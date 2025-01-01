Menu
Films
Films
Chain of Fools
Chain of Fools Movie Quotes
Chain of Fools Movie Quotes
Mikey
Excuse me, is this chair being used?
Snotty Man
Does it look like it's being used?
Mikey
"Does it look like it's being used?" That's a good one.
[Mikey picks up the chair and smashes the man with it]
Mikey
Now it's being used.
Mickey
Who are you?
Hitman
I'm the Hitman, who are you?
Mickey
I'm the hitman.
Mikey
You wanna go see a show? We should go see "Cats"...that's a good show!
