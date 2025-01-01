Menu
Mona Lisa Movie Quotes

Hotel Waiter A Bloody Mary is it, sir?
George No, I'd like a pot of tea, please.
Hotel Waiter Earl Gray or Lapsang Souchong?
George No, tea.
George [pointing to himself and his rabbit] He'll have a lettuce and I'll have a Bloody Mary.
George You like her, don't ya?
Simone Of course I like her.
George Yeah, but you like her in that special way. In the songs.
Simone What songs?
George Well, I've sold myself for a couple of dykes.
Simone She needs me George.
George And you needed me to get her.
Simone Haven't you ever needed someone?
George All the time.
George She was trapped. From the first time he met her. She was trapped. Like a bird in a cage. But he couldn't see it. He liked her, but he was the type who couldn't see what was in front of his face. And there she was, in pain. You can get soppy about someone, well, you can't see these things, and he was, soppy sod. She had faith in him. She believed in him. And he had a lot of hopes for her. And there was love. Yeah. She was in love alright. She really was. But not with him. And that's the story.
George [about Simone] She's a woman of substance. A lady.
Thomas I thought you said she was a tart. A tall thin black tart.
George Maybe, but she's still a fucking lady.
George They fall in love with you? Well do they?
Simone Sometimes they fall for what they think I am.
George And what do they think you are?
Simone What you think. A black whore.
George Did I say that?
Simone What do you think, then?
George Well, you ain't no night nurse.
Simone No, I ain't no night nurse.
George Well, let's say you're a lady.
Simone Haven't you someone to rush to?
George You know I haven't.
Simone Everyone should have.
George Well, *you* haven't.
Simone I'm different.
George How? How are you different?
Simone I'm the girl they rush home from.
George Get out! Get fucking out! Now tell me I'm fired.
Simone Alright, you're fired.
George Lovely! I'm fired and you're street walkin'!
Simone You look better in the daytime.
George Yeah and so do you. Where do you wanna go?
Simone Down here.
George You wanna walk?
Simone Yes, it's good for you.
George Bit early, innit?
Simone I know, but the early bird catches the worm.
George Clever little bastard...
Thomas Anyway, listen: what about this tall, thin, black story?
George Ah... well, we got it wrong, the fella did... actually, she's a nun in disguise.
Thomas What kind of a nun?
George A Sister of Mercy. Y'know, those that wear the big white bonnets.
Thomas Aye, with the big thingummys on it?
George Yeah.
Thomas You didn't wear this the whole time, though?
George Well, she can't, can she, she's on the game, it'd look a bit funny, wouldn't it, and spoil the point of the exercise.
Thomas How?
George She wouldn't be in disguise then, would she?
Thomas [on reflection] Well, that's nuns for ye.
Thomas [shows George a plate of plastic spaghetti] What do you think?
George Do you melt it down and eat it?
Thomas No. They're ornamental.
George Ornamental spaghetti.
Thomas Yeah. Could go a bomb.
George Where'd you get them?
Thomas Contacts, George. You can't find plastic spaghetti just anywhere.
George Told ya I was cheap, didn't I?
Thomas You can never tell with women, George. They're different. They wear skirts and like to powder their noses and when they go to heaven they get wings.
George Like angels?
Thomas Aye, like angels.
George Yeah, but angels are men, Thomas.
Thomas Men?
George Yeah.
Thomas No one told me that.
George lt's true, angels are men.
Thomas You're not joking, are ye?
George When did I ever joke?
Thomas You used to tell that one about the randy gorilla.
George Yer, well no-one ever laughed, did they?
Thomas It's the way you tell 'em...
Thomas You fancy a fiberglass fruit flan? Or a polystyrene tutti frutti? Fancy a cup of tea?
George What's it made of?
Thomas Leaves!
Mortwell lt's all right. l'm not going to hurt ya. Your pimp will do that for me.
Mortwell A woman says to her husband, "I'm leaving you." He says, "Oh please, don't leave me. I'll buy you a mink coat." She says, "I don't want one. I'm leaving you." He says, "Please don't leave me. I'll buy you a diamond necklace." She says, "I don't want one." He says, "I'll buy you a villa in the south of France." She says, "I don't want one." He says, "Well, what do you want?" She says, "I want a divorce." He says, "I wasn't thinking of spending that kind of money."
Simone You're a good man, Mr George.
George How can ya tell?
George l like the seaside; l've always liked the seaside. Do you like the seaside?
[first lines]
Jeannie [at her front door, to George] Yeah? Do you want mum?
Simone You're as much cover as a pair of fishnet tights. l may as well be wearing a sign around my neck. All you're missing is the gold medallion.
Simone You're meant to be my date, not my minicab driver.
George What does your date do?
Simone He looks after me you dingbat.
George See, l'm cheap. l can't help it. God made me that way.
Simone Being cheap is one thing. Looking cheap is another. That really takes talent.
George Fucking cow! You fucking cow! You would have done it, wouldn't ya? You would have done it! l'm just another fucking bugger to you
George So what about this job then?
Thomas Well its just driving, you know.
George Oh, driving who?
Thomas A tall thin black tart. l could write a book about it.
George Too many t's.
[repeated line]
George Why am I doing this?
George You'd have done well in fucking Auschwitz, you dirty old git
[George has come to see his teenage daughter after being in prison for 7 years. His ex-wife comes to the door and pulls his daughter away, angrily argues with him and slams the door in his face]
George YOU COW! Only came to say hello!
[he throws a dustbin at the front door]
George HELLO!
Simone So where did they get you from?
George Under a cabbage leaf.
George What do you expect? l'm not used to working in piss holes like this!
George What do you wanna wear men's clothes for?
Simone l don't, its for you
George Some woman are whores. Some whores are black. You take what you are given.
Mortwell Look at this tart. What you do it for, George? l mean look at her.
Cathy You don't know anything do you?
George No, no l don't know anything.
Cathy l don't mean to be rude, l like you.
George Oh, l'm glad.
Cathy Do you like me?
George l don't know you do l?
Cathy She likes me. She really likes me.
George He took his time. What, did he fall asleep half way through? Well you never know with these darkies do you?
Thomas [seeing George is watching a porn film on TV] Channel 4, is it?
Thomas Let's face it. You're not a very good bet, though, are you, George?
George Oh, can I have a large Bloody Mary? I'm sitting here, all right?
