Louis Connelly
[talking on his cellphone while getting into a black Cadillac]
I've been doing this for ten years, Bob, we said ten percent. No, we said ten percent. yeah, well it makes the world go round doesn't it, Bob? just get me the ten percent, will ya, man? thanks
[sighs and pinches the bridge of his nose]
[unoticed by Louis]
Can I get you anything, sir?
I know a bass player. Might be able to help you out. Likes to get into fights with lead singers.
Still drivin', payin' off those weddin' bills from last year.
So you playin' at all?
why the hell not? your fingers fall off?
Ah, we still mess around, but the Connelly Brothers never really bounced back minus one brother.
Have you?
[Louis doesn't reply so nick changes the subject]
It's my birthday on Saturday, the session's at my place. Come, bring you're girlfriend! It's great seeing you man, remind me of New York, the good old days, eh?