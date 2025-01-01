Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films My Blue Heaven My Blue Heaven Movie Quotes

My Blue Heaven Movie Quotes

Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli It's not tipping I believe in. It's overtipping.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli 5 o'clock Christmas morning, I run downstairs and look under the tree and what do I find? Uncle Alfresco, dead on the floor, shot through the back of the head. Plus no bicycle. It was a disappointing Christmas on many levels.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Pickup line]
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli You know, it's dangerous for you to be here in the frozen food section.
Shaldeen Why is that?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Because you could melt all this stuff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Richie loved to use 22s because the bullets are small and they don't come out the other end like a 45, see, a 45 will blow a barn door out the back of your head and there's a lot of dry cleaning involved, but a 22 will just rattle around like Pac-Man until you're dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Are you trying to say capeesh?
Barney Yeah.
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Well don't do it, cause it hurts my ears when you do it
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli You dirty rat!
Billy Sparrow Snitch!
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Stool pigeon!
Billy Sparrow Informer!
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Squealer!
Billy Sparrow You dirty rat!
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli I already said you dirty rat!
Billy Sparrow Yeah, but I say it better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Arugula. I haven't had arugula in six weeks.
Supermarket Manager What's that?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli It's a vegetable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Barney tells a joke. Everyone laughs, except Hannah]
Hannah Stubbs I see that it's funny. I have a sense of humor.
Barney Of course you have a sense of humor. Everyone thinks they do, even people who don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Supermarket Employee Have a nice day.
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Fuck you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vincent Antonelli is questioned about the stolen goods in the trunk of the car he stole]
Hannah Stubbs The books...
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli You have something against books?
Hannah Stubbs I have nothing about books! I am curious about the books in your trunk.
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli You see, I was thinking of writing my story, so I bought this one on how to do it.
Hannah Stubbs Why do you need 25 copies of it?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli In case I want to read it more than once...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli The shoes, right? The shoes are tragic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Ehh, she's not my type. I like 'em... I dunno, kinda dirty or something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli [trying to blackmail Hannah] How's the turtle Mrs. Stubbs? Did your kids ever figure out you switched turtles on them because I know it would be a major disappointment for the to find out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli I am the worst case scenario of Thomas Jefferson's dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clerk at Supermarket Hello sir, would you like to try a vanilla-bran oat crunchy?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli What do you think?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli I never touched a gun in my life. That and that alone forever doomed me to middle management.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Margaret Snow Coopersmith Barney, look at the way you eat pancakes!
Wally Bunting How does he eat pancakes?
Dr. Margaret Snow Coopersmith He has a system for eating pancakes.
Barney Coopersmith So the bottom pancake gets the same amount of syrup as the first.
Dr. Margaret Snow Coopersmith He has a system for *everything*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Defense Attorney You're currently in the federal witness protection program, is that correct?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Yes.
Defense Attorney So you're living somewhere in America, under the protection of the federal government. You agreed to testify against Mr. Gatzo, and in exchange for this testimony you've been given immunity, a nice house, and a weekly paycheck. Is that correct?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli [conspiritorialy] That's not all I get.
Defense Attorney Ah. Well, perhaps you'd like to enlighten the jury as to what else the government is giving you in exchange for this testimony?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Sure.
[turns to the jury, very earnestly]
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli I get to never see my parents again. Or my loved ones. I get to live in a place... It's OK, don't get me wrong... The air is clean and the people are nice, but for a guy like me, who was raised on the sidewalks of the city that never sleeps, it's a living hell. There were times when I thought of giving it all up, particularly when my wife left me. They gave us a nice house, with flowers in front. It made us sick. But I made a deal with the government so I'm here to tell the truth. So if you think I'm saying what I'm saying about Mr. Gatzo killing Nicky Capelli only because of the deal, you got a point. But it's still the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hannah Stubbs And where did you learn to jump start a car?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli I learned it in the army.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli When did your wife leave?
Barney October.
Vince That's when my wife left! What is it about the month of October?
Barney I dunno. The pressure of Halloween? You never know what to go as!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Vinnie palms off a $100 bill to Barney]
Barney Coopersmith You don't tip FBI men!
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Sure you do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Linda [into telephone] Yes, I'd like a cab please at, ah...
[to Vinnie]
Linda What the frig is the address here?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli How should I know? Number One, Happy Street!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Supervising his Mafia friends laying down sod for a baseball field]
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Green side up, fellas! Green side up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Margaret Snow Coopersmith I'm sorry Barney but it's just not fun here. You're no fun!
Barney No fun?
Dr. Margaret Snow Coopersmith You get the oil changed every second Tuesday, you get the car washed every fourth Thursday, you get your hair cut on the eleventh of every month. You never, ever get a different haircut!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barney Would you care to bet on that?
Hannah Stubbs I never bet when I'm sure and right.
Barney Presumably you haven't done a lot of betting considering you've only been wrong once in your life.
Hannah Stubbs [glaring at Barney] Twice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barney The Padres play the Mets every so often, though you folks would probably be Yankees fans. It's been my experience that most organized crime people are.
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli I love the Yankees, Linda loves the Yankees, so does Terry.
Linda Who's Terry?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli You are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli I thought you were dead.
Billy Sparrow That was the general idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Two double scotches please.
Stewardess #1 I'm sorry we can only serve two drinks at a time. Two double scotches would be four drinks.
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli OK how about this? You sell me my double scotch, and you sell my friend his double scotch, but instead of putting his double scotch on his tray, you put it on mine and I'll pay you for both. By the way have I told you that you look lovely in red and blue... Pam.
Stewardess #1 Ok, fine. Here you go.
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Keep the change.
Stewardess #1 Oh, we're not allowed to accept tips.
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli [Turns to Barney] Not allowed to accept tips.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barney It's gonna be a lot easier if you two start calling each other Terry and Todd.
Linda It's a nice house, Terry, okay?
Barney No, you're Terry, he's Todd.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli What a day for a mow eh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hannah Stubbs Your honor, are we to believe that this man is in danger? That some cartoon character men in black suits with white on white ties armed with guns are going to walk through that door as we...
Crystal [two men enter the court, in black suits with white on white ties pulling out guns] DUCK!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli You know, sometimes I even amaze myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
U.S. Attorney And what happened then, Mr. Antonelli?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Mr. Capelli left the room.
U.S. Attorney Did Mr. Gatzo say anything at this point?
Vincent 'Vinnie' Antonelli Mr. Gatzo said, Kill the fart. I apologize your Honor, but that's what he said.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hannah Stubbs Will... . I don't think you should just walk in here like you still live here.
Will Stubbs What? Am I supposed to, ring the doorbell in front of my own house?
Hannah Stubbs This is not your house anymore.
Will Stubbs Well, I mean, I live here. It's still my house.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more