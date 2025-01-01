Menu
Kinoafisha Films Radio Flyer Radio Flyer Movie Quotes

Older Mike History is all in the mind of the teller. Truth is all in the telling.
Older Mike There are seven lost secret fascinations and abilities. They are that: animals can talk; your favorite blanket is woven from a fabric so mighty, that once pulled over your head, it becomes an impenetrable force field, nothing is too heavy to lift with the aid of a cape; your hand, held forefinger out and thumb up, actually fires bullets; jumping from any height with an umbrella is completely safe; monsters exist and can be both seen an done battle with; and the greatest, most special and regrettable loss of all: the ability to fly.
Boy #1 Dad, he promised to let me play with it, now he says he didn't and he won't.
Older Mike Did you promise?
[other son nods]
Older Mike Well, you can't just say, "I promise," then forget about it. "I promise" are the most important words you'll ever say... well almost the most important words you'll ever say.
Older Mike From that moment on, I realized Bobby was my responsibility.
Older Mike [When the bullies showed up] We knew we were dead instantly,the way you always know you're in for it when bigger kids show up. It's a sixth sense you never lose.
Older Mike [on getting the idea to sell golf balls] It was money, I didn't know how it would help but I knew we were better off if we had some than if we didn't.
Older Mike We called him 'The king', because... that's what he liked to be called.
Bobby He's coming back, Mike. It's not mom's fault, but he's coming back.
[the King, completely drunk and furious, catches Mike and Bobby watching TV late at night]
The King [furious] Hey! What are ya doin' up? Go to bed! Go to bed!
The King [to Bobby] Not you!
Mike Yeah, but...
The King [cuts Mike off] Bobby, come here! Mikey, you go to bed. Bobby, you come here!
Mike But I wanna stay...
The King [cuts him off again] GO TO BED! Come here, Bobby. Come HERE! Come here.
[the King grabs and pulls Bobby towards him potentially to abuse him; Shane, the family dog, growls whilst Mikey cries]
The King [yells] What did I tell ya? What did I tell ya? Why don't you listen to me? Why don't ever listen to what I TELL YOU TO DO? GET TO BED, YOU LITTLE SON-OF-A-BITCH!
[a few minutes later, Bobby, in tears, walks into the room]
Bobby [to Mike] We can't stay up so late anymore.
