Hal Hefner Um... but I'll have a slice of the, of your, one of your, um, a slice of, the, the p-p... the... the the pizza.

Pizza Server [puts one slice of pizza on a plate] You can pay me when you're through.

Hal Hefner You know why don't I make it not just on... not jus not o-one not of the not one slice of the but uh I'll uh I'll have uh not one.

Pizza Server I'm gonna close up in a bit, why don't you just take all three. Otherwise they're gettin' trashed.

[puts two more slices on the plate]