ParamedicThat's nice, but I still only got room for one of you.
MarySo everything that doesn't fit into some stupid idea of what you think God wants you just try to hide or fix or get rid of? It's just all too much to live up to. No one fits in one hundred percent of the time. Not even you.
Mary[after giving birth]Okay, I'm pretty sure this isn't what Jesus had in mind when he said, "Help Dean." Look, don't be too harsh. I'm not the first person to ever get the message screwed up. Looking at her, it's like life is too amazing to be this random and meaningless consequence of the universe. There had to be a God... or something out there.
MaryWhy do you think Dean's parents sent him away so fast?
LillianThey probably didn't think they could handle it by themselves.
LillianDo I need to worry about you? No, I don't have to worry about you. Do I?
Mary[voice-over]My mom just compared me to a car, so me having a baby is definitely something not to tell her right now.
Mary[about the Virgin Mary]I know this is wrong, but do you ever wonder if she just made the whole thing up? I mean, it's a pretty good one. It's not like anyone can ever use virgin birth as an excuse again.
[pause]
MaryI don't really think she made it up, but I can understand why a girl would.
MaryPlease let it be cancer, please let it be cancer, please let it be cancer...
Patrick[about her corsage]I bought both red and yellow, because I didn't know... which...
Hilary FayeNo, Roland... I crashed my van into Jesus! Okay? I have a pimple the size of Jupiter! I am NOT okay! This is not how I wanted to remember my Prom. This is not how I wanted to remember my life.
RolandWell maybe we can fix it... with some glue, or something
Cassandra[after complaining about Hilary Faye's ridiculous attempt to save her]It's ok. Last year I got saved so I could go on the ski trip.
Cassandra[Roland rolls up to Cassandra, wearing a black shirt with white laces down the middle]What are you supposed to be?