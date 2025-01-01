Harry[to man answering the door]Are you Everett Bachmeier?
Harry[narrating]I can't tell you how the story ends, but I'll tell you how it begins. Yesterday started out like a lot of other days. I woke up, combed my hair, drank some beer, and played with Jolly. My dog, Jolly. I loved her more than anything in the world.
Harry[talking to the dog]Look, it's a bunch of bacon on TV. It's a little ham on TV, a little glazed ham.
Harry[narrating]I'm not a bad guy. I'm a good guy, but .. I've done some bad things.