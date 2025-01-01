Menu
Escape from Planet Earth Movie Quotes

Escape from Planet Earth Movie Quotes

Gary Supernova Nothing says 'peace' like a giant gun, huh?
Scorch Supernova [to balloon figure] Look at me!
[shows flat balloon figure]
Scorch Supernova Don't you die on me buddy!
[Scorch tries best to let balloon thrive by CPR breathing, but doesn't work and balloon is still flat]
Scorch Supernova NOOOO!
Scorch Supernova [to hazmat suits] All he wanted to do was WAVE!
[starts battle by shooting]
3D Movie Girl Ugh!
[takes 3D glasses off in exasperation]
3D Movie Girl I thought this was supposed to be in 3D!
3D Movie Guy Shh! It IS in 3D!
3D Movie Guy [ducks down as Gary breaks past the movie screen]
3D Movie Girl Okay, that's better!
Gary Supernova I thought I told you. We come in peace!
[punches Shanker]
Gary Supernova Hunt us down? But we come in peace!
General Shanker Nobody comes in peace! I was six years when they took my father!
[first lines]
Gary Supernova Scorch, Scorch, Come in Do you read me? come on, Scorch Answer me. You haven't run off and done something reckless have you?
Scorch Supernova Gary, We've got a problem!
