About Time Movie Quotes

About Time Movie Quotes

Tim [voiceover] We're all traveling through time together, every day of our lives. All we can do is do our best to relish this remarkable ride.
Tim [voiceover] And in the end I think I've learned the final lesson from my travels in time; and I've even gone one step further than my father did. The truth is I now don't travel back at all, not even for the day. I just try to live every day as if I've deliberately come back to this one day, to enjoy it, as if it was the full final day of my extraordinary, ordinary life.
Tim [voiceover] And so he told me his secret formula for happiness. Part one of the two-part plan was that I should just get on with ordinary life, living it day by day, like anyone else.
Tim [voiceover] But then came part two of Dad's plan. He told me to live every day again almost exactly the same. The first time with all the tensions and worries that stop us noticing how sweet the world can be, but the second time noticing. Okay, Dad. Let's give it a go.
Tim [voiceover] There's a song by Baz Luhrmann called Sunscreen. He says worrying about the future is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubble gum. The real troubles in your life will always be things that never crossed your worried mind.
Tim [voiceover] Lesson Number One: All the time traveling in the world can't make someone love you.
Mum I am fucking furious. I am so uninterested in a life without your father.
Mary I'm going to go into the bedroom and put on my new pajamas, and in a minute you can come in and take them off.
[giving his father-of-the-bridegroom speech at Tim and Mary's wedding]
Dad I'd only give one piece of advice to anyone marrying. We're all quite similar in the end. We all get old and tell the same tales too many times. But try and marry someone kind. And this is a kind man with a good heart. I'm not particularly proud of many things in my life, but I am very proud to be the father of my son.
Kit Kat Maybe, just maybe, I'm the faller. Every family has someone who falls, who doesn't make the grade, who stumbles, who life trips up. Maybe I'm our faller.
Tim Mum, this is Mary.
Mum Mary! Good Lord, you're pretty.
Mary Oh, no. It's just... I've got a lot of mascara and lipstick on.
Mum Let's have a look.
Mary [presents her face]
Mum Oh, yes. Good. It's very bad for a girl to be too pretty. It stops her developing a sense of humor. Or a personality.
Tim [voiceover] No one can ever prepare you for what happens when you have a child. When you see the baby in your arms and you know that it's your job now. No one can prepare you for the love and the fear.
Mary I'm not taking my panties off for Scotland!
Mary Actually, I look like Kate Moss.
Tim Really?
Mary No, I sort of look like a squirrel.
Tim Do you like Kate Moss?
Mary I absolutely love her! In fact, I almost wore one of her dresses here tonight. You?
Tim No, no. Her clothes look terrible on me.
[talking about the opening night of his new play, in which the leading actor forgot all his lines]
Harry It was the Titanic of play openings but with no survivors. No women, no children, not even Kate Winslet, all dead. We sat in total silence for half an hour, waiting for a moron to remember one single line.
[Tim has just learned his dad is dying of cancer]
Tim It's just... I though with the time thing...
Dad No, I never said we could fix things. I specifically never said that. Life's a mixed bag, no matter who you are. Look at Jesus: he was the son of a God, for God's sake and look how that turned out.
Tim I know... You must see I feel a bit cheated.
Dad Don't. In fact, feel the opposite. The only people who give up work at 50 are the time travelers with cancer who want to play more table tennis with their sons.
Tim What do you think of her?
Dad I like her more than you already.
Dad You can't kill Hitler or shag Helen of Troy.
Tim I thought this phone was old, and suddenly it's my most valuable possession.
Mary You really like me? Even my frock?
Tim I love your frock.
Mary And, um, my hair. It's not too brown?
Tim I love brown.
Mary My fringe is new.
Tim Your fringe is perfect. Fringe is the best bit.
Dad Life's a mixed bag, no matter who you are.
[first lines]
Tim [voiceover] I always knew we were a fairly odd family. First there was me. Too tall, too skinny, too orange. My mum was lovely, but not like other mums. There was something solid about her. Something rectangular, busy and unsentimental. Her fashion icon was the queen. Dad, well, he was more normal. He always seemed to have time on his hands. After giving up teaching university students on his 50th birthday, he was eternally available for a leisurely chat or to let me win at table tennis.
Tim [voiceover] And then there was mum's brother, Uncle Desmond. Always impeccably dressed. He spent the days just, well, being Uncle Desmond. He was the most charming and least clever man you could ever meet. His mind was on other things, though we never found out what. And then, finally there was Catherine. Katie. Kit Kat. My sister. In a household of sensible jackets and haircuts there was this, well, what can I call her - nature thing. With her elfin eyes, her purple T-shirts and her eternally bare feet. She was then, and still is to me, about the most wonderful thing in the world.
Tim [voiceover] All in all it was a pretty good childhood. Full of repeated rhythms and patterns. By the time I was 21, we were still having tea on the beach every single day. Skimming stones and eating sandwiches, summer and winter, no matter what the weather.
Tim [voiceover] And every Friday night a film, no matter what the weather. And then once a year, the dreaded New Year's Eve party...
Uncle D Your father, I think, is not so well. Cancer.
Tim Yes.
Uncle D I'm very unhappy about it, Tim. At your wedding he said he loved me.
Tim He does. I know.
Uncle D That was the best day of my life. So this is probably the worst.
Mum And what are your faults? I mean, little weaknesses.
Mary Well, I'm very insecure.
Mum Sweet.
Tim So, what do you do?
Mary I'm a reader at a publisher.
Tim No! You read for a living?
Mary Yes. That's it, I read.
Tim Oh, that's so great. It's like someone asking, "What do you do for a living?" "Well, I breathe. I'm a breather. I get paid for breathing." How did you get that job?
Mary Okay, smart-ass, what do you do?
Tim I am a lawyer. Sort of... Sort of.
Mary That's sexy.
Tim Is it?
Mary I mean, I think so. In a suit, in a court, saving people's lives. Kinda sexy.
Tim I guess it is. Although it's not as sexy as reading. Sitting there in an office in a little chair reading. Ooh!
Mary Okay, stop. Just wait right there mister, because you know a lot of books get submitted to my publisher. So it's an immense responsibility.
Tim I bet it is. But when you're doing normal reading,
[they both laugh]
Tim is it ruined because it's your job? You know, like prostitutes? I always worry that when they stop being prostitutes that they can't enjoy sex anymore.
Mary You always worry about that?
Tim No, I sometimes worry about that.
Mary Oh, okay, good. Because someone who always worried about that would be a bit of a worry.
Tim When you read a newspaper do you think, "Forget this, it's work"?
Mary Have you interviewed a lot of prostitutes?
Tim When you read a menu, do you think, "No, I'm not reading this, unless you pay me hard cash"?
Mary How many prostitutes will you need to talk to before this issue is solved?
Tim Oh look! I've forgotten this. Jimmy Fontana, Il Mondo.
Dad Greatest record ever recorded by an Italian who looks like he's got a dead badger on his head.
Kit Kat You're kidding! I can go anywhere in time and you bring me back to the worst party of all time.
Tim [voiceover] No one can prepare you for the love people *you* love can feel for them, and nothing can prepare you for the indifferences of friends who don't have babies.
Tim I know you've probably suspected this, but over the last month, I've fallen completely in love with you. Now, obviously this was going to happen because you're a goddess with that face, and that hair. But even if you didn't have a nice face, and even if you had absolutely no hair because of some bizarre medical reason, I'd still adore you. And I wondered if, by any chance, you might share my feelings?
Charlotte Wow. Tell you what. Why don't we see how the summer goes, and you ask me again on my last night.
Tim Your last night?
Charlotte Yes. Try me on the last night. See what happens then, shall we? It's exciting.
Tim Right. That's a perfect plan. That's absolutely perfect - last night.
Charlotte Last night.
Tim Thanks very much.
Charlotte Night, night, Timmy.
[Mary wants another baby]
Mary I just thought that maybe it was time for the insurance baby.
Tim What?
Mary In case one of them is really smart. We don't want the other one to feel stupid their whole life. And if we had a third one then we could have *two* happy dummies. What do you think?
[Tim realises that once another baby is born, he will never be able to go back to a time before that]
Tim [voiceover] It was the toughest decision of my life. Saying "yes" to the future meant saying "goodbye" to my dad - forever.
[Tim and Mary are in bed]
Mary So not such a bad day after all?
Tim No. It was pretty good, really. Very good day, actually, as it turns out.
Mary Well, that's a relief. Because it had been a very bad day, I thought I might have had to have had sex with you to make up for it.
[she turns the light out]
Mary Goodnight.
Tim [he is lying blatantly and Mary knows it] It was a very, very bad day. It went very badly. I got fired from my job. And then I killed a man.
[she turns the light back on]
Mary That is a very bad day.
Tim It's terrible.
Mary Yeah, the worst day ever. I'm so sorry.
[they start to make love]
Tim [voiceover] And so I woke up the next morning. Hungover. Ashamed of myself and not realizing it was the day that would change my life forever.
Tim Never trust a blueberry.
[Mary is trying on one dress after another, and can't decide which one to wear to a party]
Mary How about the blue one?
Tim The first one that you tried on, that was boring and lumpy, but that wasn't actually boring and lumpy, that one?
Mary Yeah, which do you prefer?
Tim I don't know. I'm actually starting to go mad.
Mary I think I like the blue one.
Tim [voiceover] For me, it was always going to be about love. And that summer, I walked into the eye of the storm. Her name was Charlotte - cousin of Kit Kat's handsome but nasty boyfriend, Jimmy. And she was staying two whole months.
[talking about Tim]
Mum You were such an ugly baby. More chimpanzee than child. I remember the first time I saw you, I thanked God we were within driving distance of London Zoo.
Dad Later on, I may tell you about Tim's many failings as a man and as a table tennis player. But, important first to say the one big thing, I've only loved 3 men in my life. My dad was a frosty bugger so that only leaves dear Uncle Desmond. B.B. King, obviously. And this young man here.
[Tim takes Kit-Kat back in time to the party where she first met Jimmy]
Kit Kat Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my arsing God in a box!
Harry [showing him his new room] Here you go. Try not to make too much noise, particularly when having sex.
Tim No chance of that.
Harry Christ, two losers in one house.
[pointing at a picture]
Harry That is my daughter. Have sex with her if you like. Apparently everyone else has.
Harry I was actually having the first good idea I've had for a decade when you rang on the doorbell. But now it's gone. You little shit.
Dad Tim, my dear son, the... The simple fact is the men in this family have always had the ability to... This is going to sound strange, be prepared for strangeness. Get ready for spooky time, but there's this family secret. And the secret is that the men in the family can travel in time. Well, more accurately, travel BACK in time. We can't travel into the future.
Tim This is such a weird joke.
Dad It's seriously not a joke.
Tim So you're saying that you and granddad, and his brothers could all travel back in time?
Dad Absolutely.
Tim And you still do?
Dad Absolutely. Although it's not as dramatic as it sounds. It's only in my own life. I can only go to places where I actually was and can remember. I can't kill Hitler or shag Helen of Troy, unfortunately.
Tim Oh look I have forgotten about this. Jimmy Fontana's Il Mondo
Dad Greatest record ever recorded by an Italian who looks like he's wearing a dead badger on his head.
Mum [just before the funeral of Dad] Right. Are we ready for this?
Harry Of course we're not. Hateful day.
