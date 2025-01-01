Belfrage: British Ambassador Well, I'm afraid the situation looks pretty bleak. The... Foreign Minister takes the view that it's a Paraguayan affair. The Paraguayans refuse to discuss the matter on the grounds that the President's on holiday, and Whitehall's position is that they won't be held to ransom by criminals.

Dr. Eduardo Plarr Surely, the Americans could help.

Belfrage: British Ambassador No, they are most unsympathetic, I'm afraid. Of course, if the ambassador hadn't taken against Fortnum so violently and insisted on driving himself, they'd have kindapped him, but he appears to be impervious to that line of reasoning.

Dr. Eduardo Plarr Is there nothing you can do, Sir Henry?

Belfrage: British Ambassador Alas, it's all... extremely ticklish. Apart from anything else the relations between us and the Argentinians are very shaky. It's not even as if the poor devil were any good at his job. All I ever hear about him is complaints.