Paradise Movie Quotes

Paradise Movie Quotes

Billie Pike Have you ever seen a dead body?
Billie Pike Do you have a lot of friends?
Willard Young Yeah. I'm the most popular kid on my block.
Billie Pike I figured. I don't have a lot of friends. People think I'm a show-off.
Sally Pike You know what the worst thing is about Billie? She's always right. She has the best instincts of anybody I ever met. God only knows where she got them.
Billie Pike How old are you?
Willard Young Ten. How old are you?
Billie Pike Nine. I thought you'd be bigger.
Willard Young Hey! Look who's talking, you midget. It just so happens I'm exactly the right size for my age. So why don't you just get lost?
Billie Pike You don't have to go crazy. It was just an observation.
Billie Pike How do you know dead people can't see us?
Willard Young Because I can't see them.
Billie Pike You can't see germs either.
Willard Young You can see them with a microscope.
Billie Pike Maybe nobody's ever invented a way to see ghosts yet.
Billie Pike Don't go in the water. It's gonna rain.
Willard Young So what?
Billie Pike If lightning strikes, we'll be fried like two bugs on a hot plate. That's what.
Willard Young [Looking at a photo of Joan Collins] I think she's fat.
Lily Reed No, she's not fat, she's voluptuous.
Willard Young What does that mean?
Lily Reed That means that she's fat in all the right places.
Willard Young You mean her fried eggs?
Lily Reed Her what?
Willard Young That's what they look like to me.
Lily Reed [Chuckling] Yeah. I mean her fried eggs.
Ben Reed Don't run away from things just because they scare you. If you do, you'll always be afraid. It's a bad way to live.
Willard Young I'm always afraid of things. I don't know why, but I am. And I just thought if I did something that really scared me, maybe I wouldn't be afraid anymore.
Lily Reed Did it work?
Willard Young Yeah... it did.
Sally Pike If I've spent my whole life falling in love with dreams that made my life miserable, then it just goes to follow that a guy I can't stand will make me happy.
