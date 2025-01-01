[Winston bounces his empty beer can off the front porch and leaves it in the grass. Drew walks past him and Winston smiles, but suddenly Drew turns around and punches him in the side of the head]
Karen SilkwoodI remember in high school her saying, 'Now what'd you want to take that science class for? There's no girls in that science class. You take home ec, why don't you? That's the way to meet the nice boys.' 'Mom,' I said, There ain't no boys in home ec. The boys are in the science class.' She hated when I said, 'Ain't.'
Karen SilkwoodMy urine sample container! Somebody put plutonium in my urine sample container!
Karen SilkwoodI work in metallography, and uh... well, um, quite frequently we have negatives altered.
Dolly Pelliker[to Karen]Who's gonna rape you that you ain't already fucked?
Mace HurleyWe're getting a room for Dolly... we can help you, we want to help you! We can help you with a place to stay, we can help you with money!
Karen Silkwood[tearfully]... but first I have to sign somethin' right? Sayin' I did all this?
WinstonIt doesn't matter whether you work in plutonium or dog food because they ain't gonna give you a thing, there's nowhere left to go! You close this plant down and then what? You're gonna be up in Washington, but we're gonna be down here outta work! Your cancer's a maybe, that's all it is, a maybe...
Karen SilkwoodIt says here that there's plutonium missing from just about every nuclear plant in this country.