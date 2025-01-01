Menu
Revenge for Jolly! Movie Quotes

Harry [narrating] Jolly's dead. The man that killed her put a thousand pins in my heart. Nothing could make that kind of pain go away. And nothing could stop me from finding him.
[last lines]
Harry Are you Everette Bachmeier?
Bachmeier Yes.
Harry You killed Jolly.
Bachmeier Come in.
[door closes behind them]
Bachmeier Cookie?
Cecil Why did you do that?
Harry You missed.
Cecil On purpose! I didn't want to kill her!
[first lines]
Harry [to man answering the door] Are you Everett Bachmeier?
Harry [narrating] I can't tell you how the story ends, but I'll tell you how it begins. Yesterday started out like a lot of other days. I woke up, combed my hair, drank some beer, and played with Jolly. My dog, Jolly. I loved her more than anything in the world.
Harry [talking to the dog] Look, it's a bunch of bacon on TV. It's a little ham on TV, a little glazed ham.
Harry [narrating] I'm not a bad guy. I'm a good guy, but .. I've done some bad things.
