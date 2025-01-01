Ig PerrishHow about you guys beat the shit out of each other and the winner gets an exclusive interview with me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. RenaldYou fucking patients! All you care about is yourselves!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ig PerrishIn the end, I embraced the horns. Like an angel who fell to earth, I became a devil one last time, but revenge is all consuming, and my time has come to return to you so we can be together again. I mean, if this isn't paradise, I don't know what is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ig Perrish[walking out of the water after being burned alive]Well, one thing I'll say in my favor, I am fucking hard to kill.
Glenna ShepherdWhy don't you let me suck your cock in the men's room. I would really like that, and I bet it'd make you feel better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Ig Perrish[narrating]Everyone in town always took me for an outsider. I didn't care. The only thing that mattered was her. She was my garden of Eden. And God knows how beautiful it was until that night. You know, no one is born evil. The devil himself was a fallen angel. But sometimes when you go through hell, the only way out is to walk deeper into the fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Derrick PerrishHow could you do it? She was one of the best people I ever knew! She was my favorite thing about you.