Owen [after the Indominous Rex slaughtered most of the unit that was sent to subdue it with non-lethal weaponry] Evacuate the island.

Claire We'd never reopen.

Owen You made a genetic hybrid, raised it in captivity. She is seeing all of this for the first time. *She* does not even know what she is. She will kill everything that moves.

Masrani Do you think the animal is contemplating its own existence?

Owen She is learning where she fits in the food chain and I'm not sure you want her to figure that out. Now, Asset Containment can use live ammunition in an emergency situation. You have an M134 in your armory. Put it on a chopper and smoke this thing!

Claire We have families here! I'm not gonna turn this place into some kind of a war zone!

Owen You already have.

Claire Mr. Grady, if you're not gonna help, there's no reason for you to be in here.

[Owen, fed up with Claire's ridiculousness, knocks Lowery's toy dinosaur off his desk. As he leaves, he stops to Masrani]

Owen I would have a word with your people in the lab. That thing out there, that's no dinosaur.

[Owen leaves. Claire looks at security footage on the screen]

Claire Okay. I'm going to close everything north of the resort. This a Phase One, real world. Bring everyone in.