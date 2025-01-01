MorrieNo, people need to be comforted, and you don't comfort them by satisfying your own curiosity about breaking down boundaries and rules. Some people really like their rules, they've chosen them, and you don't get to choose what rules other people obey or not; they do.
Laura[after Morrie has defecated on her lawn]I don't blame you but... someone needs to clean that up. I need you or Morrie to clean it up, please. In the next ten minutes.
Betty TanagerCalm down? We don't need to put Jay in an institution. This is already an institution. My god!
MorrieShe'll just stay here until we talk to Jay and clear things up.
Betty TanagerWhoa, clear what? We're fucked! We're totally fucking fucked! How many years have we been kissing their asses, and for what? I mean, did you see their faces as they ran for cover? We're pariahs. We're totally fucked. Fucking pariahs.