Betty Tanager She is not staying here.

Morrie Calm down.

Betty Tanager Calm down? We don't need to put Jay in an institution. This is already an institution. My god!

Morrie She'll just stay here until we talk to Jay and clear things up.

Betty Tanager Whoa, clear what? We're fucked! We're totally fucking fucked! How many years have we been kissing their asses, and for what? I mean, did you see their faces as they ran for cover? We're pariahs. We're totally fucked. Fucking pariahs.

Morrie Okay, the big issue right now is Jay.

Betty Tanager No, no! The issue is me, for once. It's me. I don't even know how many eggs I have left.

Betty Tanager Oh, god. Look at you. It's the last thing on your mind.

Morrie Calm down.

Betty Tanager No, I'm not calming down. I am going to Nancy Kennedy's and i'm going right now, and I do not want you to try to stop me or try to change my mind so shut up.

Morrie Are you...