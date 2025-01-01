Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dallas Buyers Club Dallas Buyers Club Movie Quotes

Dallas Buyers Club Movie Quotes

Ron Woodroof Let me give y'all a little news flash. There ain't nothin' out there can kill fuckin' Ron Woodroof in 30 days.
Ron Woodroof I swear it, Ray, God sure was dressin' the wrong doll when he blessed you with a set of balls.
Richard Barkley Mr Woodroof, I'm afraid that you're nothing more than a common drug dealer, so if you'll excuse us...
Ron Woodroof Oh, I'm the drug dealer? No, you're the fuckin' drug dealer. I mean, goddamn, people are dyin'. And y'all are up there afraid that we're gonna find an alternative without you.
Ron Woodroof Would you stop starin' at her tits, Rayon, you're startin' to look normal.
Rayon You know what? You don't deserve my money, you homophobic asshole.
Ron Woodroof I don't want a nurse. I want a doctor. I want a goddamn doctor now!
Dr. Eve Saks Well, how can I help you?
Ron Woodroof You fucking deaf, lady? Hmm?
Dr. Eve Saks No, I'm a fucking doctor.
Ron Woodroof Do you ever miss your regular life?
Dr. Eve Saks Regular life? What is that? It doesn't exist.
Ron Woodroof Yeah, I guess. No, I know, I just... I just wanna...
Dr. Eve Saks What?
Ron Woodroof Ice-cold beer, a little riding in. Well, take my woman dancing. You know? I want kids. I mean, I got one... one life, right? Mine. But sh... Fuck, I want somebody else's sometimes. Sometimes I just feel like I'm fighting for a life I just ain't got time to live. I want it to mean something.
Dr. Eve Saks It does.
Ron Woodroof Watch what you eat and who you eat.
Rayon I'm Rayon.
Ron Woodroof Congratulations. Now fuck off and go back to your bed.
Rayon Relax, I don't bite. I guess you're handsome, in a Texas, hick, white trash, dumb kind of way.
Ron Woodroof Get the fuck out of here, whatever you are, before I kick you in the fucking face.
Rayon I've been looking for you, lone star.
Ron Woodroof I like your style, doc.
Ron Woodroof That shit is purer than a preacher daughter's pussy, right there.
Rayon This guy says that the Florida Buyers Club is cheaper.
Ron Woodroof Well then, tell him to go back to the FUCKIN' SUNSHINE STATE!
Dr. Eve Saks None of those drugs have been approved by the FDA.
Ron Woodroof Screw the FDA. I'm gonna be DOA.
Dr. Eve Saks We can make you comfortable.
Ron Woodroof What? Hook me up to the morphine drip, let me fade on out? Nah. Sorry, lady, but I prefer to die with my boots on.
Ron Woodroof Welcome to the Dallas Buyers Club!
Rayon [looking at picture of Ray's father and sister together] She looks great. I guess I didn't make the cut.
Rayon's Father You made that choice yourself.
Rayon It wasn't a choice, Dad.
Rayon's Father What do you want, Raymond?
Rayon Oh, I'm fine, thanks. And you? Long time no see.
Rayon's Father I suppose I should thank you for wearing men's clothes and not embarrassing me.
Rayon Are you ashamed of me? 'Cause I hadn't realized that.
Rayon's Father God help me.
Rayon He is helping you. I have AIDS.
Dr. Eve Saks You're in the hospital. You almost died.
Ron Woodroof I bet that didn't surprise anybody.
Ron Woodroof Guess who's going to Mexico, lookin' for a hot date?
Dr. Eve Saks Do I look like someone who takes vacations?
Ron Woodroof A little tequila, sunshine and tacos never hurt anybody.
Ron Woodroof These fuckers are coming at me, man, from all angles. I wanna file a restraining order.
David Wayne Against who?
Ron Woodroof Against the government and the fucking FDA, that's who.
Dr. Eve Saks He was my friend too!
Dr. Sevard You don't know what the drugs are. He's got HIV...
Tucker [surprised] Woodruff?
Ron Woodroof AIDS... I got AIDS. Won't you come in, join the party.
Dr. Hiroshi Slow drip.
Ron Woodroof Interferon?
Dr. Hiroshi Very strong.
Ron Woodroof Goddamn, I like your style Hiroshi.
Rog Who the hell's Rock Hudson?
Clint He's an actor, dumbass. Haven't you seen North By Northwest?
Ron Woodroof I still got HIV?
Dr. Vass You will always test positive for HIV. And now you've got AIDS for all the toxic shit you've put in your body. You've shut your immune system and now you've got chronic leumonia, among other things. It could cause memory loss, mood swings, aching joints.
Ron Woodroof So if it sucks, I got it.
Ron Woodroof Rayon, where you fuckin' goin?
Rayon [inviting Ron to enter a gay bar] C'mon in, it's a fucking bore out there.
Ron Woodroof Am I fucking dreaming?
Rayon [on boyfriend] Isn't he cute?
Ron Woodroof Did ya hear Rock Hudson was a cocksucker?
Clint Where d'ya hear that shit?
Ron Woodroof It's called a newspaper. Right there. It's a shame. Ain't it? All that fine Hollywood pussy just all being wasted on a guy who smokes his friends.
