Chad
That's gotta be the stupidest thing I've ever heard in my entire life!
Sara
Don't fucking call me stupid.
Chad
I didn't say you were stupid, butch, I said your opinion was stupid, because it is!
Sara
Wolverine has steel plates in his bones
Chad
[interrupting]
So what?
Sara
And Batman has a little fucking belt and a little fucking cape. What the hell is he gonna do with that? Wolverine would take him down in 2 seconds.
Chad
Batman is so much smarter, and so much more of an intelligent fighter then like
Sara
[interrupting]
What is he gonna do? Throw fucking razors?
Chad
he knows like 8 different types of martial arts, he's like a ninja...
Sara
Batman is fucking homo.
Chad
Batman is not a homo. Batman bangs the hottest chicks in Gotham city, left and right, okay? He's a PLAYER!