Dr. Emma Brookner I am taking care of more victims of this disease than anyone in the world. We have more frozen blood samples, more data of every kind, and much more experience.

Examining Doctor Dr. Brookner, the Government's position is this: there are five million dollars in the pipeline, for which we have received over fifty-five million dollars worth of requests.

Dr. Emma Brookner Five million doesn't seem quite right for some two thousand cases. The Government spent three million investigating seven deaths from Tylenol. We're entering the third year!

Examining Doctor We've voted to reject your application for funding.

Dr. Emma Brookner Oh. I'd like to hear your reasons.

Examining Doctor The direction of the research you're suggesting is imprecise and unfocused.

Dr. Emma Brookner Oh, it is, is it? You don't know what's going on anymore than I do. Could you tell me, precisely, why you're blocking my efforts?

Examining Doctor Dr. Brookner, there are now other investigators. This is no longer only your disease, though you seem to think it is.

Dr. Emma Brookner Oh, I do, do I? And you're here to take it away from me, is that it? Well, I'll let you in on a little secret, Doctor: you can have it. I didn't want it in the first place. You think it's a privilege to watch young men die? What am I arguing with you for? You do not know enough to study boiled water! HOW DARE YOU COME DOWN HERE AND JUDGE ME?

Examining Doctor We're only serving on this peer review panel at the behest of Dr. Murry.