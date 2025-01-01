[first lines]

[scene opens on Dee, Shaun and Company singing "How Shall I See You Through My Tears"]

[as singing continues, scene shifts to Vlad in his bedroom]

Vlad To all the critics out there, I know they're gonna review this, and I know they're gonna try to knock me - is it OK if I say this to the camera, Amber? - Okay. I only am who I am 'cause I was born that way. I have a gift, and I'm trying not to be selfish about it, but to use it. Okay? If you're gonna knock me for that, that's your problem. Jealousy will get you nowhere. And I'm gonna keep rockin' on.

[scene returns to singing cast, then shifts to Ellen's bathroom]

Ellen's Brother Ellen, what's the matter with you? Don't tell Mom I'm taking you to your stupid junior prom.

Ellen [in shower] Get out of here!

Ellen's Brother Your brother - how gross is that! Come on!

Ellen They don't know you're my brother. Please Ben you have to - I'll pay you.

Ellen's Brother Find someone who's not related to you. Loser.