GeorgeShe was trapped. From the first time he met her. She was trapped. Like a bird in a cage. But he couldn't see it. He liked her, but he was the type who couldn't see what was in front of his face. And there she was, in pain. You can get soppy about someone, well, you can't see these things, and he was, soppy sod. She had faith in him. She believed in him. And he had a lot of hopes for her. And there was love. Yeah. She was in love alright. She really was. But not with him. And that's the story.
George[about Simone]She's a woman of substance. A lady.
ThomasI thought you said she was a tart. A tall thin black tart.
Mortwelllt's all right. l'm not going to hurt ya. Your pimp will do that for me.
MortwellA woman says to her husband, "I'm leaving you." He says, "Oh please, don't leave me. I'll buy you a mink coat." She says, "I don't want one. I'm leaving you." He says, "Please don't leave me. I'll buy you a diamond necklace." She says, "I don't want one." He says, "I'll buy you a villa in the south of France." She says, "I don't want one." He says, "Well, what do you want?" She says, "I want a divorce." He says, "I wasn't thinking of spending that kind of money."