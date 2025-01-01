Henry WuNothing in Jurassic World is natural, we have always filled gaps in the genome with the DNA of other animals. And if the genetic code was pure, many of them would look quite different. But you didn't ask for reality, you asked for more teeth.
MasraniThe key to a happy life is to accept you are never actually in control.
Owen[to Claire]You might have made them in a test tube, but they don't know that. These animals are thinking, "I gotta eat. I gotta hunt. I gotta..." You can relate to at least one of those things. Right?
OwenWith siblings. They learn social skills. And I imprint on them when they're born. There's trust. The only positive relationship this animal has is with that crane. At least she knows that means food.
ClaireSo, she needs a friend. We should schedule play-dates? That sort of thing?
MasraniThe kids? This will give the parents nightmares.
ClaireWe've been pre-booking tickets for months. The park needs a new attraction every few years in order to reinvigorate the public's interest. Kind of like the space program. Corporate felt genetic modification would up the wow factor.
ClaireWe have an asset out of containment. Put ACU on alert. This not a drill.
Barry[regarding the raptors]What do you think? Want to take one home?
HoskinsHey, don't joke. When I was your age I rescued a wolf pup. It was like two months old. Could barely walk. Used to sleep by my bed. Watch over me. My wife, she came at me with a steak knife. He took a chunk out of her arm.
OwenYou made a genetic hybrid, raised it in captivity. She is seeing all of this for the first time. *She* does not even know what she is. She will kill everything that moves.
MasraniDo you think the animal is contemplating its own existence?
OwenShe is learning where she fits in the food chain and I'm not sure you want her to figure that out. Now, Asset Containment can use live ammunition in an emergency situation. You have an M134 in your armory. Put it on a chopper and smoke this thing!
ClaireWe have families here! I'm not gonna turn this place into some kind of a war zone!
ClaireMr. Grady, if you're not gonna help, there's no reason for you to be in here.
[Owen, fed up with Claire's ridiculousness, knocks Lowery's toy dinosaur off his desk. As he leaves, he stops to Masrani]
OwenI would have a word with your people in the lab. That thing out there, that's no dinosaur.
[Owen leaves. Claire looks at security footage on the screen]
ClaireOkay. I'm going to close everything north of the resort. This a Phase One, real world. Bring everyone in.
VivianThis is a Phase One, real world. I repeat, this is a Phase One. Bring everyone back in.
Owen[seeing a herd of dying Apatosaurus, no longer referring to the Indominus as a she]It didn't eat them. It's killing for sport.
Jimmy FallonHey there, I'm Jimmy Fallon and welcome aboard the Gyrosphere, an amazing machine made possible by science. Your safety is our main concern, which is why you are behind this invisible barrier system which protects you from things like... Dilophosaurus venom-
[accidentally smashes things on the table and gets venom on his face]
Jimmy FallonOne drop of this can... paralyse you so watch out. Is this real? It is?