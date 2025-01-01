Older MikeHistory is all in the mind of the teller. Truth is all in the telling.
Older MikeThere are seven lost secret fascinations and abilities. They are that: animals can talk; your favorite blanket is woven from a fabric so mighty, that once pulled over your head, it becomes an impenetrable force field, nothing is too heavy to lift with the aid of a cape; your hand, held forefinger out and thumb up, actually fires bullets; jumping from any height with an umbrella is completely safe; monsters exist and can be both seen an done battle with; and the greatest, most special and regrettable loss of all: the ability to fly.
Boy #1Dad, he promised to let me play with it, now he says he didn't and he won't.