Kinoafisha
Films
Escape from Planet Earth
Escape from Planet Earth Movie Quotes
Gary Supernova
Nothing says 'peace' like a giant gun, huh?
Scorch Supernova
[to balloon figure]
Look at me!
[shows flat balloon figure]
Scorch Supernova
Don't you die on me buddy!
[Scorch tries best to let balloon thrive by CPR breathing, but doesn't work and balloon is still flat]
Scorch Supernova
NOOOO!
Scorch Supernova
[to hazmat suits]
All he wanted to do was WAVE!
[starts battle by shooting]
3D Movie Girl
Ugh!
[takes 3D glasses off in exasperation]
3D Movie Girl
I thought this was supposed to be in 3D!
3D Movie Guy
Shh! It IS in 3D!
3D Movie Guy
[ducks down as Gary breaks past the movie screen]
3D Movie Girl
Okay, that's better!
Gary Supernova
I thought I told you. We come in peace!
[punches Shanker]
Gary Supernova
Hunt us down? But we come in peace!
General Shanker
Nobody comes in peace! I was six years when they took my father!
[first lines]
Gary Supernova
Scorch, Scorch, Come in Do you read me? come on, Scorch Answer me. You haven't run off and done something reckless have you?
Scorch Supernova
Gary, We've got a problem!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rob Corddry
Brendan Fraser
Kaitlin Olson
Bob Bergen
William Shatner
