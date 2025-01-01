Chad That's gotta be the stupidest thing I've ever heard in my entire life!

Sara Don't fucking call me stupid.

Chad I didn't say you were stupid, butch, I said your opinion was stupid, because it is!

Sara Wolverine has steel plates in his bones

Chad [interrupting] So what?

Sara And Batman has a little fucking belt and a little fucking cape. What the hell is he gonna do with that? Wolverine would take him down in 2 seconds.

Chad Batman is so much smarter, and so much more of an intelligent fighter then like

Sara [interrupting] What is he gonna do? Throw fucking razors?

Chad he knows like 8 different types of martial arts, he's like a ninja...

Sara Batman is fucking homo.