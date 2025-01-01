Menu
Kinoafisha Films Jurassic World Jurassic World Movie Quotes

Jurassic World Movie Quotes

Gray Can we stay with you?
Claire I am never leaving you again!
Gray Gray, Zach: [points to Owen] No, no, him. We mean him.
Lowery Someone has to stay behind.
[leans in to kiss]
Vivian Uh, I have a boyfriend.
Henry Wu Nothing in Jurassic World is natural, we have always filled gaps in the genome with the DNA of other animals. And if the genetic code was pure, many of them would look quite different. But you didn't ask for reality, you asked for more teeth.
Masrani I never asked for a monster!
Henry Wu Monster is a relative term. To a canary, a cat is a monster. We're just used to being the cat.
Claire So, you can pick up their scent can't you? Track their foot prints.
Owen I was with the Navy. Not the Navajo.
Owen [to a dinosaur] Hey, don't give me that shit.
Masrani The key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.
Owen [to Claire] You might have made them in a test tube, but they don't know that. These animals are thinking, "I gotta eat. I gotta hunt. I gotta..." You can relate to at least one of those things. Right?
[last lines]
Claire So now what do we do?
Owen Probably stick together. For survival.
Masrani So the paddock is quite safe then...
Claire [Agreeing with her head] We have the best structural engineers in the world.
Masrani Yeah, so did Hammond...
Owen It's all about control with you. I don't control the Raptors. It's a relationship. It's based on mutual respect. That's why you and I never had a second date.
Claire Excuse me? I never wanted a second date.
Owen Who prints out an itinerary for a night out?
Claire I'm an organized person.
Owen What kind of diet doesn't allow tequila?
Claire All of them, actually. And what kind of a man shows up to a date in board shorts?
Owen It's Central America. It's hot.
Owen Watch your six! Raptors got a new alpha!
Owen Animals raised in isolation aren't always the most functional.
Claire Your Raptors are born in captivity.
Owen With siblings. They learn social skills. And I imprint on them when they're born. There's trust. The only positive relationship this animal has is with that crane. At least she knows that means food.
Claire So, she needs a friend. We should schedule play-dates? That sort of thing?
Owen Probably not a good idea.
Owen [to Claire, about searching for her nephews] Don't worry. It's gonna be just like taking a walk in the woods... 65 million years ago.
Gray [during an Indominus Rex attack] We need more.
Claire More what?
Gray We need more teeth.
Masrani What is that?
Owen That's her tracking implant. She clawed it out.
Claire How would it know to do that?
Owen She remembered where they put it in.
Masrani It's white. You never told me it was white.
Claire Think it will scare the kids?
Masrani The kids? This will give the parents nightmares.
Claire We've been pre-booking tickets for months. The park needs a new attraction every few years in order to reinvigorate the public's interest. Kind of like the space program. Corporate felt genetic modification would up the wow factor.
Owen They're dinosaurs. Wow enough.
Claire Not according to our focus groups. The Indominus Rex makes us relevant again.
Owen [chuckling] The Indominus Rex?
Claire We needed something scary and easy to pronounce. You should hear a four-year-old try to say "Archeaornithomimus."
Owen You should hear you try to say it.
Claire You can't ever tell your mother about this!
Karen Well, a promise tomorrow is worth a lot less than trying today.
Claire Ew! You're using Mom's lines now?
Karen Oh, my God. I am using Mom's lines.
[from trailer]
Owen This might be our only chance!
Claire Run!
Owen You're the new guy, right?
Young Raptor Handler Yeah.
Owen You ever wonder why there was a job opening? Don't turn your back to the cage.
[from trailer]
Claire We're talking about an animal here.
Owen A highly intelligent animal.
Owen You made a genetic hybrid. Raised it in captivity. She is seeing all of this for the first time. She does not even know what she is. She will kill everything that moves.
Masrani You think the animal is contemplating its own existence?
Owen She is learning where she fits on the food chain and I'm not sure you want her to figure that out.
Owen That thing out there... That is no dinosaur.
[from trailer]
Barry Something is wrong. They're communicating.
Masrani [regarding Indominus rex's escape attempts] She's intelligent, then?
Claire For a dinosaur.
Masrani And that?
[he indicates the cracked viewing window]
Claire It tried to break the glass.
Masrani I like her spirit.
Paddock Supervisor That wall's forty feet high. You really think she could've climbed out?
Owen Depends.
Paddock Supervisor On what?
Owen What kinda dinosaur they cooked up in that lab.
Owen You'll last two minutes in there. Less in those ridiculous shoes.
[Claire unbuckles her belt, ties her shirt at her midriff, rolls up her sleeves and puts her hands on her hips at Owen]
Owen What is that supposed to mean?
Claire It means I'm ready to go.
Owen ...okay
Masrani Say, I thought there were two of them?
Claire There was a sibling, in case this one did not survive infancy...
Masrani Where is the sibling?
Claire She ate it...
Claire I need you.
Owen Okay?
Claire I need your help. My nephews they're out in the valley. Please if anything happens to them.
Owen How old?
Claire Uh, the, um... the older one he's like uh... he's high school age. The younger one, he's um... he's... a few years...
Owen You don't know how old your nephews are?
Hamada [before being slaughtered by the Indominous Rex] It can camouflage!
Gray I can't wait to tell my mom about this!
Claire [Outside a paddock and telling Lowery to open it] Lowery, man up and do something for once in your life!
Lowery Why did you have to make it personal?
Claire We have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.
Barry [regarding the raptors] What do you think? Want to take one home?
Hoskins Hey, don't joke. When I was your age I rescued a wolf pup. It was like two months old. Could barely walk. Used to sleep by my bed. Watch over me. My wife, she came at me with a steak knife. He took a chunk out of her arm.
Barry You put him down?
Hoskins Hell no.
Zach Your boyfriend's a badass.
Claire Everyone remain calm!
[from trailer]
Zach That was awesome!
Zach You see? I told you. You're welcome. Up close and personal with four... dinosauruses.
Gray Ankylosaurus. We shouldn't be here. And there's five dinosaurs.
Zach Aren't you supposed to be a genius or something? Look. One, two, three, four.
Gray [points to the Indominus Rex reflection on the gyrosphere glass] ... five...
Claire And please, clean your workplace. It's... chaotic.
Lowery I like to see it as living system... Just enough stability to keep it from falling into total anarchy.
[Claire swiftly moves the garbage can. Distracted, Lowery drops the soda cup. Falling right into the moved can]
Claire The Indominus Rex. Our first genetically modified hybrid.
Jim Drucker How did you get two different kinds of dinosaurs to, you know...
Henry Wu Oh, Indominus wasn't bred. She was designed. She will be fifty feet long when fully grown. Bigger than the T-Rex.
Gray We are safe in here right?
Gray [referring to the raptors] What are their names?
Owen This is Echo, this one's Charlie, this is Delta, and this one's Blue. Blue's the beta.
Gray Who's the alpha?
Owen You're lookin' at him, kid.
[from trailer]
Claire Every time we unveiled a new attraction, attendance has spiked.
Masrani [flying in the helicopter] Did you boys serve in the armed forces?
ACU Trooper Afghanistan, sir.
Masrani Did your general ever fly into battle with you?
Masrani Remember why this place was made, Claire. Jurassic World exists to show us how very small we are. Very new. You can't put a price on that.
Gray If mom and dad get divorced, will one of us be with mom and the other with dad?
Zach What? Why would you say that?
Gray Because they are.
Zach No, they're not getting divor... they're not getting divorced! Look, you haven't been around long enough; they've always been that way.
Gray They get mail from two different lawyers.
Zach That doesn't mean anything.
Gray I Googled it. They're divorce lawyers.
PA system in control room The triceratops are going at it again.
Lowery Okay. It's moving really fast.
Vivian This is Control. Put out a park-wide alert.
Masrani Hang up that damn phone, please.
Vivian Sorry, I'm getting new information. Everything's fine.
Masrani Let Asset Containment capture it quietly. The very existence of this park is predicated on our ability to handle incidents like this. It was an eventuality, okay?
Lowery You should put that in the brochure. "Eventually, one of these things will eat somebody."
Claire The park needs a new attraction every few years in order to reinvigorate the public's interest. Kind of like the space program.
Claire So when you say you want to sponsor an attraction, what do you have in mind?
Hal Osterly We want to be thrilled.
Claire Don't we all?
Vivian Did you close the deal?
Claire Looks like it. Verizon Wireless presents the Indominus Rex.
Lowery Ugh, that is so terrible. Why not just go the distance, Claire, and just let these corporations name the dinosaurs? They got all the ball parks. Why stop there?
Claire Why are the west plains closed?
Vivian Another Pachy roaming outside his zone. But he's fully sedated and ready for relocation.
Zara Well, don't just stand there!
[gets picked up by a Pteranodon]
Masrani [to the troopers in the helicopter with him] Come on, look alive, boys! Look alive!
Gray [when going off road in the Gyrosphere] No, no, bad idea.
Zach No, it's a great idea.
Gray No, it's a bad idea. We're gonna get arrested, they're gonna shave our heads. and we're going to have to make root beer in the toilet.
Zach What are you talking about?
Owen [after the Indominous Rex slaughtered most of the unit that was sent to subdue it with non-lethal weaponry] Evacuate the island.
Claire We'd never reopen.
Owen You made a genetic hybrid, raised it in captivity. She is seeing all of this for the first time. *She* does not even know what she is. She will kill everything that moves.
Masrani Do you think the animal is contemplating its own existence?
Owen She is learning where she fits in the food chain and I'm not sure you want her to figure that out. Now, Asset Containment can use live ammunition in an emergency situation. You have an M134 in your armory. Put it on a chopper and smoke this thing!
Claire We have families here! I'm not gonna turn this place into some kind of a war zone!
Owen You already have.
Claire Mr. Grady, if you're not gonna help, there's no reason for you to be in here.
[Owen, fed up with Claire's ridiculousness, knocks Lowery's toy dinosaur off his desk. As he leaves, he stops to Masrani]
Owen I would have a word with your people in the lab. That thing out there, that's no dinosaur.
[Owen leaves. Claire looks at security footage on the screen]
Claire Okay. I'm going to close everything north of the resort. This a Phase One, real world. Bring everyone in.
Vivian This is a Phase One, real world. I repeat, this is a Phase One. Bring everyone back in.
Owen [seeing a herd of dying Apatosaurus, no longer referring to the Indominus as a she] It didn't eat them. It's killing for sport.
Jimmy Fallon Hey there, I'm Jimmy Fallon and welcome aboard the Gyrosphere, an amazing machine made possible by science. Your safety is our main concern, which is why you are behind this invisible barrier system which protects you from things like... Dilophosaurus venom-
[accidentally smashes things on the table and gets venom on his face]
Jimmy Fallon One drop of this can... paralyse you so watch out. Is this real? It is?
[falls paralysed]
[first lines]
Karen Boys, let's do this!
Claire Hal Osterly, vice-president... Jim Drucker, bad hair... Erica Brand, deserves better... Hal, Jim, Erica. Hal, Jim, Erica. And I am Claire.
[sighs]
Claire 3 minutes late. Welcome to Jurassic World!
Gray I thought you failed your driver's test.
Zach No, only the driving part.
Karen Take care of your brother. Answer your phone. I'm serious. It's the green button. When you see my name, push it, okay?
