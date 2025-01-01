Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Silkwood Silkwood Movie Quotes

Silkwood Movie Quotes

Karen Silkwood You think I contaminated myself, you think I did that?
Mace Hurley I think you'd do just about anything to shut down this plant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Karen is digging through a filing cabinet, trying to find the film negatives and records from the plant. When she turns around she sees Morgan next to her and nearly screams]
Karen Silkwood [gasps] Morgan!... jesus you scared me!
Morgan Had to.
Karen Silkwood ...I'm doin' somethin' good.
Morgan I know what you're doing, and you're the wrong person to be doing it. It's dangerous... that's all I'm going to say.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winston These pills don't look like antihistamines to me.
Karen Silkwood Winston, do you know what these are? These are little tiny time capsules, like the ones you see on TV. They clear up your nasal passages for up to twelve... hours straight...
[Karen sneezes into her hand loudly, then wipes it on Winston's lab coat]
Karen Silkwood Excuse me.
Winston God bless you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drew Stephens [about Dolly and Angela having sex] Make enough noise there, Dolly?
Dolly Pelliker You two ain't exactly a silent movie yourselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on the deceased former workers of a nuclear plant]
Angela They all look as though they died before they were dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Drew sees Winston standing outside, gawking at Karen and Dolly's quarantined home]
Drew Stephens What are you doing here?
Winston Just looking around... same as you.
[Winston bounces his empty beer can off the front porch and leaves it in the grass. Drew walks past him and Winston smiles, but suddenly Drew turns around and punches him in the side of the head]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood I remember in high school her saying, 'Now what'd you want to take that science class for? There's no girls in that science class. You take home ec, why don't you? That's the way to meet the nice boys.' 'Mom,' I said, There ain't no boys in home ec. The boys are in the science class.' She hated when I said, 'Ain't.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood My urine sample container! Somebody put plutonium in my urine sample container!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood I work in metallography, and uh... well, um, quite frequently we have negatives altered.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolly Pelliker [to Karen] Who's gonna rape you that you ain't already fucked?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mace Hurley We're getting a room for Dolly... we can help you, we want to help you! We can help you with a place to stay, we can help you with money!
Karen Silkwood [tearfully] ... but first I have to sign somethin' right? Sayin' I did all this?
Mace Hurley Just in your own words what happened.
[holds out a notebook and pen]
Karen Silkwood Okay... uh, in my own words... I'm contaminated... I'm DYIN'.
[Karen drives away through the crowd of rubberneckers in a rage, and Hurley glares at her car worriedly]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drew Stephens Sweetheart, it's like you're two people. I'm in love with one of them. But the other one is just...
Karen Silkwood A real pain in the ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood What should I wear on the plane?
Angela Uh, somethin' that won't wrinkle!
Drew Stephens Yeah, like a shroud, maybe!
Angela I get sooooo tired of yer jokes...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolly Pelliker [on marriage] Goddamn government fucks you comin' and goin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Man on the intercom Name?
Karen Silkwood Karen Silkwood.
Drew Stephens Drew Stephens.
Dolly Pelliker Dolly Pelliker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thelma Rice [crying after being brutally scrubbed during contamination] My skin... my skin hurts!
Karen Silkwood Yeah but honey, try not to cry, cuz salt's gonna make it worse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood Dolly, did you uh, did you tell the company about the New York Times?
Dolly Pelliker No, I don't think I remembered about that part.
[turns and looks out the window]
Karen Silkwood Did you tell them about the X-rays?
[pause]
Karen Silkwood Dolly?
Dolly Pelliker [turns to her] No.
Karen Silkwood Are you sure?
Dolly Pelliker Karen, they know everything about us.
[turns back to the window]
Karen Silkwood They don't know about the X-rays, do they?
[Dolly silently shakes her head]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Winston It doesn't matter whether you work in plutonium or dog food because they ain't gonna give you a thing, there's nowhere left to go! You close this plant down and then what? You're gonna be up in Washington, but we're gonna be down here outta work! Your cancer's a maybe, that's all it is, a maybe...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood It says here that there's plutonium missing from just about every nuclear plant in this country.
Dolly Pelliker Who's got it?
Drew Stephens Any asshole that wants it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolly Pelliker Thelma is cooked!
Karen Silkwood What?
Dolly Pelliker Thelma is *cooked*!
Karen Silkwood [takes off running] Did they take her to decon already?
Dolly Pelliker I think so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul Stone I don't think it's the smartest, getting involved.
Karen Silkwood We already got involved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dolly Pelliker Well Hurley works there, you think he'd work there if he was gonna get the cancer?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morgan Can't breathe.
Doctor at Union Meeting What?
Morgan [Morgan is afraid to say more than a few words to the union doctor in case the plant finds out] ... We can't breathe.
Quincy Bissell Oh yeah, there's uh, there's a lot of stuff here about respirators... uh, we got these contamination...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gilda Schultz Karen, I LIKE MY JOB!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood What's that?
Winston ...Well, what do you want with it?
[Karen licks his finger and dips it in Winston's sandwich]
Karen Silkwood Mystery meat, hmm?
Winston There's no mystery!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood [about her kids] I had 'em in the car... I could've just driven away with 'em and headed straight for Oklahoma...
Drew Stephens What would you have done with them?
Karen Silkwood ...I don't know...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Karen Silkwood They're killing me, they're trying to kill me, they want me to stop what I'm doing, they contaminated me, you know that?
Drew Stephens I know.
Karen Silkwood I'm internally contaminated now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more