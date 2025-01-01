Tiny Tim Cratchit
God bless us, everyone.
[singing]
Tiny Tim Cratchit
Life is full of sweet surprises/Every day's a gift/The sun comes up/And I can feel it lift my spirit/Fills me up with laughter/Fills me up with song/I look into the eyes of love/And know that I belong/Bless us all/Who gather here.
Miss Piggy
Miss Piggy, Tiny Tim Cratchit: The loving family I hold dear.
Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog, Tiny Tim Cratchit: No place on Earth/Compares with home/And every path will bring me back from where I roam.
Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: Bless us all/That as we live/We always comfort and forgive.
Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog, Tiny Tim Cratchit: We have so much/That we can share.
Tiny Tim Cratchit
With those in need we see around us everywhere/Let us always...
Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: Love each other.
Tiny Tim Cratchit
Lead us to the light/Let us hear...
Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: The voice of reason.
Tiny Tim Cratchit
Singing in the night.
Kermit the Frog
Let us run from anger.
Tiny Tim Cratchit
Teach us in our dreams/And please, yes, please...
Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: Bless us one and all.
Tiny Tim Cratchit
Bless us all/With playful years/With noisy games and joyful tears.
Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Peter Cratchit, Betina Cratchit, Belinda Cratchit, Tiny Tim Cratchit: We reach for you/And we stand tall.
Kermit the Frog
And in our prayers and dreams, we ask you, bless us all.
Tiny Tim Cratchit
We reach for you/And we stand tall/And in our prayers and dreams, we ask you, bless us all.