Kinoafisha Films The Holcroft Covenant The Holcroft Covenant Movie Quotes

Noel Holcroft May I suggest, that it is extremely difficult for a man, in a gray flannel suit, to behave naturally, while riding on a horse in the middle of the night, waiting for someone to shoot at you!
Leighton Oh, dear, oh, dear. Assumption, Mr. Holcroft, is, as they say in my profession, the mother of fuck-up.
[After Holcroft tries to attack him.]
Leighton But please, do not attempt anything too vividly cinematic.
[He spots a car tailing them]
Noel Holcroft Probably just another Sunday driver. But on the other hand, as it is Tuesday, why don't you put your foot on the gas and see what happens.
Noel Holcroft I have a friend who lives in the country, and it's supposed to be an hour from 42nd Street. A lie! The only thing that's an hour from 42nd Street is 43rd Street!
Manfredi Mr. Holcroft, your father was a complicated man, and the word complicated doesn't begin to describe him.
Leighton You must go to Geneva, as scheduled. And you must face the bastard. When the Covenant is signed, I will kill him, of course. Or you can, if you like.
Noel Holcroft I like!
Helden Don't speak for a moment, just listen. These precautions may seem foolish to you, but they are necessary, I promise you!
Noel Holcroft Listen, lady, three days ago, I was forty stories in the air, over New York, in a gale force wind, hiding from an insane building contractor. Let me tell you something. I felt safer there than I do now. So any precautions you want to take are OK with me!
Noel Holcroft [after one man is stabbed, another shot, a a third brushes past him with a bloody hand] What happened?
Manfredi The world is full of lunatics shooting each other in the streets.
Leighton Naughty, naughty, Mr. Holcroft. You mustn't speak to strangers. Could be harmful to the health.
Leighton There's a lot of villainous characters lurking about. I'm glad to say that most of them are mine.
Helden [referring to Kessler] What a brilliant way to hide - just become a world famous public figure!
Noel Holcroft You know what I think, don't you? I think I should get a gun. There are a lot of crazy people about, and they're all attracted to me.
