Kinoafisha Films Manic Manic Movie Quotes

Chad Sex is meaningful.
Dr. David Monroe [disbelief] You've had sex?
[group laughs]
Dr. David Monroe Uh, I'm not gonna give you some bullshit hokey speech and tell you that if you come to some epiphany about your dad you're gonna make a break through and everything's gonna be pizza and blowjobs.
Chad That's gotta be the stupidest thing I've ever heard in my entire life!
Sara Don't fucking call me stupid.
Chad I didn't say you were stupid, butch, I said your opinion was stupid, because it is!
Sara Wolverine has steel plates in his bones
Chad [interrupting] So what?
Sara And Batman has a little fucking belt and a little fucking cape. What the hell is he gonna do with that? Wolverine would take him down in 2 seconds.
Chad Batman is so much smarter, and so much more of an intelligent fighter then like
Sara [interrupting] What is he gonna do? Throw fucking razors?
Chad he knows like 8 different types of martial arts, he's like a ninja...
Sara Batman is fucking homo.
Chad Batman is not a homo. Batman bangs the hottest chicks in Gotham city, left and right, okay? He's a PLAYER!
Sara You know Calabasas is full of fucking J.A.P.s and daddy's girls. I didn't exactly have the debutante thing goin' on. One day I saw her at McDonalds with the nose job crew. That was before I knew my place, so I sat down. My friend rolls her eyes and she says: 'What, you actually think you're good looking? 'Cause you walk around like you're all hot and you're really not.' Then the whole table started to laugh. And I cried for about three days and then I fuckin' resurrect, you know? I just realized that everyone I knew was fucking full of shit. And that's when I started doing whatever the fuck I wanted and not giving a flying fuck what people thought. So I don't really have any friends. I don't need any.
Tracy We're friends.
Sara [softly] Yeah.
Chad I'd rather feel like total shit sometimes, and God the rest of the time, than just like - ok all the time, you know? Fuck mediocrity
Chad All the greatest artists are fucked up.
Lyle This place sucks ass!
