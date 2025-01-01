Menu
Kinoafisha Films Minions Minions Movie Quotes

Scarlett Overkill Work for me, and all this will be yours: respect, power...
Stuart the Minion Banana!
Scarlett Overkill ...Banana!
Bob the Minion KING BOB!
Scarlett Overkill DO you know who this is?
[points at a British Royal portrait]
Kevin the Minion Uh... la cucaracha?
Scarlett Overkill This is Queen Elizabeth! And I really, really, really want her crown!
[in a spa, with two fire hydrants]
Stuart the Minion Mi bellas!
[makes out with them]
[from trailer]
Herb Overkill Woah! These guys are pumped!
Scarlett Overkill Maybe I'll settle them down with a bedtime story.
Bob the Minion Bedtime story?
Scarlett Overkill Once upon a time, there were three little pigs. The pigs encountered a big, bad wolf, who hired the three pigs to come work for her. One day, the pigs did something very stupid, so the wolf huffed, and puffed and she BLEW THEM OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH! The end.
Scarlett Overkill Doesn't it feel so good to be bad?
Queen Elizabeth II [beats up Stuart] Gentlemen do not steal ladies' crowns!
Scarlett Overkill You have no idea who you're messing with! I am the greatest supervillain of all time!
Young Gru [chuckles] Oh, WERE you?
[last lines]
Narrator And that is how the Minions found their new boss! He was cunning! He was evil! He was perfect! He was... despicable!
Tower Guard So... You came for the queen's crown, did ya? Well, you're gonna have to get through me! The keeper of her crown!
[Kevin, Stuart and Bob laugh, because the tower guard is in the wrong direction]
Kevin the Minion [mockingly] "You're gonna have to get through me!"
[gets hit in the head by a cane]
Kevin the Minion Ow, hey!
Tower Guard You!
[hits Kevin right between his legs with his cane]
Kevin the Minion Aaaaahhhhh! Huh? Hehe.
Herb Overkill THIS IS TORTURE!
[the Minions play with a hangman's noose]
Herb Overkill Guys! Cut it out! This is really unprofessional!
[Bob gives Scarlet his crown]
Scarlett Overkill For me? Aww.
Bob the Minion Si, para tu. Bye-bye!
[from trailer]
Kevin the Minion Ah, hehehehe.
Stuart the Minion [backs off Kevin] No no no no, Kevin, let me do it, let me do it, spita.
[holds up his hand, tries to get the tar truck to stop, but fails and falls back]
Kevin the Minion [laughs]
[mockingly]
Kevin the Minion No no no no, let me do it, let me do it, spita!
Stuart the Minion Macao.
[lifts up rock]
Stuart the Minion Mackaro!
[throws it and lays on it unhappily]
Kevin the Minion [gets his cardboard sign ready, a car is honking and stops]
Bob the Minion NO!
[coughing]
Kevin the Minion [nervously holds up sign reading "Orlando"]
Madge Nelson [opens car door and takes off her sunglasses] Oh Walter, look, these adorable little freaks are headed to Orlando too!
[from trailer]
Minions [as a primitive is about hit hit a bear with a club] No, no, no! Hey, a piñata!
[the Minions cheered as the primitive hits the bear with a fly swatter, then the bear eats him alive as the Minions screamed in terror]
Walter Nelson You're going to Villain-Con, aren't ya?
Bob the Minion Villain-Con!
Tina [shows Kevin her magazine] I'm going to get all of my favorite villains to sign my magazine! Scarlet Overkill! If I was a minion, that's who'd I want to work for!
[the minions chase after Gru]
Scarlett Overkill Are you really going to allow that little penguin to make off with MY crown?
[no one listens to her]
Scarlett Overkill Oh, Herb... I'm done!
[from trailer]
Minions [Picking a banana under a rock] C'est banana! Hahaha! Miam Miam! Huh?
[the rock starts rolling down towards a T-Rex]
Minions Ay yi yi!
Scarlett Overkill They took everything from me! My castle, my reputation! Things look bleak, baby, I'm not gonna lie! But now, at least, I have my crown!
[Gru freezes her off-screen]
[after growing into a giant by one of Herb's inventions, destroying the Overkill residence while the villains from Villain-Con watch]
Kevin the Minion [loud booming voice] Bello.
Scarlett Overkill [frozen; Gru takes the queen's crown out of her hand] Child, give me that back.
Young Gru [smiles] No, I don't think so!
Scarlett Overkill You have no idea who you are messing with! I am the greatest supervillain of all time!
Young Gru [chuckles] Oh, WERE you?
[laughs]
Stuart the Minion [shoots a water tower with a gun]
Walter Nelson Okay, who did that?
Kevin the Minion Stuart, Stuart!
Stuart the Minion But, but...
Walter Nelson That was awesome!
Stuart the Minion Heh heh, thank you.
Kevin the Minion Scarlett!
Scarlett Overkill [advances toward him] Don't you Scarlett me!
[first lines]
Narrator Minions. Minions have been on this planet far longer than we have. They go by many names. Dave, Carl, Paul, Mike- Oh, that one is Norbert. He's an idiot. They're all different, but all share the same goal:... To serve the most despicable master thru could find.
Scarlett Overkill [opens the door to the torture room for Kevin, Stuart, and Bob] Go ahead, go ahead.
[the Minions walk in as Scarlett slams the door]
Scarlett Overkill [Minions look at the torture weapons]
Scarlett Overkill [through a slot hole in the door] I don't want you to take this the wrong way, but I hate you. I thought I could get over what you did, but I feel so betrayed.
[dramatic]
Scarlett Overkill I think, yes, I think we're gonna have to break up. And it's not you... oh, wait hold on... It is you. It's a hundred percent you!
Kevin the Minion No, no, no, no!
[Stuart and Bob latch onto him]
Scarlett Overkill [taunting] So get comfortable, Minions. Get real, real comfortable. Because this is where you're going to spend the rest of you worthless, little lives.
[slams the slot]
[repeated line]
Bob the Minion KING BOB!
Scarlett Overkill [has all the other Minions cornered] And just for the record my little deviled eggs, you can thank Kevin for what I'm about to do to YOU!
[Kevin smacks her away]
Scarlett Overkill [after giant Kevin has saved Stuart and Bob] So that's your plan? Make yourself a BIGGER target?
[starts blasting at Kevin with her Lava Lamp guns]
Kevin the Minion AHHH!
[runs away]
