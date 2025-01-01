Menu
Films
Paradise
Paradise Movie Quotes
Paradise Movie Quotes
Billie Pike
Have you ever seen a dead body?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billie Pike
Do you have a lot of friends?
Willard Young
Yeah. I'm the most popular kid on my block.
Billie Pike
I figured. I don't have a lot of friends. People think I'm a show-off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sally Pike
You know what the worst thing is about Billie? She's always right. She has the best instincts of anybody I ever met. God only knows where she got them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billie Pike
How old are you?
Willard Young
Ten. How old are you?
Billie Pike
Nine. I thought you'd be bigger.
Willard Young
Hey! Look who's talking, you midget. It just so happens I'm exactly the right size for my age. So why don't you just get lost?
Billie Pike
You don't have to go crazy. It was just an observation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billie Pike
How do you know dead people can't see us?
Willard Young
Because I can't see them.
Billie Pike
You can't see germs either.
Willard Young
You can see them with a microscope.
Billie Pike
Maybe nobody's ever invented a way to see ghosts yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billie Pike
Don't go in the water. It's gonna rain.
Willard Young
So what?
Billie Pike
If lightning strikes, we'll be fried like two bugs on a hot plate. That's what.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Willard Young
[Looking at a photo of Joan Collins]
I think she's fat.
Lily Reed
No, she's not fat, she's voluptuous.
Willard Young
What does that mean?
Lily Reed
That means that she's fat in all the right places.
Willard Young
You mean her fried eggs?
Lily Reed
Her what?
Willard Young
That's what they look like to me.
Lily Reed
[Chuckling]
Yeah. I mean her fried eggs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Reed
Don't run away from things just because they scare you. If you do, you'll always be afraid. It's a bad way to live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Willard Young
I'm always afraid of things. I don't know why, but I am. And I just thought if I did something that really scared me, maybe I wouldn't be afraid anymore.
Lily Reed
Did it work?
Willard Young
Yeah... it did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sally Pike
If I've spent my whole life falling in love with dreams that made my life miserable, then it just goes to follow that a guy I can't stand will make me happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
