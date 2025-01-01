Menu
Rizzo the Rat There are two things in this life I hate: heights, and jumping from them.
Gonzo Too late now. Come on, I'll catch you.
Rizzo the Rat God save my little broken body!
[Jumps and falls to the ground. He looks at Gonzo]
Gonzo Missed.
Rizzo the Rat Oh wait a second... I forgot my jellybeans. Um...
[Slides through the bars to retrieve them, and joins Gonzo back on the other side. Gonzo stares at him]
Rizzo the Rat What?
Gonzo You can fit through those bars?
Rizzo the Rat Yeah...
Gonzo You are such an idiot.
Rizzo the Rat Mother always taught me: "Never eat singing food."
Rizzo the Rat Boy, that's scary stuff! Should we be worried about the kids in the audience?
Gonzo Nah, it's all right. This is culture!
Fozziwig My speech! Here's my Christmas speech. Ahem. "Thank you all, and Merry Christmas."
Jacob Marley That was the speech?
Robert Marley It was dumb!
Jacob Marley It was obvious!
Robert Marley It was pointless!
Jacob Marley It was... short!
[turns to Robert]
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: I loved it!
Sam the Eagle Tomorrow, you become a man of business!
Young Scrooge I'm looking forward to it, Headmaster.
Sam the Eagle Mm, you will love business. It is the AMERICAN WAY!
Gonzo Uh, Sam?
[He whispers in Sam's ear]
Gonzo It's just that the story takes place in England.
Sam the Eagle Oh... It is the BRITISH WAY!
Young Scrooge Yes, headmaster.
Kermit the Frog If you please Mr. Scrooge, it's gotten colder, and the bookkeeping staff would like to have an extra shovel full of coal for the fire?
Rat #1 We can't do the bookkeeping, all our pens have turned to inkcicles!
Rat #2 Our assets are frozen!
Ebenezer Scrooge How would the bookkeepers like to be suddenly... UNEMPLOYED?
Rats HEAT WAVE!
[singing]
Rats This is my island in the sun...
Kermit the Frog It's all right, children. Life is made up of meetings and partings. That is the way of it. I am sure that we shall never forget Tiny Tim, or this first parting that there was among us.
Gonzo My name is Charles Dickens.
Rizzo the Rat And my name is Rizzo the Rat... wait a second! You're not Charles Dickens!
Gonzo I am too!
Rizzo the Rat No! A blue furry Charles Dickens who hangs out with a rat?
Gonzo Absolutely!
Rizzo the Rat Charles Dickens was a 19th Century novelist! A genius!
Gonzo Oh, you are too kind!
Rizzo the Rat Why should I believe you?
Gonzo Well, because I know the story of A Christmas Carol like the back of my hand!
Rizzo the Rat Prove it!
Gonzo All right! Um, there's a little mole on my thumb, and um, a scar on my wrist from when I fell off my bike...
Rizzo the Rat No, no, no, don't tell us your *hand*, tell us the *story*!
Rizzo the Rat [a nearby clock strikes the hour] Oh, what was that?
Gonzo Two o'clock.
Rizzo the Rat Is it too early for breakfast?
Gonzo Yes.
Rizzo the Rat Oh good, suppertime!
Ebenezer Scrooge [in the graveyard] Must we return to this place? There is something else that I must know, is that not true? Spirit, I know what I must ask. I fear to, but I must. Who was the wretched man whose death brought so much glee and happiness to others?
[the spirit points to a headstone, Scrooge begins moving toward it, then turns back, frightened]
Ebenezer Scrooge Answer me one more question. Are these the shadows of things that *will* be, or are they the shadows of things that *may* be only?
[the spirit points again at the gravestone, Scrooge slowly approaches it]
Ebenezer Scrooge These events can be changed! A life can be made right.
[he clears the snow from the stone]
Ebenezer Scrooge [in tears] Ebenezer Scrooge! Oh please, Spirit, no! Hear me, I-I'm not the man I was! Why would you show me this if I was past all hope?
[sobbing]
Ebenezer Scrooge I, I *will* honor Christmas, and try to keep it all the year! I will live my life in the past, the present, and the future. I will not shut out the lessons the spirits have taught me! Tell me that I may sponge out the writing on this stone!
[kneeling, clutching at the spirit's robe]
Ebenezer Scrooge Oh Spirit, please speak to me!
[an urchin steals a talking vegetable]
Vegetable Hey, I'm being stolen! Hey, help me! Help me!
Robert Marley We were always heckling you.
Jacob Marley It's good to be heckling again.
Robert Marley It's good to be doing anything again.
Ebenezer Scrooge Bob Cratchit, I've had my fill of this.
Miss Piggy And I have had my fill of you, Mr. Scrooge.
Ebenezer Scrooge And therefore, Bob Cratchit...
Miss Piggy And therefore, you can leave this house at once.
Ebenezer Scrooge And therefore, I'm about to raise your salary!
Miss Piggy Ooh, and I am about to raise you right off the pavement...! Pardon?
Kermit the Frog Pardon?
Rizzo the Rat Light the lamp, not the rat, light the lamp, not the rat! Put me out, put me out, put me out!
Gonzo Oh! My apologies! Um...
[Suddenly spotting a barrel of water below the lamp post]
Gonzo Rizzo!
Rizzo the Rat What?
["Mr Dickens" pushes Rizzo so he falls into the water barrel]
[Scrooge has met the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come]
Rizzo the Rat Oh, this is too scary. I don't think I wanna see any more!
Gonzo When you're right, you're right.
[turning to face the audience]
Gonzo You're on your own, folks. We'll meet you at the finale!
Rizzo the Rat Yeah!
Gonzo Once again, I must ask you to remember that the Marleys were dead, and decaying in their graves.
Rizzo the Rat Yuck!
Gonzo [whispering] That one thing you must remember, or nothing that follows will seem wondrous.
Rizzo the Rat Why are you whispering?
Gonzo It's for dramatic emphasis.
Gonzo He was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scr...
[noticing the smudged window of Scrooge's office]
Gonzo Boy, this really *is* a dirty city!
Rizzo the Rat Heh, you're tellin' me!
Gonzo Come here.
Rizzo the Rat Hmm?
[Gonzo grabs Rizzo and uses him to wipe off the window pane]
Rizzo the Rat [sarcastic] Thank you for makin' me a part of this!
Gonzo [dropping Rizzo] He was a tight-fisted hand at the grindstone, Scrooge: a squeezing, wrenching, grasping, clutching, covetous old sinner.
Jacob Marley Why do you doubt your own senses?
Ebenezer Scrooge Because a little thing can affect them. A slight disorder of the stomach can make them cheat. You may be a bit of undigested beef, a blob of mustard, a crumb of cheese. Yes. There's more of gravy than of grave about you.
Robert Marley More of gravy than of grave?
Jacob Marley What a terrible pun. Where do you get these jokes?
Robert Marley Leave comedy to the bears, Ebenezer.
Ebenezer Scrooge What right have you to be merry? You're poor enough.
Fred What right have you to be dismal? You're rich enough.
Rizzo the Rat He's got 'im there. The old boy's speechless!
Ebenezer Scrooge If I could work my will, every idiot who goes around with "Merry Christmas" on his lips would be cooked with his own turkey and buried with a stake of holly through his heart!
Rizzo the Rat Well, not quite speechless.
Ebenezer Scrooge Let us deal with the eviction notices for tomorrow, Mr. Cratchit.
Kermit the Frog Uh, tomorrow's Christmas, sir.
Ebenezer Scrooge Very well. You may gift wrap them.
[last lines]
Rizzo the Rat Nice story, Mr. Dickens.
Gonzo Oh, thanks. If you like this, you should read the book.
Sam the Eagle Work hard, lad, and one day, your life will be as solid as this very building!
[the shelf collapses behind him]
Sam the Eagle Huh. I've been meaning to fix that shelf!
Rizzo the Rat [falls down a chimney ignoring Gonzo] Hey! I'm stuck! Get me out of here!
Gonzo I knew you weren't suited for literature.
Kermit the Frog [clears throat] Um, excuse me, Mr. Scrooge, but it appears to be closing time.
Ebenezer Scrooge Very well. I'll see you at eight tomorrow morning.
Rats [whispering] Ask him, ask him.
Kermit the Frog Um... um, tomorrow's Christmas.
Rats Mm-hmm.
Ebenezer Scrooge 8:30, then.
Kermit the Frog Oh. Um, if you please, sir, half an hour off hardly seems customary for Christmas Day.
Rats No, no.
Ebenezer Scrooge How much time off *is* customary, Mr. Cratchit?
Kermit the Frog Uh... why, um, the, uh, whole day.
Rats Yeah, yeah.
Ebenezer Scrooge [appalled] The entire day?
Rats No, no. It's the frog's idea.
Kermit the Frog If you please, Mr. Scrooge, why open the office tomorrow? Other businesses will be closed. You'll have no one to do business *with*. Uh, it'll waste a lot of expensive coal for the fire.
Rats Yeah. That's *definitely* a point.
Ebenezer Scrooge It's a poor excuse for picking a man's pocket every December the 25th.
[rats groan]
Ebenezer Scrooge But as I seem to be the only person around who knows that... take the day off.
[rats cheer; Scrooge stands up and goes for his hat; glares at the rats]
Ebenezer Scrooge Will you *stop that*?
[rats stop cheering and leave]
Kermit the Frog Uh... thank you, Mr. Scrooge.
Ebenezer Scrooge [steps outside and closes the door] Be here all the earlier the next morning.
Ebenezer Scrooge Christmas is a very busy time for us, Mr. Cratchit. People preparing feasts, giving parties, spending the mortgage money on frivolities. One might say that December is the foreclosure season. Harvest time for the money-lenders.
Vegetables If he became a flavor you can bet he would be sour. Yuck!
Muppet Man Even the vegetables don't like him!
[Gonzo and Rizzo are flying over London]
Gonzo [Thrilled] Hello, London!
Rizzo the Rat [Scared] Goodbye, lunch!
Belle [as they sit together] Another year before our wedding, Ebenezer.
Young Scrooge Well, it can't be helped, Belle. How could we marry now? There's not even enough for a decent home. The investments haven't grown as they should.
Belle So you said last year.
Young Scrooge Business continues to be poor.
Belle You're a partner in your own firm now.
Young Scrooge And barely clearing expenses.
Belle You said the partnership was the goal.
Young Scrooge This is for you.
[turns to Belle]
Young Scrooge I love you, Belle.
Belle You did once.
Rizzo the Rat Oh, Gonzo, speak to me! I mean, Mr. Dickens. Charlie! Are you hurt?
Gonzo [gets up] To say that Scrooge became startled would be untrue. Still the moment had passed, and the world was as it should be.
Rizzo the Rat He ain't hurt. Didn't even lose his concentration.
Ebenezer Scrooge [Having just watched the Cratchits mourning Tiny Tim, addresses the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come] Oh, spirit, must there be a Christmas that brings this awful scene?
[Voice breaking]
Ebenezer Scrooge How can we endure it?
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: We're Marley and Marley.
[ghostly wailing]
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: We're Marley and Marley.
[wailing]
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: We're Marley and Marley.
[wailing]
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: Change!
Gonzo Hello! Welcome to the Muppet Christmas Carol! I am here to tell the story.
Rizzo the Rat And I am here for the food.
Ghost of Christmas Past Let us see another Christmas in this place.
Ebenezer Scrooge They were all very much the same. Nothing ever changed.
Ghost of Christmas Past You changed.
Rizzo the Rat Rats don't understand these things.
Gonzo You were never a lonely child?
Rizzo the Rat I had twelve hundred and seventy four brothers and sisters.
Gonzo Boy! Rats don't understand these things!
Ebenezer Scrooge I do not make merry myself for Christmas.
Fred That is certainly true.
Ebenezer Scrooge And I cannot afford to make idle people merry.
Fred That is certainly *not* true!
Ebenezer Scrooge Don't you have other things to do this afternoon, my dear nephew?
Fred Sadly, I do, Uncle. So I shall make my donation and, uh, leave you to make yours.
Rizzo the Rat I fell down the chimney and landed on a flaming hot goose!
Gonzo You have all the fun!
Ebenezer Scrooge This is Bob Crachit's house?
Ghost of Christmas Present How do you know that?
Ebenezer Scrooge You just told me.
Ghost of Christmas Present Well, I'm *usually* trustworthy.
Ebenezer Scrooge Spirit, show me no more. Why do you delight in torturing me?
Ghost of Christmas Past I told you, these are the shadows of the things that have been. That they are what they are, do not blame me.
Ebenezer Scrooge Leave me!
Ebenezer Scrooge I don't think I've ever met anybody like you before.
Ghost of Christmas Present Really? Over 1800 of my brothers have come before me!
Ebenezer Scrooge 1800? Imagine the grocery bills!
Ebenezer Scrooge You're a little absent-minded, spirit.
Ghost of Christmas Present No, I'm a LARGE absent-minded spirit!
Robert Marley You will be haunted by three spirits.
Ebenezer Scrooge Haunted? I've already had enough of that.
Jacob Marley Without these visits, you cannot hope to avoid the path we tread.
Robert Marley Expect the first ghost tonight, when the bell tolls one!
Ebenezer Scrooge Can't I meet them all at once and get it over with?
Fozziwig Welcome to Fozziwig and Mom's Annual Christmas Party. At this time in the proceedings, it is a tradition for me to make a little speech.
Jacob Marley And it's a tradition for us to take a little nap!
Rizzo the Rat How do you know what Scrooge is doin'? We're down here and he's up there!
Gonzo I told you, storytellers are omniscient; I know everything!
Rizzo the Rat Hoity-toity, Mr. Godlike Smarty-Pants.
Gonzo To conduct a proper search, Scrooge was forced to light the lamps.
[the lamps come on]
Rizzo the Rat How *does* he do that?
Robert Marley Look, it's Ebeneezer Scrooge!
Jacob Marley Looking older and more wicked than ever.
Robert Marley I knew he wouldn't disappoint us!
[Scrooge has thrown Mr Applegate out of the office]
Mr Applegate Thank you for not shouting at me!
Kermit the Frog If you please sir, why open the office tomorrow? Other businesses will be closed; there'll be no one to do business with. It'll waste a lot of expensive coal for the fire!
Rats Yeah!
Ebenezer Scrooge It's a poor excuse for picking a man's pocket every December the 25th. But as I seem to be the only man who knows that... take the day off.
Ebenezer Scrooge What business has brought you here?
Ghost of Christmas Past Your welfare.
Ebenezer Scrooge Heh, a night's unbroken rest might aid my welfare.
Ghost of Christmas Past Your salvation, then.
Mrs. Dilber I've got his blankets.
Old Joe Ah, his blankets... Why, Mrs. Dilber, they're still warm! I don't pay extra for the warmth, you know.
Mrs. Dilber You should. It's the only warmth he ever had.
[Describing Fozziwig]
Ebenezer Scrooge What an employer he was. As hard and ruthless as a rose petal!
Gonzo It was the afternoon of Christmas Eve and Scrooge was conscious of a thousand odors, each one connected with a thousand thoughts and hopes and joys and cares long, long forgotten.
[Rizzo and "Mr. Dickens" are sitting on the window ledge outside Scrooge's bedroom]
Rizzo the Rat [looking around] Um, are you sure it's safe for us to be up here?
Gonzo Scrooge is saved. What can happen now?
Rizzo the Rat Yeah.
[Scrooge opens the window, knocking Rizzo and "Mr. Dickens" off the ledge]
Ebenezer Scrooge Are you the spirit whose coming was foretold to me?
Ghost of Christmas Past I am.
Ebenezer Scrooge But... you're just a child!
Ghost of Christmas Past I can remember nearly 1900 years. I am the Ghost of Christmas Past.
Gonzo Hello, London!
Rizzo the Rat Goodbye, lunch!
Ghost of Christmas Past There was of course, another Christmas Eve with this young woman. Some years later.
Ebenezer Scrooge Oh please... do not show me that Christmas.
Ebenezer Scrooge Pardon me, gentlemen, but about the charity donation you asked me for yesterday. Put me down for...
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew [Scrooge whispers in his ear] That much?
Ebenezer Scrooge Not a penny less. A great many back payments are included in it, I assure you.
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew Oh, my goodness, I don't know what to say. I just wish there was something we could give you.
Ebenezer Scrooge [touched, as Beaker gives him his scarf] A gift? A gift for me? Thank you. Thank you. Fifty times! And a merry Christmas.
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew At this festive season of the year, Mr. Scrooge, many of us feel we must take care of our poor and homeless.
Ebenezer Scrooge Are-are there no prisons? No poor houses?
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew Oh, plenty of those, sir.
Ebenezer Scrooge Oh! Excellent. For a moment, I was worried.
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew Some of us are endeavoring to raise a fund for the poor and the homeless. What might I put you down for?
Ebenezer Scrooge Nothing.
Dr. Bunsen Honeydew You wish to remain anonymous?
Ebenezer Scrooge I wish to be left alone.
Belinda Cratchit I thought you said we couldn't eat the chestnuts until Father and Tiny Tim get home.
Miss Piggy I-I-I-I wasn't eating them, I was... I was merely checking them to see if they were not burnt. It's a chef's thing, dear. And do not shout, Betina.
Belinda Cratchit I'm Belinda!
Betina Cratchit I'm Betina!
Miss Piggy Uh, o-of course you are, uh, Betina.
Belinda Cratchit Belinda!
Miss Piggy [looking back and forth at them, then at the audience] Whatever.
Tiny Tim Cratchit God bless us, everyone.
[singing]
Tiny Tim Cratchit Life is full of sweet surprises/Every day's a gift/The sun comes up/And I can feel it lift my spirit/Fills me up with laughter/Fills me up with song/I look into the eyes of love/And know that I belong/Bless us all/Who gather here.
Miss Piggy Miss Piggy, Tiny Tim Cratchit: The loving family I hold dear.
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Tiny Tim Cratchit: No place on Earth/Compares with home/And every path will bring me back from where I roam.
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: Bless us all/That as we live/We always comfort and forgive.
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Tiny Tim Cratchit: We have so much/That we can share.
Tiny Tim Cratchit With those in need we see around us everywhere/Let us always...
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: Love each other.
Tiny Tim Cratchit Lead us to the light/Let us hear...
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: The voice of reason.
Tiny Tim Cratchit Singing in the night.
Kermit the Frog Let us run from anger.
Miss Piggy And catch us when we fall.
Tiny Tim Cratchit Teach us in our dreams/And please, yes, please...
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: Bless us one and all.
Tiny Tim Cratchit Bless us all/With playful years/With noisy games and joyful tears.
Kermit the Frog Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: We reach for you/And we stand tall.
Kermit the Frog And in our prayers and dreams, we ask you, bless us all.
Tiny Tim Cratchit We reach for you/And we stand tall/And in our prayers and dreams, we ask you, bless us all.
Ebenezer Scrooge Spirit? What is that light? It cannot be dawn.
Ghost of Christmas Past It is the past.
Gonzo Look, it's beautiful, Rizzo!
Rizzo the Rat [scared] Mommy!
Fozziwig Belle, you know, I love these annual Christmas parties. I love 'em so much, I think we'll do it twice a year!
Young Scrooge [brushing past Belle and Fozziwig] Excuse me.
[he sees Belle and is instantly attracted]
Young Scrooge Oh... Excuse me.
Fozziwig Oh, Master Scrooge! Belle, I'd like you to meet Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge... the finest young financial mind in the city! Ebenezer, this is Belle! A friend of the Fozziwig family.
Belle I'm pleased to meet you.
[she offers her hand, Scrooge kisses it]
Fozziwig Well, I'm glad you two finally met.
Rizzo the Rat Christmas apples.
Gonzo We got Macintosh.
Rizzo the Rat Get your Christmas apples.
Gonzo Red Delicious.
Rizzo the Rat Tuppence apiece, while they last.
Gonzo We... they won't last long the way you're eating them.
Rizzo the Rat Hey, I'm creatin' scarcity. Drives the prices up.
Gonzo The Marleys were dead, to begin with.
Rizzo the Rat The wha... pardon me?
Gonzo That's how the story begins, Rizzo, "The Marleys were dead, to begin with."
Rizzo the Rat Oh.
Gonzo As dead as a doornail.
Rizzo the Rat It's a good beginning. It's creepy and kind of...
[shivers]
Rizzo the Rat ...hoo hoo! Spooky.
Gonzo Oh, thank you, Rizzo.
Rizzo the Rat You're welcome, Mr. Dickens.
Gonzo In life, the Marleys had been business partners with a shrewd moneylender named Ebenezer Scrooge. You will meet him as he comes around that corner.
Rizzo the Rat Where?
Gonzo There.
Rizzo the Rat When?
Gonzo Now.
[on cue, Scrooge appears]
Gonzo There he is, Mr. Ebenezer Scrooge.
Rizzo the Rat Say, is it getting colder out here?
Pig Gentleman Ah. Well, it was a fine meal.
Pig Gentleman Yes, it was, wasn't it? Yes, what should we do now?
Pig Gentleman Let's have, uh... lunch.
Pig Gentleman Oh, good idea.
Ghost of Christmas Present Have you ever noticed that everything seems wonderful at Christmas?
Ebenezer Scrooge Uh, in all honesty, spirit, no. Perhaps I-I've never understood about Christmas.
Ghost of Christmas Present Before this day is done, you *will* understand. Oh...
Rizzo the Rat Oh, no! Oh, no!
[he screams as the Ghost opens the window, knocking him and Gonzo off the ledge]
Ghost of Christmas Present Ah. We shall go out into the world.
Rizzo the Rat [Gonzo laughs] I suppose you enjoyed that?
Gonzo Of course.
Kermit the Frog It only seems right that I should lift a glass to my employer. I give you Mr. Scrooge, the founder of the feast.
Miss Piggy The founder of the feast, indeed!
Betina Cratchit Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit: Huh!
Miss Piggy If I had him here, I would give him a piece of my mind to feast upon. And I bet he would choke on it. Hmm!
Betina Cratchit Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit: Choke!
Kermit the Frog My dear, the-the children, Christmas Day.
Miss Piggy Oh, uh... w-well, I-I suppose that on the blessed day of Christmas, one must drink to the health of, uh, Mr. Scrooge, even though he is odious.
Betina Cratchit Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit: Mm-hmm!
Miss Piggy Stingy.
Betina Cratchit Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit: Mm-hmm!
Miss Piggy Wicked.
Betina Cratchit Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit: Mm-hmm!
Miss Piggy And unfeeling.
Betina Cratchit Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit: Mm-hmm!
Miss Piggy And badly dressed.
[Belina and Betina gasp]
Tiny Tim Cratchit To the founder of the feast, Mr. Scrooge!
Miss Piggy [reluctantly] Ah, to Mr. Scrooge, he'll be very merry and happy this day, I have no doubt.
Betina Cratchit Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit: No doubt.
Kermit the Frog Hmm. Cheers.
Miss Piggy [Bob and Tiny Tim return home] How was he at church?
Kermit the Frog Oh, as good as gold and better. He told me that he hoped the people saw him in church because it might be pleasant for them to remember upon Christmas Day who made lame beggars walk and blind men see.
Ebenezer Scrooge A remarkable child.
Gonzo And with that, the Cratchits came to what was surely the happiest single moment in all the livelong year.
Ebenezer Scrooge Such a meager feast.
Ghost of Christmas Present But very much appreciated.
Ebenezer Scrooge Why do you come to me?
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: [singing] We're Marley and Marley/Avarice and greed.
Jacob Marley We took advantage of the poor, just ignored the needy.
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: We specialized in causing pain, spreading fear and doubt.
Robert Marley And if you could not pay the rent, we simply threw you out!
[spoken]
Robert Marley There was the year we evicted the entire orphanage.
Jacob Marley Hmm, I remember the little tykes all standing in the snowbank.
Robert Marley With their little frostbitten teddy bears.
[they laugh, then shudder]
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: [singing] We're Marley and Marley/Our hearts were painted black.
Jacob Marley We should have known our evil deeds/Would put us both in shackles.
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: Captive, bound, we're double-ironed/Exhausted by the weight.
Jacob Marley As freedom comes from giving love...
Robert Marley ...So prison comes with hate.
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: We're Marley and Marley.
[eerie ghost noises]
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: We're Marley and Marley.
Ebenezer Scrooge But my friends, you were not unfeeling towards your fellow men.
Robert Marley True, there was something about mankind we loved.
Jacob Marley I think it was their money.
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: Doomed, Scrooge/You're doomed for all time.
Robert Marley Your future is a horror story/Written by your crime.
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: Your chains are forged/By what you say and do/So have your fun when life is done/A nightmare waits for you.
Ebenezer Scrooge Why these terrible chains?
Jacob Marley Jacob Marley, Robert Marley: Oh!
Robert Marley The chains!
Jacob Marley We forged these chains in life by our acts of greed.
Robert Marley You wear such a chain yourself.
Ebenezer Scrooge Humbug! Speak comfort to me, friends.
Ebenezer Scrooge What's today?
Bean Bunny Pardon?
Ebenezer Scrooge What's today, my fine fellow?
Bean Bunny Today? Why, today is Christmas Day.
Ebenezer Scrooge It's Christmas Day? I haven't missed it. The spirits did it all in one night. They can do anything they like. Of course they can. Of course they can.
Bean Bunny [playing along] Uh, of course they can.
Ebenezer Scrooge Spirit, do you grow old?
Ghost of Christmas Present [chuckles] I do!
Ebenezer Scrooge Are spirits' lives so short?
Ghost of Christmas Present [sits down] My time upon this globe is very brief. I believe it will end upon the stroke of twelve.
Rizzo the Rat [with Gonzo, ringing a nearby bell] One.
Ebenezer Scrooge [notices this] Now? But spirit, I have learned so much from you.
Rizzo the Rat [continues tolling the bell] Three! Four!
Gonzo [narrates] Nothing Scrooge could do or say could stop the relentless march of those terrible bells.
Rizzo the Rat Five!
Ebenezer Scrooge Oh, spirit, do not leave me.
Rizzo the Rat Six!
Ghost of Christmas Present [begins to fade away] I think... I must, in fact.
Ebenezer Scrooge You have meant so much to me. You have changed me!
Ghost of Christmas Present And now, I leave you with the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.
Ebenezer Scrooge You mean... the future?
Ghost of Christmas Present [continues fading] Mmm...
Ebenezer Scrooge Must I?
Rizzo the Rat [continues tolling] Eleven!
Ghost of Christmas Present Go forth! And know him better, man!
Ghost of Christmas Present [the tolling strikes twelve, fades away, echoes] Ho, ho, ho, ho, ho, ho!
Ebenezer Scrooge Do you know the poultry shop in the next street?
Bean Bunny Yes, sir, I do.
Ebenezer Scrooge An intelligent lad. A remarkable lad. Do you know whether the prize turkey has been sold in the window?
Bean Bunny Oh, the one twice as big as me? It's still there.
Ebenezer Scrooge Oh, it's a pleasure talking with you, lad. Go and buy it.
Bean Bunny Be serious.
Ebenezer Scrooge I am being serious. Buy it for me and I'll give you a shilling.
Bean Bunny Oh.
Ebenezer Scrooge [throwing a pouch down] No, I'll give you five shillings.
Bean Bunny Wow!
Gonzo And so the boy was off like a shot. So even...
Bean Bunny [bowling him and Rizzo over] Um... sorry.
Rizzo the Rat Jelly bean? I had 'em in my pocket all along.
[Gonzo groans]
Rizzo the Rat What?
[Awkward pause as Gonzo stares in disbelief, then Rizzo quickly kisses him on the nose]
Gonzo And Scrooge was better than his word. He did it all and infinitely more!
Rizzo the Rat And, uh, Tiny Tim?
Gonzo And to Tiny Tim, who did *not* die...
Rizzo the Rat Aw, isn't that swell!
Gonzo To Tiny Tim, Scrooge became a second father. He became as good a friend, as good a master, and as good as a man as the good old city ever had. And it was always said of him that he knew how to keep Christmas well if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that truly be said of us, and all of us! And as Tiny Tim observed...
Tiny Tim Cratchit God Bless Us!
Ebenezer Scrooge God Bless Us Every One!
Lew Zealand Boomerang fish! Guaranteed fresh! Throw the fish A-WAY... and it comes back to me! Get 'em while they're fresh!
Ebenezer Scrooge [meeting the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come] Spirit, I fear you more than any specter I have yet met.
Ebenezer Scrooge I'm home.
Gonzo Yes, the bedposts were his own. The bed was his own. The room was his own.
Rizzo the Rat Hi, guys, we're back.
Gonzo We promised we would be.
Rizzo the Rat Mm-hmm.
Gonzo But the thing that made Scrooge happiest of all was that his life lay before him. And it could be changed.
Ebenezer Scrooge I will live my life in the past, the present, and the future. Oh, Jacob and Robert Marley.
[getting on his knees]
Ebenezer Scrooge Oh, heaven in the Christmastime be praised for this day. I say it on my knees, Jacob and Robert. On my knees!
Rizzo the Rat [falling down the Cratchits' chimney] Oh, at least I landed on something soft. And hot! Ooh! Ooh! Ohh! Ah! Ooh! Hot! Hot! Hot! Hot!
Fred [playing a guessing game with Clara and their friends] Oh, dear, it's too wonderful.
Clara Wait, wait. I know. An unwanted creature, but not a rat, a leech, or a cockroach?
[their friends ask "Then what?"]
Ebenezer Scrooge What?
Clara It's Ebenezer Scrooge!
Fred Yes!
Belle [singing] There was a time when I was sure, that you and I were truly one; that our future was forever and would never come undone. And we came so close to being close, and though you cared for me, there's distance in your eyes tonight, so we're not meant to be. The love is gone. The love is gone. The sweetest dream that you have ever known. The love is gone. The love is gone. I wish you well, but I must leave you now alone. There comes a moment in your life like a window and you see your future there before you, and how perfect life can be. But adventure calls with unknown voices pulling you away. Be careful or you may regret the choice you make someday, when love is gone. When love is gone. The sweetest dream that we have ever known, when love is gone. When love is gone. I wish you well, but I must leave you now alone.
Belle Belle, Ebenezer Scrooge: It was almost love. It was almost always. It was like a fairytale we'd live out, you and I. And yes, some dreams come true. And yes, some dreams fall through.
[crying, he trails off]
Belle And yes, the time has come for us to say goodbye. Yes, some dreams come true. And yes, some dreams fall through. And yes, the time has come for us to say goodbye.
Fred A merry Christmas, Uncle Scrooge. God save you.
Ebenezer Scrooge Merry Christmas? Bah. Humbug!
Rizzo the Rat [having freed himself from the snow] Quick, it'll be warmer in there.
[he and Gonzo get in just as Fred shuts the door]
Fred Christmas a humbug, Uncle? Oh, you don't mean that, surely.
Rizzo the Rat Hoo. Actually, I think it's colder in here.
Gonzo At that moment, who should arrive at the door but Scrooge's nephew Fred. His only living relative.
Rizzo the Rat Nephew Fred? I don't see him.
Gonzo Trust me.
Rizzo the Rat Hmm.
Fred [knocking on the door] Hello? Uncle?
Gonzo Rizzo?
Rizzo the Rat [headfirst in a patch of snow, his feet waggling in the air] You're very good at that, Mr. Dickens.
Ebenezer Scrooge Nephew, you keep Christmas in your own way, and let me keep it in mine.
Fred Christmas is a loving, honest, and charitable time. And though it's never put a scrap of silver or gold in my pocket, I believe Christmas has done me good and will do me good, and I say God bless it.
[the bookkeepers all cheer]
Ebenezer Scrooge And how does one celebrate Christmas on the *UNEMPLOYMENT LINE*?
Fred Uncle, come and have Christmas dinner with me and Clara tomorrow.
Ebenezer Scrooge Why ever did you get married?
Fred Why? Because I fell in love.
Ebenezer Scrooge [laughing] That's the only thing in the world sillier than a merry Christmas.
Fred It's no use, Uncle. I shall keep my Christmas humor to the last. A merry Christmas to you. And a happy new year.
Kermit the Frog Merry Christmas, Fred.
Fred Merry Christmas, Bob.
Ebenezer Scrooge Humbug!
Miss Piggy Peter, do not stop turning that spit. That is the whole secret of a properly roasted goose.
Peter Cratchit It smells so good, Mother.
Miss Piggy It does, doesn't it?
Gonzo [after Rizzo spots a bowl of fruit] Say, do you know that fruit is wax?
Rizzo the Rat Oh, yeah. I wondered about the texture.
Gonzo Come on, Rizzo. We'll follow him in.
Rizzo the Rat In a minute. I had a little bag of jelly beans over here.
Gonzo Will you just get over here?
Rizzo the Rat All right.
Gonzo Sheesh.
[he groans as Scrooge shuts the door on him]
Rizzo the Rat Uh-oh.
[grabbing Gonzo to give him leverage]
Rizzo the Rat Steady. Steady.
Gonzo [strangulated] Scrooge made his way up the staircase, caring not a button for the darkness. Darkness was cheap, and Scrooge liked it.
Gonzo Scrooge lived in chambers which had once belonged to his old business partners, Jacob and Robert Marley.
Rizzo the Rat Have some bread?
Gonzo Not while I'm working.
Rizzo the Rat Okay, suit yourself.
Gonzo And what a flood of memories came back to him, as Scrooge beheld his old classroom.
Ebenezer Scrooge I know it all so well, spirit. The desks. The smell of the chalk. I chose my profession in this room.
Ghost of Christmas Past And is he, too, familiar?
Gonzo Scrooge beheld a small boy, a boy he knew, oh, very well indeed.
Ebenezer Scrooge Good heavens. It's me.
Ghost of Christmas Present [singing] It's in the singing of a street corner choir/It's going home and getting warm by the fire/It's true wherever you find love, it feels like Christmas.
[joined by various other Muppet characters]
Ghost of Christmas Present A cup of kindness that we share with another/A sweet reunion with a friend or a brother/In all the places you find love/It feels like Christmas/It is the season of the heart/A special time of caring/The ways of love made clear/And it is the season of the spirit/The message if we hear it/Is make it last all year.
Ebenezer Scrooge It's Bob Cratchit's house. Oh, yes, spirit. A place of joy and laughter. Thank you for bringing me here.
[looking up and down the street]
Ebenezer Scrooge It's so quiet. Why is it so quiet, spirit?
[the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come gestures towards the Cratchit house, and he peers through the window]
Betina Cratchit Oh, Mother, you're crying again.
Miss Piggy Oh, no, it's just the lamplight, it hurts my eyes.
Ebenezer Scrooge Not Tiny Tim?
Ebenezer Scrooge [seeing his open bedroom window] I beg you, spirit, I... I am mortal. I'm liable to fall.
Ghost of Christmas Past A touch of my hand, and you shall fly.
Ebenezer Scrooge Spirit?
Ghost of Christmas Past Yes?
Ebenezer Scrooge ...Nothing.
Ebenezer Scrooge Spirit, tell me if Tiny Tim will live.
Ghost of Christmas Present That is the future. My realm is the present. However, I see a vacant seat by the chimney corner and a crutch without an owner. If these shadows remain unaltered, I believe the child will die. But, what then? If he's going to die, he'd better do it and decrease the surplus population.
Animal QUIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIEEEEEEEEEEEEETTTT!
[everyone stops]
Animal Thank you.
[Scrooge towers over Mr. Applegate, who gulps]
Ebenezer Scrooge Bob Cratchit?
Kermit the Frog Yes, Mr. Scrooge?
Ebenezer Scrooge [points with his cane] Who is this?
Kermit the Frog It's Mr. Applegate, sir. He's here to speak to you about his... mortgage.
Mr. Applegate Please, Mr. Scrooge, I know you're *very* angry about this.
[Scrooge walks into his office and takes off his coat and hat]
Mr. Applegate And I didn't mean to fall behind in the payments, Lord knows it, being Christmas and all. Oh, *please* don't shout at me, sir. That, and, of course, little Gwen. Her lungs aren't right. The doctor takes his share, don't he? I mean, you can yell and scream in your right, but it won't do no good...
[Scrooge grabs him]
Mr. Applegate ... because I'm the stone you can't squeeze blood from...
[Scrooge opens the door and throws him out]
Mr. Applegate ... and that's the *truth*! Thank you for not shouting at me!
[Scrooge slams the door shut]
