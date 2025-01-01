Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Rapture-Palooza
Rapture-Palooza Movie Quotes
Rapture-Palooza Movie Quotes
Mr. House
You know, if you asked my opinion, the guy's gotten a bad rap.
Ben House
He's the antichrist, Dad.
Mr. House
There's no good reason to blow up Chicago. Except for the food, the weather and the people.
Lindsey
That was the worst day of my life, and that's saying something in the rapture.
Anti-Christ
Marry me, Lindsey. Marry me and become the mother of my evil offspring.
Ben House
This shit is so pieced together, did anyone think it through?
Lindsey
He's the most evil person who has ever lived.
Mr. House
Well, then, the most evil person who has ever lived is paying the bills around here.
Mr. House
Are you trying to do good or something to get raptured? Because I'm telling you kids, that was a one time deal-y.
Lindsey
Everyone was struggling to get by now, except the people who made a deal with the devil. I mean, they were on his payroll!
Anti-Christ
My name is not Earl, it's Beast!
Anti-Christ
Who is a sexy beast? You are a sexy beast.
Ben House
I'm not going to let the Anti-Christ steal my girlfriend, dad.
Rob Corddry
John Francis Daley
Anna Kendrick
Craig Robinson
