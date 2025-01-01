Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Get Carter Get Carter Movie Quotes

Get Carter Movie Quotes

Cliff Brumby [blocking Carter's path] Listen, I don't like it when some tough nut comes pushin' his way in and out of my house in the middle of the night! Bloody well tell me who sent you!
Jack Carter You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. With me it's a full time job. Now behave yourself.
[Brumby takes a swing at Carter, who grabs his hand, punches him, and then slaps him in the face for good measure]
Jack Carter [as he's leaving] Goodnight, Mrs. Brumby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter You know, I'd almost forgotten what your eyes looked like. Still the same. Pissholes in the snow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter A pint of bitter
[snaps fingers as bartender walks away]
Jack Carter ...in a thin glass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter [naked, pointing a shotgun] Out!
Con McCarty Come on Jack, put it away. You know you're not going to use it.
Peter The gun he means!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric So, what're you doing then? On your holidays?
Jack Carter No, I'm visiting relatives.
Eric Oh, that's nice.
Jack Carter It would be... if they were still living.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter I'm off tomorrow, so I don't suppose I'll be seeing you again.
Jack Carter [Pulls out some large banknotes, giving some to Doreen] Here. Go and get your hair done.
Doreen Carter Thanks!
Jack Carter Be good... And don't trust boys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter What happened to you, then?
Keith [laying on a bed, bloodied and beaten up] How did you find me?
Jack Carter They give you a rough time?
Keith No... you bastard. You knew they'd come back!
Jack Carter No, I didn't. Does Albert Swift still live across the ferry?
Keith Get knotted!
Jack Carter Alright, alright, alright. I wanna square things with you, first.
Keith Oh, yeah? How?
[Jack holds up a handful of pounds]
Keith Stuff it! My girlfriend's comin' from Liverpool tonight! Nice surprise, isn't it?
Jack Carter I'm sorry. Here. Get yourself a course in karate.
[throws the money on the bed, then turns to leave]
Keith [groans in pain] Frank said you were a shit, and he wa' bloody well right! You even screwed his wife, didn't you? The poor bastard didn't even know if the kid was his!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Harry, who's playing poker, is disturbed by Carter's presence in the room]
Harry Thought you were going soon.
Jack Carter Soon. When you've lost your money. Won't take long.
Harry Clever sod, aren't you?
Jack Carter Only comparatively.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter Frank wasn't like that. I'm the villain in the family, remember?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert [as Jack trains a knife on him] For Christ's sake, Jack!
Jack Carter You knew what I'd do. Didn't you, Albert?
Albert I didn't kill him!
Jack Carter [stabs Albert] I *KNOW* YOU DIDN'T KILL HIM! I *KNOW*!
[Albert slumps over dead]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna [Pointing to a small wooden box that contains Frank's cremated remains] That was left for you this evening... What is it?
Jack Carter My brother Frank.
Edna Is he staying the night?
Jack Carter [not amused] Funny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Brumby has suddenly disappeared from his meeting with the architects at the car park building; unknown to them, Jack Carter has thrown him off the car park balcony]
Architect It's very rude to disappear like that. Where can he possibly be?
[Sounds of police cars converging on the car park can be heard coming from below]
Architect I have an awful feeling we're not going to get our fees on this job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Good God!
Jack Carter Is he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna What are you going to do?
Jack Carter I'm going to sit in the car and whistle "Rule Britannia".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jack Carter [having chased Eric to a beach until they are both worn out] I'll bet... you could use a drink.
[throws him a bottle of whisky]
Jack Carter Couldn't you, Eric? Eh? Have a drink.
Eric You've still got your sense of humour.
Jack Carter Drink up.
[Eric starts drinking from the bottle]
Jack Carter Drink up. There.
[Eric falls down and keeps drinking]
Jack Carter [angrily] I want you... to drink all o' that. D'ya understand? Drink it all.
[forces Eric to keep drinking]
Jack Carter Just like it was... with my brother Frank. Go on, son! Drink up!
[Eric drinks until he starts coughing]
Jack Carter Drink it up, Eric.
[forces him to drink again]
Jack Carter It was you! It was you 'ho poured it down him, wa'n't it? Eh, Eric?
[Eric struggles to speak over his violent retching as Jack forces him to keep drinking]
Jack Carter What? What, eh? Did you all have a good laugh, eh? Did you 'ave a good laugh when he was spewing it up? EH? Drink up. Drink it. DRINK IT! DID YOU PASS THE BOTTLE 'ROUND... WHEN THE CAR WENT OVER THE TOP? EH?
[Eric finally finishes the bottle]
Jack Carter GOODBYE, ERIC!
[Jack brings the butt of his shotgun down on top of Eric's head]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter [to Margaret] I've come for you, Margaret.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Gerald Fletcher Bollock naked with his socks still on?
Sid Fletcher Yeah, they do it like that - up North.
Gerald Fletcher What for? For protective purposes?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Anna is having phone sex with Carter when her husband enters the room]
Gerald Fletcher What's the matter? You got gut trouble or something?
Anna No, darling. Just doing my exercises.
[in the phone]
Anna Listen, Janet, Gerald's just walked in. I must ring off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margaret I can't help the way I am.
Jack Carter Why'd you see him so regular?
Margaret Once a week.
Jack Carter I call that regular.
Margaret He was gentlemanly. I like that.
Jack Carter Once a week, you like a gentleman, do you?
Margaret Look! I'm me, right? We are what we are, like it or not!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter Do you want to be dead, Albert?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Con McCarty [to a naked Jack who is pointing a gun] Jack, don't you think you ought to get dressed first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter [to Margaret] Take your clothes off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Peter Don't let us interrupt you.
Jack Carter Now...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna What's that gun doing in your room? Suppose I phone the police, told them there's a bloke in my hotel... who's planning to shoot somebody?
Jack Carter You wouldn't do that.
Edna How do you know I wouldn't?
Jack Carter 'Cause I know you wear purple underwear.
Edna What's that supposed to mean?
Jack Carter Think about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gerald Fletcher [to Jack] Remember, they're killers. Just like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edna If you're a traveler, I'm bloody Twiggy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Glenda You didn't know you had a fairy godmother, did you?
Jack Carter No, frankly, I didn't know that.
Glenda A fairy godmother - all of your own. Aren't you lucky?
Jack Carter Yeah. So, where are we going, princess?
Glenda To the demon king's castle, of course.
Jack Carter Of course. Where else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter You couldn't run an egg and spoon race Eric.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff Brumby What the bloody hell's all this? Do you know what the bloody time is? It's two o'clock in the bloody morning!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gerald Fletcher The police seem satisfied.
Jack Carter Since when was that good enough?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter I've always had your welfare at heart, Eric. Besides which, I'm nosy.
Eric Well, that's not always a healthy way to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter [on the phone with Anna] I fancy you. I wish I was touching you - right now - making love to you. I want - to stroke you - and kiss you all over. Where are you?
Anna I'm in the bedroom. My black underwear.
Jack Carter The sexy, silk ones? Take your bra off.
Anna Stop it, darling.
Jack Carter Now. Go on. Now. Now, hold them - gently. Slowly. Imagine it's me. When we're in South America - we'll make love in the sun. Roll over. Make love again - and again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter Why don't you make us all a nice cup of tea.
Edna What are you gonna do?
Jack Carter Make us a cup of tea and I'll tell you. I might even let you watch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter You bloody whore! Frank was too careful to die like that. Now, who killed him?
Margaret I don't know nothing!
Jack Carter Listen, the only reason I came back to this crap house - was to find out who did it. And I'm not leaving until I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter How did you know where I'd be?
Glenda You were seen parking your car. The demon king waved his wand and I was dispatched to bring you to him. Lucky for you, I waited.
Jack Carter Very lucky, I should think. You're drunk!
Glenda Nasty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Carter He must have been pretty sure I'd come.
Glenda Oh, he was! He told me a magic spell that would make you come.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Albert For Christ sake, give us a fag.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff Brumby You know my life: machines, the arcades. It's a nice business. It runs itself! People put money in - and I take it out. There's not much rough stuff. It's a business that makes me very happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more