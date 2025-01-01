Menu
Birds of America Movie Quotes

Morrie I'm relieved you're not a child molester, but you can't go around touching people.
Jay People need to be jolted.
Morrie No, people need to be comforted, and you don't comfort them by satisfying your own curiosity about breaking down boundaries and rules. Some people really like their rules, they've chosen them, and you don't get to choose what rules other people obey or not; they do.
Laura [after Morrie has defecated on her lawn] I don't blame you but... someone needs to clean that up. I need you or Morrie to clean it up, please. In the next ten minutes.
Betty Tanager Fuck off, Laura.
Laura What?
Betty Tanager You clean it up.
[Betty walks all over her flowers]
Laura Oh no.
Ida If you are gonna live totally outside the lines, all of the people moving on the inside of them are gonna flatten you.
Ida Sometimes kindness is wiser than truth.
Betty Tanager She is not staying here.
Morrie Calm down.
Betty Tanager Calm down? We don't need to put Jay in an institution. This is already an institution. My god!
Morrie She'll just stay here until we talk to Jay and clear things up.
Betty Tanager Whoa, clear what? We're fucked! We're totally fucking fucked! How many years have we been kissing their asses, and for what? I mean, did you see their faces as they ran for cover? We're pariahs. We're totally fucked. Fucking pariahs.
Morrie Okay, the big issue right now is Jay.
Betty Tanager No, no! The issue is me, for once. It's me. I don't even know how many eggs I have left.
Morrie Eggs? Oh.
Betty Tanager Oh, god. Look at you. It's the last thing on your mind.
Morrie Calm down.
Betty Tanager No, I'm not calming down. I am going to Nancy Kennedy's and i'm going right now, and I do not want you to try to stop me or try to change my mind so shut up.
Morrie Are you...
Betty Tanager Shut up! I'm taking the car!
Morrie Paul and Laura got a dog. And it relieves itself on our lawn many times a day.
Jay Did you say anything?
Morrie Can't.
Betty Tanager Can't do anything we'd like to, really. Not yet.
Morrie Paul is one of the faculty members who recommended me for tenure.
Betty Tanager And he's on the board of regents. And he golfs with the Provost.
Morrie And I need his support.
Jay No, that's not what you need.
Betty Tanager Maybe we don't have to wait for tenure. Maybe we should just start trying, you know? Sometimes it takes a long time.
Morrie We have to wait for tenure.
