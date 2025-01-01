Fausto's Cousin, the Priest
What brings you to Rome?
Il capitano Fausto Consolo
I wanted to see you. I need your blessing.
Fausto's Cousin, the Priest
Don't kid around, Fausto.
Il capitano Fausto Consolo
I'm not kidding.
Fausto's Cousin, the Priest
You are already forgiven, Fausto. And that's why I envy you. I've always envied you, you know? You'll say that I'm blasphemous, but I actually think that you're lucky. Because your suffering is with you every minute. It stimulates you, it frees you, it redeems you. You're saved and that's why I envy you. What am I saying?
Il capitano Fausto Consolo
Please, go on. Go ahead.
Fausto's Cousin, the Priest
I've thought about it many times, these past few years. I feel as if your burden could be your reason for living. Your salvation, in other words. I envy madmen, sick men, innocent children. They are the only ones who can see and understand more than I.
Il capitano Fausto Consolo
You think it's a blessing to be blind. That may well be, but not for the reasons you've stated. It's a blessing to be blind because blind men don't see things as they are, but as they imagine them. But not me. I can't imagine anything. I can't remember anything. If I could see the world here, now, I think I would only look at - stones, the desert. Not even animals or trees. Only stones. Because I too am a stone.
[takes a drink]
Il capitano Fausto Consolo
Well, then, where's my blessing? Come on. Make the sign of the cross, a little nonsense in Latin, and I'll be vaccinated against sin.