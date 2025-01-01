Menu
August Rush Movie Quotes

August Rush Movie Quotes

August Rush [opening voice-over] Listen. Can you hear it? The music. I can hear it everywhere. In the wind... in the air... in the light. It's all around us. All you have to do is open yourself up. All you have to do... is listen.
Wizard You know what music is? God's little reminder that there's something else besides us in this universe, a harmonic connection between all living beings, every where, even the stars.
August Rush [in voiceover] But I believe in music... The way that some people believe in fairy tales.
Louis Connelly [Louis explaining not giving up music to August] You never quit on your music. No matter what happens. Cuz anytime something bad happens to you, that's the one place you can escape to and just let it go. I learned it the hard way. And anyway, look at me. Nothing bad's gonna happen. You gotta have a little faith.
August Rush The music is all around US, all you have to do is listen.
Hope You remember how you said Mozart was a musical pod?
Reverend James Prodigy.
Hope Yeah, well, I've got one of those and he's living under my bed!
Richard Jeffries Why is it so important that you want him now?
Lyla Novacek I've ALWAYS wanted him!
Lyla Novacek [in tears] I've waited eleven years, two months, and fifteen days just to find out that he's alive!
[Jeffries stares at Lyla]
Lyla Novacek [she chuckles a little] I've been counting.
Wizard You got to love music more than you love food. More than life. More than yourself.
Wizard What do you want to be in the world? I mean the whole world. What do you want to be? Close your eyes and think about that.
August Rush Found.
Wizard [pauses] Doesn't have enough yin. little more yang, ya know?
August Rush yeah
August Rush Sometimes the world tries ot knock it out of you. But I believe in music the way that some people believe in fairy tales. I like to imagine that what I hear came from my mother and father. Maybe the notes I hear, are the same ones they heard, the night they met. Maybe that's how they found each other. Maybe that's how they'll find me. I believe that once upon a time, long ago, they heard the music and followed it.
Richard Jeffries How long have you been here?
August Rush Eleven years and sixteen days.
[Jeffries stares at August]
August Rush I've been counting.
Louis Connelly Great sounds kid. Gibson J200?
[August nods]
Louis Connelly It's beautiful. Can I see her?
[August looks uncertainly over at Wizard who is talking on the phone]
Louis Connelly Hey, it's okay. I'm a musician too.
[August and Louis swap guitars]
Louis Connelly Oh yeah!
[Louis plays some cord]
Louis Connelly Nice action.
August Rush Your pretty good.
Louis Connelly Thanks. Let's see what you can do on mine.
[They both start improvising "Bari Improv"]
Wizard Can't you see it? Wizard productions presents the number one heat wave: AUGUST RUSH!
August Rush Yeah! Me! That's me!
Lyla Novacek I'm trying to find my son.
Woman at Desk Name?
Lyla Novacek [in tears] I don't know.
Jennifer [sees Louis on the projector] Oh my god! Is that you?
[Louis doesn't answer]
Jennifer When were you going to tell me you were in a band?
Marshall [Cutting in before Louis could answer] I'm sure there's a lot of things our Louis hasn't told you darling, like who'd did you write the song for?
Louis Connelly [turns away from Marshall] I told you this was a bad idea.
Marshall That's it, go on! Walk out on us again!
[Louis turns back to him]
Marshall Eh, Lou?
Louis Connelly [Walking towards Marshall] Say what you have to say Marshall!
Marshall No man, go on!
Louis Connelly Come on! Say what you have to say! Come on say it!
Marshall Say what?
Louis Connelly [Shoves him] Come on! Say it! Say it!
Marshall [Backing away as Louis continues pushing him] That the best you got? Is that the best you got man?
Louis Connelly Come on! Hit me then!
Marshall No man
Louis Connelly HIT ME!
[Slams Marshall against the projector]
Louis Connelly I'M SUFFOCATIN' HERE!
[Marshall punches him in the face and Louis grunts but appears to be okay]
Marshall You alright man?
[Louis wipes blood from his mouth but nods and smiles greatfully]
Marshall [Catches Jennifer staring at the two of them and chuckles] Welcome to the Connelly Clan!
Wizard Hola music lovers! While the cat's away-
[He sees the pizza box on the ground]
Wizard oh. who likes pizza?
[Arthur tries to sneak away]
Wizard Arthur.
[gestures for Arthur to come here]
Wizard What is he?
Backbeat He's a damn fool!
Wizard What are you Arthur?
Arthur I'm a real piece of work, Wizard.
Wizard [Wizard points his switch blade at Arthur] You're on thin ice.
Arthur I didn't take no family money. He bought it
[points to August]
Arthur [August stares at Wizard]
Wizard What?
August Rush You look crazy.
Wizard I am crazy! RAAAHHH!
[August flinches]
Wizard [smugly] See? Come here. C'mon. NOW!
[August walks over nervously]
Wizard What are you doing here?
August Rush I followed the music.
Wizard [Wizard looks at him for a second then cracks up] Where'd you get this one Arthur? Belevieu?
Wizard [Wizard looks at August's hands] You never played a note in your life. You know what music is? It's God's little reminder that there's something else in this universe besides us. Harmonic connection between everything, even the stars.
August Rush Is this a school?
Arthur Yeah, the school of "Screw You and Take All Your Damn Money"!
Backbeat Yeah, we're top of the class!
Wizard NOT! It's a business. POCKETS!
Jennifer Are all Irish people this loud?
Louis Connelly Yeah.
Wizard Deal's off.
August Rush But Wizard, I have to play! I have to let them hear!
Wizard [Grabs August and throws him against the fence] You play when I say play. You breathe when I say breathe! You got that boy? You forget about your parents! They were pretty quick to forget about you!
Wizard [Wizard calms down a bit then continues] You do not know how precious your gift is. You're just a kid, you don't know. I do, August
Wizard When I say run, you run, okay?
Arthur [August puts a dollar in Arthur's guitar case] Okay citizen, you paid, any requests?
August Rush No.
Arthur Alrighty then!
Hope [as August enters the room] You the one slept under my bed?
August Rush [watches her as she plays the piano] Do you live here?
Hope Me and my grandma do till our boat comes in. Do you like music?
August Rush More than food.
Hope [looks at him strangely, then continues] Do you know your notes?
August Rush I've never seen them like that before.
Hope See here: "Every Good Boy Does Fine" on the lines. And "F-A-C-E" in between. And "Great Big Dogs Fight Animals". And "All Cars Eat Gas". Get it?
August Rush You're like an angel.
Hope [thinks August is weird] Okay. I gotta go.
Lyla Novacek I know it sounds crazy, but I can hear him! I swear I can hear him!
Louis Connelly Come on. Be brave.
Louis Connelly [listening to the music on the roof with Lyla] Can you hear that?
Lyla Novacek What is that?
Louis Connelly It's a wish
Lyla Novacek Now what does that sound like?
Louis Connelly [singing] well it's a marvelous night for a moondance, with the stars up above in your eyes, a fantabulous night to make romance, 'neath the cover of October skies...
Louis Connelly When I was a Young fello, I used to talk to the moon
Lyla Novacek Are you making that up?
Louis Connelly God I haven't done it in a long time
Lyla Novacek Did it ever talk back?
Louis Connelly Well it used to, now I just find myself sitting up here talking to meself, like a loon
Lyla Novacek well I'm here
Louis Connelly yes, you are...
Lyla Novacek [watching Louis stare at her] what are you looking at?
Louis Connelly you...
[they lean in and kiss]
Louis Connelly Wait! Meet me here, at ten o'clock, by the arch!
Marshall [to Lyla, everyone egging her on] Go on then, say yes!
[Lyla smiles a little, and nods]
Louis Connelly I take that as a yes!
Lizzy [talking to Lyla on the phone] Lyla?
Lyla Novacek I'm in New York
Lizzy What are you doing in New York
Lyla Novacek It's strange, I've always felt that he was alive. I mean, used to lay in bed at night and I swear I could hear him. I swear I could hear him!
Lizzy Lyla, oh my gosh! Calm down!
Lyla Novacek I've been calm for over ten years and look where it's gotten me!
Lyla Novacek It's alright honey, we're on our honey moon, we'll be back in two days
Arthur What?
August Rush I don't have a place to stay
Arthur Do I look like a real estate tycoon to you?
[August shrugs]
Arthur How many dead presidents you got?
[August looks at him blankly]
Arthur Nuggets? Shorts? Show me the money!
[August takes out a wad of cash]
Arthur Are you thinking what I'm thinking?
August Rush No, I'm thinking something else
Marshall Louis? Louie where are ya? Louis, where are ya baby bro'? Listen, we didn't follow you all the way from San Francisco to play for free man. We need this one. I need this one, alright?
[Louis nods]
Arthur [talking to August] Naw, I ain't got no family. My pops was a drunk. My mom, she ran off with this crackhead named Lil' Jesus. But he wasn't no Lil' Jesus, you know what I'm saying?
Richard Jeffries You know, a lot of kids don't want to leave their first home, because they're afraid that if they do, their parents won't be able to find them. I'm here to make sure that doesn't happen to you.
[cut to August, who has tears running down his face]
Louis Connelly [talking on his cellphone while getting into a black Cadillac] I've been doing this for ten years, Bob, we said ten percent. No, we said ten percent. yeah, well it makes the world go round doesn't it, Bob? just get me the ten percent, will ya, man? thanks
[sighs and pinches the bridge of his nose]
Nick [unoticed by Louis] Can I get you anything, sir?
Louis Connelly Do you know any hitmen?
Nick I know a bass player. Might be able to help you out. Likes to get into fights with lead singers.
Louis Connelly [freezes] Nick? What're you doing here, man?
Nick Still drivin', payin' off those weddin' bills from last year.
Louis Connelly Oh, fair play to ya, oh, she's a nice girl.
Nick So you playin' at all?
Louis Connelly Nope.
Nick why the hell not? your fingers fall off?
Louis Connelly Well you move on. Have you seen the lads lately?
Nick Ah, we still mess around, but the Connelly Brothers never really bounced back minus one brother.
Louis Connelly Have you seen Marshall lately?
Nick Have you?
[Louis doesn't reply so nick changes the subject]
Nick It's my birthday on Saturday, the session's at my place. Come, bring you're girlfriend! It's great seeing you man, remind me of New York, the good old days, eh?
Mannix [Holding Peter in a half-nelson] Hey Porky, where's your little friend?
Peter [stammering] I don't know Mr. Mannix.
Mannix Yeah? well you better find him, or your big butt's mine!
[kicks him in the ass as Peter runs away]
Louis Connelly [shouting across the road to Lyla] Lyla! Lyla! Lyla!
[Smile fades]
Marshall [Coming up behind Lewis] Lewis! Do you remember what dad used to say about princesses, huh? They're always looking for their prince... and you aint no prince brother!
Louis Connelly How would YOU know?... What am i going to do now?
Louis Connelly I can't do it. I'm sorry Frank, I can't do it.
Marshall No, Louis wait.
Louis Connelly No! Let me go!
Marshall Louis!
Marshall Just let me go man! WILL YOU JUST LET ME GO!
Marshall Louis, aren't you supposed to be in the car with the girl as she drives off into the sunset?
Roller Bull You better hurry before Wizard shows. He'll be pissed when he sees you bought a pie!
Arthur I didn't take no family money. Citizen bought it.
Arthur We all gonna be big stars some day.
