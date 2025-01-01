Menu
The Double Movie Quotes

The Double Movie Quotes

Simon I don't know how to be myself. It's like I'm permanently outside myself. Like, like you could push your hands straight through me if you wanted to. And I can see the type of man I want to be versus the type of man I actually am and I know that I'm doing it but I'm incapable of what needs to be done. I'm like Pinocchio, a wooden boy. Not a real boy. And it kills me.
Simon I have all these things that I want to say to her, like... Like how I can tell she's a lonely person, even if other people can't. Cause I know what it feels like to be lost and lonely and invisible.
James You can't be doing anything gay. No ice-cream cones.
Simon I like ice cream.
James Of course. It's delicious. Ice cream is fine in a cup, but in a cone is gay unless you're with a woman at the time.
Simon Anything else?
James No riding on a motorcycle with another man. Exceptions are drive-by shootings, bomb throwings and purse snatchings. Anything else is gay.
Simon You seem to know a lot about this.
James Defense wins championships.
Simon It's terrible to be alone too much.
Workers' Services Executive You don't exist anymore.
Simon Excuse me?
Workers' Services Executive You're no longer in the system.
Simon Well, just put me back in the system.
Workers' Services Executive I can't put you back in the system.
Simon Why?
Workers' Services Executive Because you don't exist. I can't put someone who doesn't exist in the system.
Simon But I used to be in the system.
Workers' Services Executive Not according to the system. In fact, according to the system, you've never existed.
Simon How reliable is the system?
Workers' Services Executive Hey, it's completely reliable.
Simon Yes, but I used to exist. I do exist! I'm standing in the this room, aren't I?
Workers' Services Executive And?
Simon So how do I get back in the system?
Workers' Services Executive You need a card.
Simon Right. So can I please get a new card?
Workers' Services Executive No.
Simon Why?
Workers' Services Executive Because you're not in the system.
The Colonel There aren't too many like you. Are there, Simon?
Simon I'd like to think I'm pretty unique.
Simon I don't want to be a boy held up by string.
Mr. Papadopoulos Simon, give Rudolph his arm back!
James I would tear the asshole off an elephant for a piece of trim I wanted that bad.
Simon A person can get really sick by just floating by.
