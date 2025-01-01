SimonI don't know how to be myself. It's like I'm permanently outside myself. Like, like you could push your hands straight through me if you wanted to. And I can see the type of man I want to be versus the type of man I actually am and I know that I'm doing it but I'm incapable of what needs to be done. I'm like Pinocchio, a wooden boy. Not a real boy. And it kills me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SimonI have all these things that I want to say to her, like... Like how I can tell she's a lonely person, even if other people can't. Cause I know what it feels like to be lost and lonely and invisible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JamesYou can't be doing anything gay. No ice-cream cones.