Jennifer [sees Louis on the projector] Oh my god! Is that you?

[Louis doesn't answer]

Jennifer When were you going to tell me you were in a band?

Marshall [Cutting in before Louis could answer] I'm sure there's a lot of things our Louis hasn't told you darling, like who'd did you write the song for?

Louis Connelly [turns away from Marshall] I told you this was a bad idea.

Marshall That's it, go on! Walk out on us again!

[Louis turns back to him]

Louis Connelly [Walking towards Marshall] Say what you have to say Marshall!

Marshall No man, go on!

Louis Connelly Come on! Say what you have to say! Come on say it!

Marshall Say what?

Louis Connelly [Shoves him] Come on! Say it! Say it!

Marshall [Backing away as Louis continues pushing him] That the best you got? Is that the best you got man?

Louis Connelly Come on! Hit me then!

Marshall No man

Louis Connelly HIT ME!

[Slams Marshall against the projector]

[Marshall punches him in the face and Louis grunts but appears to be okay]

Marshall You alright man?

[Louis wipes blood from his mouth but nods and smiles greatfully]