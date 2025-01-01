Scarlett OverkillOnce upon a time, there were three little pigs. The pigs encountered a big, bad wolf, who hired the three pigs to come work for her. One day, the pigs did something very stupid, so the wolf huffed, and puffed and she BLEW THEM OFF THE FACE OF THE EARTH! The end.
NarratorMinions. Minions have been on this planet far longer than we have. They go by many names. Dave, Carl, Paul, Mike- Oh, that one is Norbert. He's an idiot. They're all different, but all share the same goal:... To serve the most despicable master thru could find.
Scarlett Overkill[opens the door to the torture room for Kevin, Stuart, and Bob]Go ahead, go ahead.