Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Shaun of the Dead Shaun of the Dead Movie Quotes

Shaun of the Dead Movie Quotes

Tickets
Shaun As Mr. Sloan always says, there is no "I" in team, but there is an "I" in pie. And there's an "I" in meat pie. Anagram of meat is team... I don't know what he's talking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun David, kill the Queen!
David What?
Shaun The jukebox!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed What's the plan then?
Shaun Right.
[cuts to dream sequence]
Shaun We take Pete's car, we drive over to Mum's, we go in, take care of Philip - "I'm so sorry, Philip" - then we grab Mum, we go over to Liz's place, hole up, have a cup of tea and wait for this whole thing to blow over.
Ed Why have we got to go to Liz's?
Shaun Because we do.
Ed But she dumped you!
Shaun I have to know if she's all right!
Ed Why?
Shaun Because I love her!
Ed All right... gayyy... I'm not staying there, though.
Shaun Why not?
Ed If we hole up, I wanna be somewhere familiar, I wanna know where the exits are, and I wanna be allowed to smoke.
Shaun Okay.
[cuts to dream sequence again]
Shaun We take Pete's car, go round Mum's, go in, deal with Philip - "Sorry, Philip!" - grab Mum, go to Liz's, pick her up, bring her back here, have a cup of tea and wait for this whole thing to blow over.
Ed Perfect!
Shaun No, no, no, no, no, wait, we can't bring her back here.
Ed Why not?
Shaun Well, it's not really safe, is it?
Ed Yeah, look at the state of it.
Shaun Where's safe? Where's familiar?
Ed Where can I smoke?
[Shaun and Ed pause then slowly make a realisation]
Shaun [cuts to dream sequence a third time] Take car. Go to Mum's. Kill Phil - "Sorry." - grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all of this to blow over. How's that for a slice of fried gold?
Ed Yeah, boyyyeee!
[Shaun and Ed clang their weapons together]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun [about Ed] He's not my boyfriend!
Ed [handing beer to Shaun] It might be a bit warm, the cooler's off.
Shaun Thanks, babe.
[winks]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[looking through Shaun's LPs for suitable records to throw at two approaching zombies]
Ed 'Purple Rain'?
Shaun No.
Ed 'Sign o' the Times'?
Shaun Definitely not.
Ed The 'Batman' soundtrack?
Shaun Throw it.
Ed 'Dire Straits'?
Shaun Throw it.
Ed Ooh, 'Stone Roses'.
Shaun Um, No.
Ed 'Second Coming'.
Shaun I like it!
Ed Ahhh! 'Sade'.
Shaun Yeah, but that's Liz's!
Ed Yeah, but she did dump you.
Shaun Oh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pete It's four in the fucking morning!
Shaun It's Saturday!
Pete No, it's not. It's fucking Sunday. And I've got to go to fucking work in four fucking hours 'cos every other fucker in my fucking department is fucking ill! Now can you see why I'm SO FUCKING ANGRY?
Ed Fuck, yeah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed What's up, niggas?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun is channel hopping]
[Channel 4 News]
Krishnan Guru-Murthy Though no one official is prepared to comment, religious groups are calling it Judgement Day. There's...
[VH1, playing "Panic" by The Smiths]
Morrissey ...Panic on the streets of London...
[ITV News]
News Reporter ...as an increasing number of reports of...
[Football]
Football Commentator 2 ...serious attacks on...
[Channel Five News]
News Reporter ...people, who are literally being...
[Nature documentary, leopards eating a gazelle]
Documentary Narrator ...eaten alive.
[Sky News]
Jeremy Thompson Witness reports at best are sketchy. One unifying detail seems to be that the attackers in many instances appear to be...
[T4]
Vernon Kay ...dead excited to have with us here a sensational chart topping...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun As Bertrand Russell once said, "The only thing that will redeem mankind is cooperation." I think we can all appreciate the relevance of that now.
Liz Was that on a beer mat?
Shaun Yeah, it was Guinness Extra Cold.
Liz I won't say anything.
Shaun Thanks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz Shaun?
Shaun Yeah?
Liz You see what I'm saying?
Shaun Yep, totally.
Liz I know he's your best friend, but you do live with him.
Shaun I know.
Liz It's not that I don't like Ed.
[Liz looks over at Ed who is playing an arcade game]
Liz Ed, it's not that I don't like you.
Ed It's all right.
Liz It would just be nice if we could...
Ed [talking to the arcade machine] Fuck!
Liz ...spend a bit more time together...
Ed [talking to the arcade machine] Bollocks!
Liz ...just the two of us.
Ed [talking to the arcade machine] Cock it!
Liz It's just with Ed here, it's no wonder I always bring my flat-mates out and then that only exacerbates things.
Shaun What do you mean?
Liz Well you guys hardly get on, do you?
Shaun No, what does "exacerbate" mean?
Liz It means um, to make things worse.
Shaun Right. Well I mean, it's not that I don't like David and Di.
[Shaun looks over at David and Di at the table next to them]
Shaun Guys, it's not that I don't like you.
David David, Dianne: [together] It's all right.
Shaun And it's not that I don't want to spend time with you cause I do. It's just... Ed doesn't have too many friends.
Ed Can I get... any of you cunts... a drink?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Various You've got red on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Any zombies out there?
Shaun Don't say that!
Ed What?
Shaun That!
Ed What?
Shaun The zed-word. Don't say it!
Ed Why not?
Shaun Because it's ridiculous!
Ed All right... are there any out there, though?
[looking out of the letter-box, he sees an empty street]
Shaun I can't see any. Maybe it's not as bad as all that.
[he turns his head and sees a pack of zombies]
Shaun Oh, no, there they are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed [sees a zombified Pete] Hey, Shaun, look who it is!
Shaun Fuck-a-doodle-do!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Do you want anything from the shop?
Ed Cornetto.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed What happened to your hand, man?
Pete I got mugged on the way home.
Ed By who?
Pete I dunno by some crackheads or something, one of them bit me.
Ed Why'd they bite you?
Pete I don't know, I didn't stop to ask them! Now, I have a splitting headache, and your stupid hip hop isn't helping. And the front door is open... AGAIN!
Ed It's not hip hop, it's Electro. Prick... Next time I see him, he's dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed We're coming to get you, Barbara!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Who died and made you fucking king of the zombies?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Do you want your messages?
Shaun What?
Ed Well, your mum rang about you going around tomorrow night, and then Liz rang about the two of you eating out tonight, and then your mum rang back to see if I wanted to eat her out tonight.
Shaun *What*?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz You hang out with my friends? Sorry, a failed actress and a twat?
Shaun Well, that's a bit harsh.
Liz Your words!
Shaun I did NOT call Dianne a failed actress!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after the gun fires in the pub, proving Ed correct]
Shaun Okay. But dogs CAN look up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[describing the zombies]
Dianne Just look at the face: it's vacant, with a hint of sadness. Like a drunk who's lost a bet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbara [over the phone] Some men tried to get into the house.
Shaun Well are they still there?
Barbara [over the phone] I'm not sure, we've shut the curtains.
Shaun Did you try the police?
Barbara [over the phone] Well I thought about it.
Shaun Are you OK? Did they hurt you?
Barbara [over the phone] No I'm fine. I'm fine.
Shaun Mum...
Barbara [over the phone] Well they were a bit... bitey.
Shaun [concerned] Mum, have you been bitten?
Barbara [over the phone] No... But Philip has.
Shaun [calmly] Oh, OK.
Ed Has she been bitten?
Shaun [to Ed] No, Philip has.
Ed [calmly] Oh, OK.
Shaun Listen, Mum, what sort of state is he in?
Barbara [over the phone] Oh, he's fine. Bit under the weather.
Shaun I see.
Ed What's the deal?
Shaun [to Ed] We may have to kill my step-dad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Mum, look, what would you say if I told you that over the years Philip's been quite unkind to me?
Barbara Well you weren't always the easiest person to live with.
Shaun Mum, he chased me around the garden with a bit of wood!
Barbara Well you did call him a you-know-what!
Shaun Oh what, did he tell you that?
Barbara Yes he did.
Shaun Motherfucker!
Barbara Shaun!
Shaun Sorry mother... mum!
Shaun Did you know that on several occasions... he touched me?
[long pause, then Barbara turns to look at Shaun]
Shaun That wasn't true. Made it up. Shouldn't have done. Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun [about Ed] I've known him since primary school, you know? I like having him around, he's a laugh.
Pete What, because he can impersonate an orangutan? Fuck-a-doodle-doo!
Shaun Oh, leave him alone.
Pete All right, I admit, he can pretty funny on occasion. Like that time we stayed up all night drinking apple Schnappes and playing Tekken 2.
Shaun Oh yeah.
[laughing]
Shaun When was that?
Pete [laughing] That was five years ago. When's he going home?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun has just fought a zombie unassisted]
Shaun [sarcastically] Feel free to step in any time!
Ed You did all right.
David I didn't want to cramp your style.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Don't forget to kill Philip!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David I'm not staying here.
Liz David, don't, that's suicide.
Ed I think you should go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun and Ed back up to the body of a man they've just hit and Shaun rolls down his window]
Shaun Are you all right?
Ed Come on, let's just go.
Shaun Hello?
Ed He's going to be dead either way.
Shaun Ed, that's not the point!
[the body rises and moans, zombified, at Shaun and Ed]
Shaun Oh, thank God for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz Goodbye, Ed. Love you.
Ed Cheers!
Shaun I love you too, man.
Ed Gaaayy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Well maybe one should do the other, and then do themselves.
Liz Oh maybe you should do me, I'll only muck it up if I have to do myself.
[Shaun mimes shooting Liz and then himself, to see how it feels]
Shaun You know, I don't think I've got it in me to shoot my flatmate, my mum, and my girlfriend all in the same night.
Liz [pauses] What makes you think I'd have taken you back?
Shaun Well... You don't want to die single do you?
Ed [interrupting] That's it. I would like to be shot.
Shaun Besides, I've changed. I haven't had a fag since yesterday, I promise!
Ed He hasn't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Look, I don't care what the telly says, all right? We *have* to get out of here. If we don't they'll tear us to pieces, and that is really going to exacerbate things for all of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz Well... is it clear?
Shaun No.
Liz How many?
Shaun Lots.
[pan up to show a horde of zombies behind the fence]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun [about Ed] Oh, he sells a bit of weed every now and again, you know. You've sold puff.
Pete Yeah. Once. At college. To you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun hits the zombie pub owner with the butt of the rifle]
Ed Why didn't you just shoot him, man?
Shaun Ed, for the last time...
[Shaun squeezes the trigger of the gun, and it actually fires!]
Ed [gleefully] I fucking knew it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed See? You don't need Liz to have a good time.
Shaun Oh, don't, man.
Ed No! Go ahead, look at me. Can I just say one more thing? I'm not gonna say, you know, there's plenty more fish in the sea. I'm not going to say if you love her, let her go. And I'm not going to bombard you with clichés. But what I will say is this?
[chuckling]
Ed It's not the end of the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun tries to get out of Philip's Jaguar]
Shaun Philip, have you still got the child-locks on?
Philip Safety first, Shaun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Pete? Pete?
Ed Why don't we just go up?
Shaun No. No. Wait. No. No! Don't go up there!
Ed Why not?
Shaun Because A, he might be one of them, and B, he might still be annoyed. Pete? Maybe he went into work.
Ed Well, how come he didn't drive? His keys are still here.
Shaun Well, maybe he got a lift; he said he wasn't feeling very well. Pete?
Ed OI, PRICK!
[There is a pause]
Shaun Shaun, Ed: [together] He's not in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on leaving the front door open]
Pete Now, I'm not saying it was you.
Shaun I know, man...
Pete I'm saying it was Ed.
Shaun Right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun You're the one that's gone from being a chartered accountant to Charlton Heston!
David I'm not a chartered accountant!
Shaun Well, you look like one!
Ed YEAH!
David I'm a lecturer.
Shaun You're a twat!
Ed YEAH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Repeated exchange]
Yvonne Shaun! How are you doing?
Shaun Surviving.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun [to a girl in the garden] Excuse me?
[no response]
Shaun Excuse me?
[no response]
Shaun Hellew?
[no response]
Ed [picks up a pebble and throws it off her back] Oi!
[girl turns round, a zombie]
Shaun Oh, my God! She's so drunk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun leads the zombies away from the pub to create a diversion]
Shaun Come and get it! It's a running buffet!
[shouts]
Shaun All you can eat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun hands Liz a bunch of flowers]
Shaun Got you these.
[Liz reads the label]
Liz "To a wonderful mum"?
Shaun [sniggers] Oooh! Yeah, that's, because... I thought, it would be, funny, because of what you said last night about me y'know, don't wanna be my mum and that. It's just a little joke, just sort of spur of the moment...
[long pause]
Liz They're for your mum, aren't they?
Shaun Yeah.
Liz Smooth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed [Directing Shaun on where to shoot] There!
Shaun Where?
Ed Three o'clock!
Dianne Oh! Over there again. Quarter to twelve.
Shaun What?
David Eleven forty-five!
Shaun Keep it simple!
Ed Top left!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Videogame Voice Player two has entered the game.
[Ed, now a zombie, tries to bite Shaun]
Shaun Ed!
Ed [groans]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeremy Thompson - Newsreader To recap, it is *vital* that you stay in your homes. Make no attempt to reach loved ones, and avoid all physical contact with the assailants.
Ed Do you believe everything you hear on TV?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Shaun gets shouted at by Liz]
David Basically, I'd say your nine lives are up, Shaun
Shaun Get fucked, four eyes! Why don't you go out with her if you love her so much?
David What do you mean by that?
[storms off]
David Well, I don't know what he meant by that.
[uncomfortable silence]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun sits down next to Ed, who's playing a videogame, and presses a button on the controller]
Videogame Voice Player 2 has entered the game.
Ed Don't you have work?
[Shaun presses a button again and gets up]
Videogame Voice Player 2 has left the game.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Philip has been bitten]
Philip You didn't call the doctor, did you?
Barbara Well, I thought we ought to be on the safe side.
Philip I'm quite all right, Barbara, I ran it under a cold tap.
Barbara I really think...
Philip We had our jabs when we went to the Isle of Wight.
Barbara But Philip...
Philip It's a lot of overblown nonsense, a lot of drug nuts running wild.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dianne I don't think he'd leave us, Davs.
David Wouldn't he? Lizzy, how can you put your faith in a man you spectacularly binned for being unreliable? A man whose idea of a romantic nightspot and an impenetrable fortress are the same thing? It's... This is a pub! We are in a pub! What are we going to do now?
Ed We could get a round in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David You still haven't met his mum?
Shaun Not yet!
Dianne Don't you get on with your mum, Shaun?
Shaun It's not that I don't get on with her...
David Are you ashamed by your mum, Shaun?
Shaun No! I love my mum!
Ed I love his mum too.
Shaun Ed!
Ed [singing] She's like butter!
Shaun Ed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed You gonna thank me then?
Shaun For what?
Ed Tidying up!
Shaun Doesn't look that tidy.
Ed Well, I had a few beers when I finished.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ed Cock it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun [looking behind Ed's shoulder at the old woman in the pub] All right, what about her, then?
Ed [looking back at her, then to Shaun] Ooooooh... cockacidal maniac. Ex-porn star. She's done it all. They say she starred in the world's first interracial hardcore loop...
[moves his hands to indicate sex]
Ed Café au lait...
[points at Shaun]
Ed ... pour vous!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ed is driving Philip's Jaguar very fast, dodging other cars as he tries to escape the zombies]
Philip [pompously] You *do* realise this is a 20 mph zone?
Ed [grinning] Oh yeah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Shaun He's not my Dad, he's my stepdad!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David For a hero, you're quite a hypocrite!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed There's a girl in the garden.
Shaun What?
Ed In the garden, there is a girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the jukebox starts playing a love song after Liz has broken up with Shaun]
Ed Who the hell put this on?
Shaun [tearfully] It's on random.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ed Two seconds!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun No, Noel, no matter you might think, okay, I do not find it difficult to keep my work and my social life separate.
Worker Shaun, it's Liz for you.
[hands him the phone]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun is surprised to see that Liz has a pack of cigarettes]
Liz You left them in my flat.
Shaun Yeah, in the bin!
Liz I was desperate.
Shaun Sneaky monkey...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[trying to call the emergency services]
Ed Shaun, what's going on?
Shaun Shit, it's engaged!
Ed How about an ambulance?
Shaun It's engaged, Ed.
Ed A fire engine?
Shaun It's one number, Ed, and it's busy! Okay? What you want a fire engine for, anyway?
Ed Anything with flashing lights, you know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbara My, how you've grown!
Ed Yeah, you'd better believe it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Philip You got red on you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbara Hello Pickle! It's me, mum. Dad said he saw you in town today and mentioned that you might be visiting tomorrow, which would be lovely. Will you be bringing Elizabeth with you this time? Only we can't wait to meet her finally and also um... I was wondering if she wanted anything special for lunch. Cause these days a lot of people don't eat meat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Big Al says so.
Shaun Yeah, but Big Al says dogs can't look up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Philip is crouched beside the car, after being bitten by a zombie]
Philip You're not driving that car.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Ohh, for God's sake! He's got an arm off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun If you get cornered...
[hits himself on head with cricket bat]
Shaun ...bash 'em in the head, that seems to work. Ow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rabid Monkeys Newsreader Claims that the virus was caused by rage-infected monkeys have now been dismissed as bull...
[turns off the TV]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Would anyone like... a peanut?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[while he is disguised as a zombie, Ed's phone rings and he answers it]
[others look horrified]
Ed Two seconds!
[he chats on his phone until Shaun knocks it out of his hand]
Ed Oi! What are you doing?
Shaun [shouts] What am I doing? What are you doing, you stupid moron?
Ed Fuck off!
Shaun [shouts] You fuck off! Fuck fucking off! I've spent... look at me! I've spent my entire life sticking my neck out for you and all you ever do is fuck things up! Fuck things up and make me look stupid! Well, I'm not going to let you do it any more. OK? Not today!
Liz Shaun!
Shaun What?
[sees the hundreds of zombies staring at them]
Shaun Oh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[David is pointing a gun at Barbara and Shaun is trying to stop him]
Liz PLEASE CAN WE... JUST CALM... THE FUCK... DOWN!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed I'm sorry, Shaun.
Shaun It's OK.
Ed No, I'm *sorry*, Shaun.
Shaun What?
[smells Ed's fart]
Shaun Oh, God, that's rotten!
Ed I'll stop doing it when you stop laughing!
Shaun I am not laughing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David What are we going to eat?
Dianne Toasties!
Ed There's a Breville out back.
David Great. Saved by nibbles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[in "I Married A Zombie" sketch]
Trisha Goddard You go to bed with it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun They still out there?
[Ed checks, revealing two zombies scratching at the window]
Ed Yeah. What you think we should do?
Shaun Have a sit down?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz Liz, Declan: [as each survivor passes by their parallel counterpart] Hi.
David David, Mark: [formally] Hello.
Dianne Dianne, Maggie: [friendly] Hi!
Barbara Barbara, Yvonne's Mum: [politely] Hello.
Ed Ed, Cousin Tom: [too involved with their cell phones, briefly glancing at each other, muttering] Hello.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[David discovers that the zombies have somehow made it into the bar. Shaun, Ed and Liz are still beating the barman]
Shaun Why is Queen still playing?
David Ah, we have a situation here.
Shaun I KNOW!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barbara It's been a funny sort of day, hasn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Yvonne Oh, my God! Shaun!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dianne SHAUN!
[Dianne throws a dart and misses]
Shaun NO!
[Dianne throws another dart and hits the zombie]
Shaun YES, yes, in the head!
[Dianne throws a third dart and hits Shaun in the head on accident]
Shaun AHHHHHHHHH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Shaun Ed, this is serious!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ed pulls the car over after doing a couple of 360s]
Ed Whoa, mama!
Shaun Christ! What the hell do you think you're doing?
Ed Chill out. Everyone's all right.
Shaun Stop telling me to chill out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun and Ed pull up to Barbara's house and sees Philip's Jaguar in the driveway]
Ed Oh! Hello! Who's a pretty boy, then?
[wolf whistle]
Ed You didn't tell me Barbara had a Jag. I've always wanted to drive one of those.
Shaun Yeah, well, it's Philip's, okay? He won't let anybody near it. Honestly, I put half a Mars bar in the glove box once and he chased me around the garden with a bit of wood.
Ed Fuck. It's gorgeous.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun All right, I've got a car outside, but it's going to be a bit cramped, so has anyone got transport?
Dianne Yes, yes!
Shaun Great, where?
Dianne Oh? No, well I passed my test.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun nervously addresses the rest of the electronics store staff]
Shaun Now, as well as, er, Mr. Sloane being off today, I'm afraid Ash is, er, feeling a little bit, erm, under the weather. So I will be taking charge as the, erm...
Noel ...oldest...
Shaun ...senior staff member.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a jukebox begins playing Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" while the zombie pub owner attacks the group]
Shaun Who the hell put this on?
Ed It's on random.
Liz For fuck's sake!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[David points a gun at Shaun's mother Barbara]
Shaun Don't point that gun at my mum!
Ed Don't point that gun at Barbara!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun [after boy kicks a ball at him] Hey! You're dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
John Last orders, please!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Shaun and Ed are getting psyched-up to go to Shaun's mum's to kill Philip]
Shaun I gotta do a wee first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[showing customers in the shop a TV set, sounding bored out of his mind, almost a zombie, in a droning voice]
Shaun This one comes with a basic sort of digital package, uh, you got your Lifestyle Channels there, a bit of "Trisha," um, you got "Entertainment" - don't know what that is. News. All the basic, uh, news channels.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dianne Daffs is always taking me to see these listed buildings, and I'm always dragging him to the theatre.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Ed I've got nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun You've been to a lock-in.
Liz Several.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Well, I mean, it's not that I don't like David and Di, you know.
[to David and Diane]
Shaun Guys, it's not that I don't like you.
Dianne [shrugs] It's all right.
Shaun [turns to Liz] And I do want to spend time with you.
[pause]
Shaun It's just Ed doesn't have too many friends...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Philip [to Shaun as he's holding his neck after being bitten] You are not driving that car...
Shaun PHILIP! Give me the car keys...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz You should do me. I'll muck it up if I have to do myself.
Shaun [breaking down] I don't think I've got it in me to shoot my flatmate, my mum and my girlfriend all in the same evening!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed So, what's the plan?
Shaun Right. We take Pete's car, we drive over to Mum's, we go in, take care of Philip
[they bludgeon him with cricket bats]
Shaun , then we grab Mum, we go over to Liz's, hole up, have a cup of tea, and wait for all this to blow over.
Ed Why have we got to go to Liz's?
Shaun Because we do.
Ed She dumped you!
Shaun I have to know if she's all right.
Ed Why?
Shaun Because I love her!
Ed All right. Gay. I'm not staying there, though.
Shaun Why not?
Ed If we hole up, I want to be somewhere familiar, I want to know where the exits are, and I want to be allowed to smoke.
Shaun Okay. Take Pete's car, go around Mum's, go in, deal with Philip, grab Mum, go to Liz's, pick her up, bring her back here, have a cup of tea, and wait for all this to blow over.
Ed Perfect!
Shaun No, no, no, no, no. We can't bring her back here.
Ed Why not?
Shaun Well, it's not exactly safe, is it?
Ed Oh yeah. The state of it.
Shaun Where's safe? Where's familiar?
Ed Where can I smoke?
[It suddenly hits both of them]
Shaun Take car, go to Mum's, kill Phil, grab Liz, go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for all this to blow over. How's that for a slice of fried gold?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the gang are practicing pretending to be zombies; Barbara has a stoic, blank look on her face]
Dianne OK. Barbara, that's excellent.
Barbara [snaps out of it] Sorry, dear, I was miles away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun [Talking about the date with Liz] What am I going to do? Where are we going to go?
Ed The Winchester.
Shaun Don't be stupid! They don't do food.
Ed There's a breville out back, John'll do you a toastie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shaun Where's the car?
Ed I pranged it.
Shaun [Incredulously] You were parked.
Ed Yeah. I suppose we'll just have to take the Jag.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liz [during a standoff where David wants to shoot Shaun's Mum Barbara before she turns] Please, can we just stop and think about this?
Shaun Tell him to put the gun down!
David Look, Lizzie, she's gonna change. You know I'm right. And when she does, she'll come back, and she'll kill *all* of us. That's what your *ex* can't seem to realize.
Shaun THAT'S what this is about, isn't it? It's just... it's just he doesn't like me! He's always hated me, and now he wants to shoot my mum!
David She's not...!
Shaun You never thought I deserved her, or that I was good enough!
David What are you talking about?
Shaun Oh, come on, we all know you're in love with Liz!
David That is not true!
Shaun Yes it is!
David [refusing to make eye contact with Shaun] That is not true...
Dianne Yes, it is...
David What?
Dianne I know you only hung out with me at college to get close to Liz, and when she knocked you back, I was there to pick up the pieces. I have come to terms with that, Daffs. Why can't you?
David Lizzie. I want you to know that my feelings for you have always been essentially...
Liz [flabbergasted] David, please! There are slightly more pressing matters at hand here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more