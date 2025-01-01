Menu
Horns Movie Quotes

Horns Movie Quotes

Ig Perrish People say you should always do the right thing, but sometimes there is no right thing, and then... well then you just have to pick the sin you can live with.
Ig Perrish I'm gonna love you for the rest of my life.
Merrin Williams Just love me for the rest of mine.
Ig Perrish How about you guys beat the shit out of each other and the winner gets an exclusive interview with me?
Dr. Renald You fucking patients! All you care about is yourselves!
Ig Perrish In the end, I embraced the horns. Like an angel who fell to earth, I became a devil one last time, but revenge is all consuming, and my time has come to return to you so we can be together again. I mean, if this isn't paradise, I don't know what is.
Ig Perrish [walking out of the water after being burned alive] Well, one thing I'll say in my favor, I am fucking hard to kill.
Terry Perrish What's that snake doing around your neck?
Ig Perrish I made a new friend.
Ig Perrish She went to church every fucking Sunday, she wore a cross around her neck, and did it make ANY difference? No. God turned a blind eye and let her die out here alone and afraid!
Lee Tourneau I'll be damned.
Ig Perrish You and me both.
Father Mould You've turned away from God and you cast yourself into the darkness.
Ig Perrish But I didn't do anything wrong!
Father Mould Every devil used to be an angel, and now you've fallen from grace forever. When Satan was banished from Heaven, he was cursed to crawl the earth like a snake. There's no hope for you.
Ig Perrish I should ask the devil to punish whoever the fuck killed her.
Ig Perrish Punishing Terry was the hardest thing I've ever done, but forcing him to face his demon was the only way I could help him.
Merrin Williams You deserve better.
Ig Perrish Finally, something we agree on.
Ig Perrish See, vanity doesn't pay, and it's gonna be a long time before you can even try and look pretty again.
Ig Perrish For whatever reason in this crazy fucked up world, I was being punished. When they looked at me, they saw a devil - and maybe I did too - and now I had to look the part.
Little Girl I hate Mommy. I want to burn her in her bed with matches. I want to burn her up, all up gone!
Ig Perrish at 13 [to Terry] Have you seen that girl before? What's she doing?
Derrick Perrish I think it's Morse code, and she's telling you to stop checking her legs out in church or she's gonna give you a black eye.
Father Mould I could string you up, unless you'd like to do the decent thing and hang yourself. Whadda ya say?
Father Mould You... you killed that innocent girl, Merrin. There's nothing I can do.
Ig Perrish Tell me! Tell me everything that happened! I need to know!
Merrin Williams Are you horny?
Ig Perrish Yeah, I'm getting warmer.
Glenna Shepherd Why don't you let me suck your cock in the men's room. I would really like that, and I bet it'd make you feel better.
[first lines]
Ig Perrish [narrating] Everyone in town always took me for an outsider. I didn't care. The only thing that mattered was her. She was my garden of Eden. And God knows how beautiful it was until that night. You know, no one is born evil. The devil himself was a fallen angel. But sometimes when you go through hell, the only way out is to walk deeper into the fire.
Derrick Perrish How could you do it? She was one of the best people I ever knew! She was my favorite thing about you.
Ig Perrish Yeah, me, too.
