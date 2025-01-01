Defense Attorney You're currently in the federal witness protection program, is that correct?

Defense Attorney So you're living somewhere in America, under the protection of the federal government. You agreed to testify against Mr. Gatzo, and in exchange for this testimony you've been given immunity, a nice house, and a weekly paycheck. Is that correct?

Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli [conspiritorialy] That's not all I get.

Defense Attorney Ah. Well, perhaps you'd like to enlighten the jury as to what else the government is giving you in exchange for this testimony?

[turns to the jury, very earnestly]