Examining DoctorThe direction of the research you're suggesting is imprecise and unfocused.
Dr. Emma BrooknerOh, it is, is it? You don't know what's going on anymore than I do. Could you tell me, precisely, why you're blocking my efforts?
Examining DoctorDr. Brookner, there are now other investigators. This is no longer only your disease, though you seem to think it is.
Dr. Emma BrooknerOh, I do, do I? And you're here to take it away from me, is that it? Well, I'll let you in on a little secret, Doctor: you can have it. I didn't want it in the first place. You think it's a privilege to watch young men die? What am I arguing with you for? You do not know enough to study boiled water! HOW DARE YOU COME DOWN HERE AND JUDGE ME?
Examining DoctorWe're only serving on this peer review panel at the behest of Dr. Murry.
Dr. Emma BrooknerAnother idiot. And, by the way, a closeted homosexual doing everything in his power to sweep this under the rug. And I vowed I'd never say anything like that in public... How does it always happen that all of the idiots are always on your team? How can you refuse to fund my research? Or not invite me to participate in yours? Your National Institutes of Health received my first request for money two years ago. It took you one year just to print up application forms! It's taking you three years from my first reported case just to show up here for a look. And the paltry amount of money you are forcing us to beg for, out of the FOUR BILLION DOLLARS you now receive each and every year to protect the health of the American people, won't come to anyone before only God knows when. A promising virus has been discovered in France. Why do you refuse to cooperate with the French? Why are we told not to cooperate with the French? Just so you can steal a Nobel Prize? While something is being passed around that causes death! Women have been discovered to have it in Africa, where it is clearly transmitted HETERO-SEXUALLY. It is only a question of time! We could ALL be dead before you do anything! You want my data? You want my ideas? You want my patients? TAKE THEM! JUST DO SOMETHING WITH THEM! You're fucking right! I am imprecise and unfocused and you are all idiots!
Ned WeeksAnd you don't look gay, so I guess we can both pass for white people.
Ned WeeksI belong to a culture that includes Marcel Proust, Walt Whitman, Tennessee Williams, Alexander the Great, so many popes and cardinals you wouldn't believe. Mr. Green Beret, did you know that it was an openly gay Englishman who's responsible for winning World War II? His name's Alan Turing and he cracked the Germans' Enigma code. After the war was over, he committed suicide because he was so hounded for being gay. Why didn't they teach any of that in schools? A gay man is responsible for winning World War II! If they did, maybe he wouldn't have killed himself and you wouldn't be so terrified of who you are. That's how I want to be remembered. As one of the men who won the war.
Ned WeeksOnce upon a time, there was a little boy who wanted to love another little boy. One day finally found that love and it was wonderful. I'm supposed to use gloves. I'm supposed to do this. I'm supposed to do that. I'm supposed to not kiss him. I'm not supposed to be only 45 years old and taking care of 35-year-old young man, who's a 100 years old and dying. Emma calls it a seesaw. He's fine. He gets sick. He gets better. He gets sicker. He's afraid I'll leave him. I told him I wouldn't leave him, that I never, for one second would think of leaving him. But he doesn't believe me. It's hard to believe in much these days. But we must never stop believing in each other. I'm a mess. That's what I am. You cry and you cry until you think can't cry anymore. And then you cry some more. Not only for yourself and Felix, but for all the little boys who finally found their other little boys they've wanted all their lives now that we're men.
Ned WeeksI am trying to understand why nobody gives a shit THAT WE'RE DYING!
Tommy BoatwrightYou know, I'm very interested in starting some sort of service for the patients. We've got to start talking about them. Also, there are a lot of very scared people out there, and they're desperate for information. I'd like to start a hotline.
John BrunoDo you really believe that anybody in a serious public office position in their heart of hearts or even in their most closeted meetings say to each other, "Hey guys, let's not get too upset about this?"
Ned Weeks[to the President's advisor]Yes, your boss hasn't said the word AIDS out loud.
Ben WeeksWe have a difference of opinion over theory.
Ned WeeksBut your theory turns me into a man from Mars. My theory doesn't do that to you.
Ben WeeksAre you suggesting I did something wrong in sending you into therapy so young? I didn't know you were gonna stay there forever!
Ned WeeksI didn't think that I had done anything wrong until you sent me there!
Sarabeth ClareYou're accusing the government of the United States of a conspiracy to murder all gay men?
Ned Weeks[pauses]Yes... Yes, you can say that. Yes, I am!
Felix TurnerWhy does everybody who's gay think I run The New York Times? I can't help you.
Ned WeeksBen, you mean more to me than anyone in the whole world. You always have. Ben, you've gotta say it!