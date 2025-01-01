Menu
Saved! Movie Quotes

Cassandra There's only one reason Christian girls comes down to the Planned Parenthood.
Roland She's planting a pipe bomb?
Cassandra Okay, two reasons.
Hilary Faye Mary, turn away from Satan. Jesus, he loves you.
Mary You don't know the first thing about love.
Hilary Faye [throws a Bible at Mary] I am FILLED with Christ's love! You are just jealous of my success in the Lord.
Mary [Mary holds up the Bible] This is not a weapon! You idiot.
Paramedic I only got room for one of you.
Dean I'm the father...
Patrick I'm the boyfriend...
Mitch [points to Dean] I'm HIS boyfriend.
Paramedic That's nice, but I still only got room for one of you.
Mary So everything that doesn't fit into some stupid idea of what you think God wants you just try to hide or fix or get rid of? It's just all too much to live up to. No one fits in one hundred percent of the time. Not even you.
Pastor Skip I know that, Mary.
Dean I know in my heart that Jesus still loves me.
Mary Why would God make us all so different if he wanted us to be the same?
Roland [to Cassandra] I don't want to be the guy who's with the girl because he needs her, I want to be the guy who's with the girl because he wants her.
Mary Does it ever bother you that he can't walk?
Cassandra He can't walk?
Cassandra I'm not really a stripper, you know.
Roland I'm not really a Christian.
Hilary Faye You know, secondhand smoke kills.
Cassandra I'm counting on it.
Lillian I keep trying to remind myself that when Jesus shuts a door, he opens a window.
Mary Yeah, so we have something we can jump out of.
Veronica Roland is so blessed to have such a thoughtful sister. You know, in countries like China, Hilary Faye would probably have been killed at birth.
Hilary Faye And then where would you be, Roland?
Roland China.
Patrick Mary, you want to go out sometime?
Mary What? Are you going to take me out on your "scooter"?
Patrick Come on, I'm like, totally adorable, besides, it would drive Hilary Faye crazy.
Mary I can't. I'm... not dating right now.
Patrick What about tomorrow night? Will you be dating then?
Cassandra [Patrick is wearing a loincloth, acting as Jesus dying in a play] Now that's what I call being hung on a cross.
Mary Dean! What are you doing here?
Dean I'm going to my Prom.
Mary Mercy House let you guys take the van?
Dean Well no not really, we sort of led a rebellion and swiped it. You're pregnant?
Mary I wanted to tell you...
Dean Our first time?
[Mary nods]
Dean That's so awesome.
Mary [after giving birth] Okay, I'm pretty sure this isn't what Jesus had in mind when he said, "Help Dean." Look, don't be too harsh. I'm not the first person to ever get the message screwed up. Looking at her, it's like life is too amazing to be this random and meaningless consequence of the universe. There had to be a God... or something out there.
Mary Why do you think Dean's parents sent him away so fast?
Lillian They probably didn't think they could handle it by themselves.
Mary What do you mean?
Lillian Well, having a child is like owning a car. I can change the oil and fill the gas tank and I can take it to a car wash, but if the carburetor broke, I wouldn't know what to do.
Mary So, what? You'd just send me away?
Lillian Oh, Mary, please don't tell me you're a lesbian!
Mary Mom...
Lillian Do I need to worry about you? No, I don't have to worry about you. Do I?
Mary [voice-over] My mom just compared me to a car, so me having a baby is definitely something not to tell her right now.
Mary [about the Virgin Mary] I know this is wrong, but do you ever wonder if she just made the whole thing up? I mean, it's a pretty good one. It's not like anyone can ever use virgin birth as an excuse again.
[pause]
Mary I don't really think she made it up, but I can understand why a girl would.
Mary Please let it be cancer, please let it be cancer, please let it be cancer...
Patrick [about her corsage] I bought both red and yellow, because I didn't know... which...
Mary But Patrick -
[gestures to her pregnant belly]
Patrick Mary? Honestly? It doesn't matter to me.
Cassandra Are you playing footsies with me?
Roland Wheelies.
Hilary Faye [the day after "saving" Cassandra] Hey Cass! How do you feel?
Cassandra Oh, I'm a whole new girl Hay-Faye.
Hilary Faye I TOLD YOU! How great is Jesus?
Cassandra Yeah, um, about that... I've decided to devote my life to Satan instead. Thanks though!
Mary I'm having a girl.
Cassandra [looking at Mary's ultrasound] Are you sure you're not having a seamonkey?
Cassandra Doesn't it bother you to have people smoking around you? It's so bad for the baby.
Mary I'm not pregnant.
Cassandra So what are you gonna do? It's too late for the big "A". You look like a smuggler. I know a place where you could sell it!
Mary I'm not going to sell my...
[vulnerable pause]
Cassandra It's Dean's, isn't it?
Dean We've been kicked out of our homes, we've been kicked out of our schools, and now we're being kicked out of Mercy House - there's nowhere left for us to go!
Cassandra If you're interested, I know some people who would pay a lot of money to take naked pictures of you in a "family way".
Mary [wiping away her tears and smiling tentatively] Yeah? How much money?
Roland Are you okay?
Hilary Faye No, Roland... I crashed my van into Jesus! Okay? I have a pimple the size of Jupiter! I am NOT okay! This is not how I wanted to remember my Prom. This is not how I wanted to remember my life.
Roland Well maybe we can fix it... with some glue, or something
Cassandra [after complaining about Hilary Faye's ridiculous attempt to save her] It's ok. Last year I got saved so I could go on the ski trip.
Cassandra [Roland rolls up to Cassandra, wearing a black shirt with white laces down the middle] What are you supposed to be?
Roland A roller skate.
Cassandra Did I ever tell you about the time I shoplifted a frozen turkey out of a Piggly Wiggly wearing only a tube top and daisy dukes?
Cassandra So I figured they would have sent you to a special school by now.
Roland [smirks] This IS a special school.
Cassandra I always get this really left out feeling at Christmas time
Hilary Faye [to Patrick] Jewish.
[Back to Cassandra]
Hilary Faye Well, if you decided to accept Jesus into your heart you and your people could join in on the fun!
Cassandra You know what you're right! I want to join in on the fun. I don't want a Hannukah bush this year, I want a Christmas tree.
Hilary Faye You're playing me again?
Cassandra No, I want to start a personal relationship with Jesus. I want to be saved!
Hilary Faye Oh wow!
[Gestures to Patrick]
Hilary Faye Patrick! Oh, I don't have all my equipment! Ok, first, you have to confess all of your sins out loud.
Cassandra Well, there's all the swearing, I mean, I have a Goddammed dirty mouth. And the sex I mean, are we talking oral
Hilary Faye [claps hand over Cassandra's mouth]
Pastor Skip Patrick, this is not a gray area.
Patrick Dad, it's all a gray area.
Pastor Skip THE BIBLE IS BLACK AND WHITE!
Trudy Mason Patrick has recently returned from South Africa where he worked as a missionary and just completed a world tour as part of the Christian Skateboarders Association.
Cassandra Been hittin' the board for the Lord? God, is nothing sacred to you people?
[during the school assembly, Cassandra stands up and begins yelling in Spanish]
Tia [thinking] Oh my god, the Jew girl's speaking in tongues!
[Cassandra rips open her shirt]
Roland She's going to show her boobs! Thank you Jesus!
Patrick [thinking] She is, she's going to show her boobs!
[looking horrified, Hilary Faye stands up at the podium]
Hilary Faye She's saying she has a hot pussy!
[the word "pussy" is bleeped out by microphone feedback]
Hilary Faye Well, if it isn't the Heathens.
Cassandra Burn in hell, you narrow-minded, tacky-ass bitch!
Mary What? Did they send you over so you could strap me onto the back of your scooter?
Patrick "Scooter"? Mary, this is a Vespa.
Pastor Skip I think the Christian thing to do would be to let them stay.
Hilary Faye The Christian thing to do? I have been doing the CHRISTIAN THING my whole life! I did not have sex with a gay and try to blame it on Jesus!
Mary Hilary Faye...
Hilary Faye Oh, shut up, you fornicator!
[Mary is about to confess that Dean is gay]
Mary I need to tell you guys something.
[Van suddenly haults]
Hilary Faye Eew.
Veronica Eew.
Roland WHAT? Wasn't like it was some kind of secret. The guy was like a one-man gay pride parade.
[doing stretches in Gym class]
Cassandra Hey, Hilary Faye, I can see your pad.
[storming out to her car after being expelled from school]
Cassandra He kicked me out! And it was the one time I didn't do anything!
Hilary Faye Roland, does Jesus still love me?
Roland Probably not.
[pause]
Roland Yeah, why not.
Cassandra You can tacky up prom on your own, cause I quit.
Hilary Faye Quit? You can't quit!
Cassandra Watch me. Watch me walkin' away. Watch me walkin' away from Jesus!
Mary How was your summer, Roland?
Roland What?
Mary Your summer. How was it?
Roland Oh, it was great. I went roller-skating, water-skiing, learnt to kickbox. The usual.
Hilary Faye Roland, why do you always have to make everyone feel so awkward about your differently-abled-ness?
Hilary Faye Come on, you're not born a gay. You're born again.
Cassandra So, Patrick asked you out and you turned him down? The boy is a tomcat, even if he is a big JC freak. And - double plus bonus - I'm pretty sure he's not a 'mo.
Mary He's Pastor Skip's son, and I'm about to pop a baby out.
Cassandra I should tell Patrick to act gay around you, maybe then he'll get a little action.
Cassandra I should kick your fat Christian ass right now.
Hilary Faye You know what? Whatever!
[walks away]
Hilary Faye And I'm not even fat!
Cassandra Your head is fat! Oh! And your ass is fat!
Hilary Faye WHATEVER!
Mary [Looking up at a huge cross, arms outstretched, sobbing] Shit, fuck, Goddamn.
Roland You have everything, Hillary Faye. What are you afraid of?
[doing stretches in gym class, Mary spots Patrick running laps around the girls. Patrick smiles at Mary]
Hilary Faye I know what you're looking at, Mary. And Jesus does too.
Cassandra We should get back inside.
[walks away]
Roland [to himself] Nice!
Cassandra [turns around] Do you want a push?
Roland Thanks!
Cassandra [in his ear] If you stare at my ass again, I will push you off a cliff.
[last lines]
Mary [voice over] I mean, rely, when you think about it. What would Jesus do? I don't know. But in the meantime we'll be trying to figure it out... together.
Cassandra [Drunk] Hey Roland. Wanna get outta here and you can take me for a spin on that thing... RELEASE HIS PARKING BRAKE HILARY FAYE!
Hilary Faye Oh, God, you smell like Tia's dad, have you been drinking?
Cassandra She made me listen to the whole Elms CD on her iPod!
Cassandra Piss off, asshole! Oh, and another thing? No more muffins for you! The muffin shop is closed!
Hilary Faye I knew Mary was hiding something. The thought of her humping that pervert... I still can't believe Roland never showed up.
Veronica I can't believe your brother called you the "c" word.
Tia I can't believe we have to go to Prom in this van.
Hilary Faye Look, when I tried to pay for my hair, my credit card was mysteriously maxed out and the limo driver wouldn't take a personal check. Get off my back.
Tia [pause] It's bad enough we don't even have dates.
Hilary Faye [to Cassandra while putting up Prom decorations] You better be wearing underpants this time.
Patrick Come here. Sorry
[as he walks in front of people]
Mary What are you doing, Patrick?
Patrick I just wanna see what's in here.
Mary But...
Patrick No, no, come on.
Mary No! We're not allowed...
Patrick Just for a second.
Mary I don't think we should be in here.
Patrick Yes, yes we should definitely be in here.
Mary No.
Tia Sorry about Dean's faggotry.
Patrick I like you, Mary. I do. God gave us free will, and that day at Hilary Faye's, you weren't afraid to use it. You inspired me. You amaze me, Mary.
Hilary Faye [at a shooting range] Us Christian girls have got to learn to protect ourselves. I mean, sure Jesus could restore my physical and spiritual virginity, especially if I lost it to some
[cocks gun]
Hilary Faye rapist, but who wants that? I'm saving myself for marriage, and I'll use force if necessary.
Pastor Skip [to the Christian Jewels] Listen, I'm concerned about Mary. Something's going on.
Hilary Faye Yeah, me too.
Pastor Skip Well, she's part of your posse, and I think that you could help her. I'm gonna need you to be a warrior out there on the front lines for Jesus.
Tia You mean like shoot her.
Pastor Skip No, I was thinking of something a little less gangsta.
Tia Stop being so stingy!
[eats chocolate]
Hilary Faye What? They're my Valentine's day chocolates.
Tia Hilary Faye, you bought them for yourself so it doesn't count.
Hilary Faye You better be wearing underwear this time.
Cassandra [looks over shoulder and down ladder at Hilary Faye] Heh.
Mary [narrating] Cassandra Edelstine was the first Jewish to ever attend Christian Eagle High School amid rumors that she was a stripper. Everyone wanted to get her saved. Especially Hilary Faye.
[repeated line]
Hilary Faye PASTOR SKIP!
[first lines]
Mary [voice over] I've been born again my whole life... accepting Jesus.
Pastor Skip All right! All right! Who's down with G-O-D?
Pastor Skip [after Patrick suggests his parents should have divorced] Because divorce is not part of God's plan.
Patrick Dad, you need to think of a new plan.
Mary Mercy House is a place that deals with all kinds of problems, like drug addiction and alcoholism to de-gayification and unwed mothers.
Pastor Skip Let's get our Christ on, let's kick it Jesus-style!
Cassandra Roland and I both saw you sneaking out of the clinic. Kudos on the Bono shades by the way!
Cassandra [drunk] I'm having a vision of the Virgin Mary!
Hilary Faye Want to get something to eat with us?
Patrick We're going to DQ.
Cassandra Why? So we can watch Hilary Faye try to get into your Easter basket? No thanks.
Tia JESUS DIED FOR YOUR SINS!
Hilary Faye Tia, calm down!
Hilary Faye Lay off the tiara, Tia!
