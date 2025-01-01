Tim[voiceover]We're all traveling through time together, every day of our lives. All we can do is do our best to relish this remarkable ride.
Tim[voiceover]And in the end I think I've learned the final lesson from my travels in time; and I've even gone one step further than my father did. The truth is I now don't travel back at all, not even for the day. I just try to live every day as if I've deliberately come back to this one day, to enjoy it, as if it was the full final day of my extraordinary, ordinary life.
Tim[voiceover]And so he told me his secret formula for happiness. Part one of the two-part plan was that I should just get on with ordinary life, living it day by day, like anyone else.
Tim[voiceover]But then came part two of Dad's plan. He told me to live every day again almost exactly the same. The first time with all the tensions and worries that stop us noticing how sweet the world can be, but the second time noticing. Okay, Dad. Let's give it a go.
Tim[voiceover]There's a song by Baz Luhrmann called Sunscreen. He says worrying about the future is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubble gum. The real troubles in your life will always be things that never crossed your worried mind.
Tim[voiceover]Lesson Number One: All the time traveling in the world can't make someone love you.
MumI am fucking furious. I am so uninterested in a life without your father.
MaryI'm going to go into the bedroom and put on my new pajamas, and in a minute you can come in and take them off.
[giving his father-of-the-bridegroom speech at Tim and Mary's wedding]
DadI'd only give one piece of advice to anyone marrying. We're all quite similar in the end. We all get old and tell the same tales too many times. But try and marry someone kind. And this is a kind man with a good heart. I'm not particularly proud of many things in my life, but I am very proud to be the father of my son.
Kit KatMaybe, just maybe, I'm the faller. Every family has someone who falls, who doesn't make the grade, who stumbles, who life trips up. Maybe I'm our faller.
MumOh, yes. Good. It's very bad for a girl to be too pretty. It stops her developing a sense of humor. Or a personality.
Tim[voiceover]No one can ever prepare you for what happens when you have a child. When you see the baby in your arms and you know that it's your job now. No one can prepare you for the love and the fear.
[talking about the opening night of his new play, in which the leading actor forgot all his lines]
HarryIt was the Titanic of play openings but with no survivors. No women, no children, not even Kate Winslet, all dead. We sat in total silence for half an hour, waiting for a moron to remember one single line.
Tim[voiceover]I always knew we were a fairly odd family. First there was me. Too tall, too skinny, too orange. My mum was lovely, but not like other mums. There was something solid about her. Something rectangular, busy and unsentimental. Her fashion icon was the queen. Dad, well, he was more normal. He always seemed to have time on his hands. After giving up teaching university students on his 50th birthday, he was eternally available for a leisurely chat or to let me win at table tennis.
Tim[voiceover]And then there was mum's brother, Uncle Desmond. Always impeccably dressed. He spent the days just, well, being Uncle Desmond. He was the most charming and least clever man you could ever meet. His mind was on other things, though we never found out what. And then, finally there was Catherine. Katie. Kit Kat. My sister. In a household of sensible jackets and haircuts there was this, well, what can I call her - nature thing. With her elfin eyes, her purple T-shirts and her eternally bare feet. She was then, and still is to me, about the most wonderful thing in the world.
Tim[voiceover]All in all it was a pretty good childhood. Full of repeated rhythms and patterns. By the time I was 21, we were still having tea on the beach every single day. Skimming stones and eating sandwiches, summer and winter, no matter what the weather.
Tim[voiceover]And every Friday night a film, no matter what the weather. And then once a year, the dreaded New Year's Eve party...
Uncle DYour father, I think, is not so well. Cancer.
TimWhen you read a menu, do you think, "No, I'm not reading this, unless you pay me hard cash"?
MaryHow many prostitutes will you need to talk to before this issue is solved?
TimOh look! I've forgotten this. Jimmy Fontana, Il Mondo.
DadGreatest record ever recorded by an Italian who looks like he's got a dead badger on his head.
Kit KatYou're kidding! I can go anywhere in time and you bring me back to the worst party of all time.
Tim[voiceover]No one can prepare you for the love people *you* love can feel for them, and nothing can prepare you for the indifferences of friends who don't have babies.
TimI know you've probably suspected this, but over the last month, I've fallen completely in love with you. Now, obviously this was going to happen because you're a goddess with that face, and that hair. But even if you didn't have a nice face, and even if you had absolutely no hair because of some bizarre medical reason, I'd still adore you. And I wondered if, by any chance, you might share my feelings?
CharlotteWow. Tell you what. Why don't we see how the summer goes, and you ask me again on my last night.
Tim[voiceover]For me, it was always going to be about love. And that summer, I walked into the eye of the storm. Her name was Charlotte - cousin of Kit Kat's handsome but nasty boyfriend, Jimmy. And she was staying two whole months.
[talking about Tim]
MumYou were such an ugly baby. More chimpanzee than child. I remember the first time I saw you, I thanked God we were within driving distance of London Zoo.
DadLater on, I may tell you about Tim's many failings as a man and as a table tennis player. But, important first to say the one big thing, I've only loved 3 men in my life. My dad was a frosty bugger so that only leaves dear Uncle Desmond. B.B. King, obviously. And this young man here.
[Tim takes Kit-Kat back in time to the party where she first met Jimmy]
Kit KatOh my God! Oh my God! Oh my arsing God in a box!
Harry[showing him his new room]Here you go. Try not to make too much noise, particularly when having sex.
HarryThat is my daughter. Have sex with her if you like. Apparently everyone else has.
HarryI was actually having the first good idea I've had for a decade when you rang on the doorbell. But now it's gone. You little shit.
DadTim, my dear son, the... The simple fact is the men in this family have always had the ability to... This is going to sound strange, be prepared for strangeness. Get ready for spooky time, but there's this family secret. And the secret is that the men in the family can travel in time. Well, more accurately, travel BACK in time. We can't travel into the future.
DadAbsolutely. Although it's not as dramatic as it sounds. It's only in my own life. I can only go to places where I actually was and can remember. I can't kill Hitler or shag Helen of Troy, unfortunately.
Mum[just before the funeral of Dad]Right. Are we ready for this?