Ben WekselbaumThe fights you fight today are the fights you fight until you die.
Ginny RyersonHave you ever felt like you can burn the world down?
Hal HefnerEvery day.
NarratorEventually all of this would pass, and the memory of it would give way to embellishment and fantasy and... outright distortion. Until it was hard for Hal Hefner to remember what he was really like back then, when he still carried in his head the sound a of a made-up perfect voice. A voice that could speak its heart. A voice he used wish he had, until the day he stopped wishing he sounded like anyone else and just started talking as he was.
Ginny RyersonCoach Lumbly, with the pilgrim hat, she teaches Patterns of Adult Living. On her third husband, name of Wallace Lumbly, Wallace the third. That's a particular pattern she doesn't lecture us on in class. Well, she came up to me after a presentation on egalitarianism and said that although my argumentative skills were at the fetal stage she sensed, somehow she intuited, my potential and invited me onto the team and, so, two years later, here I am doing the same with you. Recruiting. Ferreting out the debating talent from the masses. That's you. I've ferreted you.
Ginny RyersonResolved: that Hal Hefner should really stop letting the world tell him what's possible and try to find out for himself. Maybe that's just a life's philosophy suited only to some of us, those who cherish winning. So maybe it's not for you. But I think it is.
Hal Hefner[sees the Ryerson's approaching]There's a cello in your house now.
Hal HefnerUm... but I'll have a slice of the, of your, one of your, um, a slice of, the, the p-p... the... the the pizza.
Pizza Server[puts one slice of pizza on a plate]You can pay me when you're through.
Hal HefnerYou know why don't I make it not just on... not jus not o-one not of the not one slice of the but uh I'll uh I'll have uh not one.
Pizza ServerI'm gonna close up in a bit, why don't you just take all three. Otherwise they're gettin' trashed.
[puts two more slices on the plate]
Hal Hefner[raises hands in triumph]Yes...
Ben WekselbaumIt's all so pointless. That's the realization I came to at States last year. Life is nothing but repetition, the same thing over and over. Somebody might give you a trophy and that's supposed to mean you're making progress but there's no such thing. The fights you fight today are the fights you fight untill you die.
Hal HefnerWell, it took a bunch of throws but, but ah, you know, I'm good for a bunch.
Earl Hefner[Hal is taking a bath with the bathroom door locked; Earl is trying to break in]I hate you! Mommy and Judge Pete hate you! Daddy hates you! Melody, daddy's new girlfriend, hates you. That bottle was reposado, you doofus dunce! Uncle Chaz spent big bucks on that. Uncle Chaz hates you!
[Earl breaks into the room]
Earl HefnerThat's all I wanted to say. There's pineapple cake in the fridge. If you're late, I'll eat the whole cake, so don't be late.
Hal HefnerDoes it count as second base when it's groping through the shirt?
Townsend Prep Bad GirlMaybe in public school.
Townsend SecretaryAre you her little brother? You look like you could be her little brother.
Hal HefnerI'm... her ex-lover.
Hal HefnerYou know, Ginny said I won't be her real partner for months. And until then, I'm, like... the mascot. The disfluent mascot. The disfluent mascot who's not getting a BJ.
Plainsboro Lunch Lady[serving sloppy joe sandwiches at school lunchtime]They're not really bad if you've never had really good ones.
Lewis Garrles[showing Kama Sutra to Hal]I tried this one with my pants on, on Winchester, our old dog, but he wouldn't sit still and he DIED a month later.
Earl HefnerMommy, Mommy! Hal's freaking out in the garage! This is gonna turn out bad, I can feel it.
Hal HefnerYou know, someday you'll find love and then everything will be different.
HestonMy Dad told me I was the world's utmost idiot for not realizing you won something today... please accept my belated congratulations.
NarratorAnd if you don't know how farming subsidies could inspire all this commotion then you don't know life and there's nothing to be said about it. Suitcases end marriages and farming subsidies launch cataclysms.