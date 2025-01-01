[Shaun is channel hopping]

[Channel 4 News]

Krishnan Guru-Murthy Though no one official is prepared to comment, religious groups are calling it Judgement Day. There's...

[VH1, playing "Panic" by The Smiths]

Morrissey ...Panic on the streets of London...

[ITV News]

News Reporter ...as an increasing number of reports of...

[Football]

Football Commentator 2 ...serious attacks on...

[Channel Five News]

News Reporter ...people, who are literally being...

[Nature documentary, leopards eating a gazelle]

[Sky News]

Jeremy Thompson Witness reports at best are sketchy. One unifying detail seems to be that the attackers in many instances appear to be...

[T4]