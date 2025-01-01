[first lines]
[scene opens on Dee, Shaun and Company singing "How Shall I See You Through My Tears"]
[as singing continues, scene shifts to Vlad in his bedroom]
Vlad
To all the critics out there, I know they're gonna review this, and I know they're gonna try to knock me - is it OK if I say this to the camera, Amber? - Okay. I only am who I am 'cause I was born that way. I have a gift, and I'm trying not to be selfish about it, but to use it. Okay? If you're gonna knock me for that, that's your problem. Jealousy will get you nowhere. And I'm gonna keep rockin' on.
[scene returns to singing cast, then shifts to Ellen's bathroom]
Ellen's Brother
Ellen, what's the matter with you? Don't tell Mom I'm taking you to your stupid junior prom.
Ellen
[in shower]
Get out of here!
Ellen's Brother
Your brother - how gross is that! Come on!
Ellen
They don't know you're my brother. Please Ben you have to - I'll pay you.
Ellen's Brother
Find someone who's not related to you. Loser.
[scene shifts to Michael, in drag, attempting to enter his prom - the teacher rips up his ticket and he's beaten up by fellow students - Michael dreams himself back to the cast singing "How Shall I See You Through My Tears"]