Joyce BrewsterI wasn't meant to be with Andy Margolis. You see? I was meant to meet him, but I was meant to marry your father. Because if I hadn't, I wouldn't have had you. Don't you see, Andy? It was always you. You're the love of my life, baby. It will always be you.
Joyce BrewsterI want the salad dressing on the side... it's a weight watchers thing.
Andrew BrewsterScieoclean is the best cleaning product that's ever been invented. It's completely natural, it's completely safe, and it cleans better than any product on the market. If any of my competitors are making the same claim, all I say is, come on TV and drink your product. But I don't think you will because no one wants to shit blood on TV.
Joyce Brewsteryou want me to go to one of Gayle's miserable singles event? That's what you want? You want me whoring myself out? Put on a thong?