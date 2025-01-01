Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dallas Buyers Club Dallas Buyers Club Awards

Awards and nominations of Dallas Buyers Club 2013

Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Winner
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
