Jack CarterIt was you! It was you 'ho poured it down him, wa'n't it? Eh, Eric?
[Eric struggles to speak over his violent retching as Jack forces him to keep drinking]
Jack CarterWhat? What, eh? Did you all have a good laugh, eh? Did you 'ave a good laugh when he was spewing it up? EH? Drink up. Drink it. DRINK IT! DID YOU PASS THE BOTTLE 'ROUND... WHEN THE CAR WENT OVER THE TOP? EH?
GlendaOh, he was! He told me a magic spell that would make you come.
AlbertFor Christ sake, give us a fag.
Cliff BrumbyYou know my life: machines, the arcades. It's a nice business. It runs itself! People put money in - and I take it out. There's not much rough stuff. It's a business that makes me very happy.