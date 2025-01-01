Noel HolcroftMay I suggest, that it is extremely difficult for a man, in a gray flannel suit, to behave naturally, while riding on a horse in the middle of the night, waiting for someone to shoot at you!
LeightonOh, dear, oh, dear. Assumption, Mr. Holcroft, is, as they say in my profession, the mother of fuck-up.
[After Holcroft tries to attack him.]
LeightonBut please, do not attempt anything too vividly cinematic.
[He spots a car tailing them]
Noel HolcroftProbably just another Sunday driver. But on the other hand, as it is Tuesday, why don't you put your foot on the gas and see what happens.
Noel HolcroftI have a friend who lives in the country, and it's supposed to be an hour from 42nd Street. A lie! The only thing that's an hour from 42nd Street is 43rd Street!
ManfrediMr. Holcroft, your father was a complicated man, and the word complicated doesn't begin to describe him.
LeightonYou must go to Geneva, as scheduled. And you must face the bastard. When the Covenant is signed, I will kill him, of course. Or you can, if you like.
HeldenDon't speak for a moment, just listen. These precautions may seem foolish to you, but they are necessary, I promise you!
Noel HolcroftListen, lady, three days ago, I was forty stories in the air, over New York, in a gale force wind, hiding from an insane building contractor. Let me tell you something. I felt safer there than I do now. So any precautions you want to take are OK with me!
Noel Holcroft[after one man is stabbed, another shot, a a third brushes past him with a bloody hand]What happened?
ManfrediThe world is full of lunatics shooting each other in the streets.
LeightonNaughty, naughty, Mr. Holcroft. You mustn't speak to strangers. Could be harmful to the health.
LeightonThere's a lot of villainous characters lurking about. I'm glad to say that most of them are mine.
Helden[referring to Kessler]What a brilliant way to hide - just become a world famous public figure!
Noel HolcroftYou know what I think, don't you? I think I should get a gun. There are a lot of crazy people about, and they're all attracted to me.