or any other kid in this school, and I hear about it, and I'm coming looking for you!
[of Anita's mole]
Buck RussellTake this quarter, go downtown, and have a rat gnaw that thing off your face! Good day to you, madam.
Bug[sarcastic]Ever hear of a tune up? Hee hee hee hee hee.
Buck[also sarcastic]Ah, heh heh heh. Ever hear of a ritual killing? Ah, heh heh heh heh heh!
BugI don't get it.
Buck[serious tone]You gnaw on her face in public like that again and you'll be one. Ah, heh heh heh heh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[at a meeting with the assistant principal, who's got a big unsightly growth on her face]
AnitaI'm Anita Hoargarth.
Buck Russell[Staring at it]I'm Buck Melanoma. Moley Russell's wart. Not her wart. Not her wart! I'm... I'm the wart. She's my tumor. My... my growth. My... uh, my pimple. I'm Uncle Wart. Just old Buck "Wart" Russell. That's what they call me, or Melanoma Head. They'll call me that. "Melanoma Head's coming." I'm s... uncle! Maisy Russell's uncle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MilesYou have much more hair in your nose than my dad.
BuckWho said anything about that? I thought you might like to join us for some ice cream. Maybe your Bug here can join us. We can talk about burying the hatchet. You know what a hatchet is, don't you, Bug?
BugIt's an ax?
BuckSort of, yeah, yeah. I got one in my car if you'd like to see it.
Bug[getting scared]I'll pass.
BuckFair enough. I like to carry it, you never know when you're going to need it. A situation may come up say for example, someone has been drinking, and about to drive a loved one home... then I'd like to know I have it. Not to kill, no. Just to maim. Take a little off the shoulder. Swish! The elbow. Slash! Shave a little meat off the old kneecap. Fowap! Ooooo! You got both kneecaps? I like to keep mine razor sharp. Sharp enough you can shave with it. Why I've been known to circumcise a gnat. You're not a gnat are you, Bug? Wait a minute, bug, gnat. Is there a little similarity? Whoa, I think there is! Ha ha ha. You understand what I'm talking about? I don't think you do. I'll be right back. Heh heh heh heh.
BuckYou know, I have a friend who works at the crime lab at the police station. I could give him your toothbrush and he could run a test on it. To see if you actually brushed your teeth or just ran your toothbrush under the faucet.
[Miles imagines hearing sirens, Buck leaves]
Maisy RussellIf that's true, we're gonna really have to start brushing our teeth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buck[is trying to make Tia go out bowling with him]We've done the battle of the wills. The deck's stacked in my favor. You're just gonna lose again.
Buck[struggling to open the washing machine]Do I have to talk dirty to you? Come on! Open up for daddy! I'm gonna shove a load into you! Here we go! Come on, it's nice and easy. Aaah! Come on, here we go! Ah! Take that! Take that! Come on! You don't want the crowbar, do you? Come on! Open up! Ugh! I'm gonna shove my load into you whether you like it or not!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Miles and Maisey watch Tia make out with her boyfriend]
MilesThat's a pretty stupid thing to do during Flu season!
TiaWho are you trying to score points with? My parents? How many times have they had you over here since we moved? Try none until they went up Shit Creek and got stuck!
Buck[looking frustrated]Get used on your parents' time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chanice KobolowskiOkay, okay. Buck, I love you. I can't help myself. I want to get married. I want to have a family. I want to do it with you! But you know, the clock is ticking away here. I would just like to hear the pitter-patter of tiny feet before I die.
BuckI'll get you a mouse and a piece of sheet metal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Chanice is listening to an answering machine message from Buck]
BuckI think about those two little dimples on your buns. Hahaha.
BuckAnd then there was your boobs we did. Now, your boobs were Minnie and Mickey, I remember that because of Disney World. And Felix! Felix is what we called your.
[cut to the next scene, where a cat meows loudly]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buck Russell[dancing to Young MC's "Bust a Move"]Hey, nice music! Who is that, the Grass Roots? Just kidding, I know my music!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buck Russell[On the way to his brother's]Oh boy, those kids. I haven't seen those kids in a while. Tia's gotta be nine. Nine, maybe ten. Oh boy. And the two new ones. They're uh Larry and uh. Larry and uh. Uh Betsy. Betsy, uh Jennifer. Jennifer. Larry and Jennifer. Oh boy.
BuckIsn't that something? I'm on to cigars now. I'm on to a five-year plan. I eliminated cigarettes, then I go to cigars, then I go to pipes, then I go to chewing tobacco, then I'm on to that nicotine gum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MilesYou always kick me around, I'm an American and I have rights.
Cindy RussellWell, I'm sure we can talk to Mr. Neville about the dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buck[into the phone]Hey, Bobby we should really get together sometime. I haven't been over at the new house since you moved. By the way, I want to apologize for last year at your old house about those bushes. I had no idea they all would catch on fire like that. You were right. I should never have put the barbeque grill that close.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob RussellWhat about Buck? I'm sure he'd be happy to watch the kids.
Cindy RussellThis is no time to discuss your brother. I don't want him here.
Bob RussellIt's just a thought.
Cindy RussellHe isn't married. He doesn't have kids. He doesn't even work!
Bob RussellHe's a little out there. But he's responsible, and he's family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Buck[while flipping a huge pancake]Here's where we separate the men from the boys.
TiaHey, Mom. Next time you take off in the middle of the night, why don't you hire a murderer to watch the house? this guys a joke he drinks and today he took off and left miles and Maysey by themselves.
AnitaI've been an educator for 31.3 years, and in that time I've seen a lot of bad eggs. I say "eggs", because at the elementary level we are not dealing with fully developed individuals. I see a bad egg when I look at your niece. She is a twiddler, a dreamer, a silly heart, she is a jabberbox. And frankly, I don't think she takes a thing in her life or her career as a student seriously.
AnitaThat is not a valid excuse! I hear that everyday, and I dismiss it.
BuckI don't think I want to know a six year old who isn't a dreamer or a silly heart. And I sure don't want to know one who takes their student career seriously. I don't have a college degree, I don't even have a job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cindy RussellWhen Dad goes to New York, I'm going to take a week off work.
Cindy RussellMm-hmm. We're all just a little tired of the act.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob Russellbuck its your brother Cindy's dad had a heart attack we need to Indianapolis as soon as possible but need someone to watch the kids so if aren't doing anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. HatfieldFor crying out loud! It's two a.m.!
Bob RussellSorry Mr. Hatfield!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
buckI had some where very important I needed to be tonight. This may be peanuts to your dad but its how I make a living. I don't care what you're parents are going to say I have to take you guys with me tonight. To a race track
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bugthis room taken i said this rooms taken if that opens I'm going to kick somebody's ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cindy RussellNow is not the time to be discussing your brother i dont want him hear. he isent married he doesn't have kids he doesn't even work, those trashy people that he hangs out that women that sells tires. the horse racing the gambling. hes not the kind of person i fell comfortable leaving my kids with.
Buck RussellNo, Chanice. Wait. Don't hang up on me again. This isn't about us. I have a problem here at the house. I need someone to watch the kids for a few hours.
Chanice KobolowskiNo, I'll tell you what you need. Your horse fixer is in town and you need to get to the racetrack. I ran into your friend Rogs this afternoon while I was at lunch. He told me all about it. Can you believe this? The idiot had the nerve to ask me for a loan! What's the matter, Buck? You can't take children with you when you're going to cheat on a horse race? You actually got some religion from staying out there in the burbs?