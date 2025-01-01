Fausto's Cousin, the Priest What brings you to Rome?

Il capitano Fausto Consolo I wanted to see you. I need your blessing.

Fausto's Cousin, the Priest Don't kid around, Fausto.

Il capitano Fausto Consolo I'm not kidding.

Fausto's Cousin, the Priest You are already forgiven, Fausto. And that's why I envy you. I've always envied you, you know? You'll say that I'm blasphemous, but I actually think that you're lucky. Because your suffering is with you every minute. It stimulates you, it frees you, it redeems you. You're saved and that's why I envy you. What am I saying?

Il capitano Fausto Consolo Please, go on. Go ahead.

Fausto's Cousin, the Priest I've thought about it many times, these past few years. I feel as if your burden could be your reason for living. Your salvation, in other words. I envy madmen, sick men, innocent children. They are the only ones who can see and understand more than I.

Il capitano Fausto Consolo You think it's a blessing to be blind. That may well be, but not for the reasons you've stated. It's a blessing to be blind because blind men don't see things as they are, but as they imagine them. But not me. I can't imagine anything. I can't remember anything. If I could see the world here, now, I think I would only look at - stones, the desert. Not even animals or trees. Only stones. Because I too am a stone.

[takes a drink]