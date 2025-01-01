Menu
Kinoafisha Films Don Jon Don Jon Movie Quotes

Barbara *Movies and porno are different, Jon. They give awards for movies.*
Don Jon They give awards for porn too.
[last lines]
Don Jon This fuckin' lady! Now I don't usually like it when a girl looks me right in the eye, and this girl does that a lot. But I don't know what it is about her, when she does it, I don't mind. I just look right back at her, and pretty soon, I'm hard as a fuckin' rock. It's like she knows what I'm thinkin', or I know what she's thinkin'. I don't know, it's a two-way thing. Fuckin' love it! And I don't mean love like, oh I love her or wanna marry her, definitely not thinkin' about all that shit. And she's not either... she can't. I guess I just mean love like, you know like... we're making love. And while we're doing it, all the bullshit does fade away, and it's just me and her right there, and yeah I do lose myself in her. And I can tell she's losing herself in me. And we're just fuckin'... lost together.
Don Jon There's only a few things I really care about in life. My body. My pad. My ride. My family. My church. My boys. My girls. My porn.
Don Jon For the next few minutes all the bullshit fades away and the only thing in the world is those tits... dat ass... the blowjob... the cowboy, the doggie, the money shot and that's it, I don't gotta say anything, I don't gotta do anything. I just fucking lose myself.
[first lines]
Don Jon Yeah. Not gonna lie. But this sound makes me hard as a fucking rock.
Don Jon Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned. It has been one week since my last confession. Since last Sunday I had sexual relations out of wedlock two times. I also watched pornographic videos and masturbated seventeen times. For these, and all the sins in my life, I am sorry.
Monica All I'm saying is, that girl, she has her own agenda. She doesn't care about Jonny, she doesn't know the first thing about him. She just wants a guy who's gonna do whatever she tells him to. It is a good thing that she broke up with you.
Danny Listen, I don't like more than a handful of titty. No, no, no, no, no. No. A nice handful, I love it, but more than that, it's like, no! Shit starts to remind me of my mom or something.
Don Jon Jesus Christ!
Bobby Yeah, your mom do got some big-ass titties.
Danny Don't talk about my mother.
Bobby You brought up your mother.
Don Jon Money shot? There is no real life money shot. Real girls won't do that shit. You just gotta cum into the fucking condom.
Don Jon I never actually touch my cock 'til I find the right clip.
Barbara Don't talk about vacuuming in front of me, come on!
Don Jon Why, what's wrong?
Barbara Why? Because it's not sexy, that's why!
Angela I look like a grandmother but do I have any grandchildren?
Bobby That's her?
Don Jon That's definitely her!
Bobby She's a dime!
Don Jon This girl's more than a dime, bro.
Bobby There's no such thing. There's a scale from 1-10.
Don Jon I'm just saying...
Bobby Oh my god, what are you in love with her already?
Barbara [Jon is dry humping Barbara] Jon?
Don Jon Yeah?
Barbara I can't let you come inside just yet. No, 'cause I don't know what that would mean. You know? I don't want to do anything unless it means something. Mm... Don't you think it's always better when it means something?
Don Jon Yeah.
Barbara I think you should go back to school, baby.
Don Jon What?
Barbara Yeah, come on. Just a night class. Just get your degree.
Don Jon Oh!
Barbara You would be so sexy with a real job.
Don Jon Mm-hm! Yeah...
Barbara So, what do you say? You, me and our friends, we go out sometime?
Don Jon Oh, yeah. Yeah.
Barbara Yeah? And our families meet, huh? Yeah?
Don Jon Yeah!
Barbara And you take one night class for me, baby? One little class? Huh? Yeah? Yeah?
Don Jon Yeah! Oh!
Barbara And after that, are you going to fuck me in my tight ass, baby? Please?
Don Jon Jesus!
Barbara And maybe cum at my face? Huh, Jon? Do you want to cum at my face?
Don Jon Oh, yes!
Barbara Then come on, baby, cum for me! Cum! Cum!
Barbara [Jon comes on Barbara's jeans] Mm-hm! Uh-huh. Nice.
Don Jon Oh, Jesus!
Barbara You're so cute. Call me.
Don Jon You bet I will.
Don Jon You're the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my life.
Barbara You like movies?
Angela [after meeting Barbara] I love her! I love her!
Jon Sr. Pretty good, huh? Not bad at all!
Don Jon There's only a few things I really care about in life. My body. My pad. My ride. My family. My church. My boys. My girls. And my porn. I know, the last one sounds weird, but I'm just bein' honest. Nothin' else does it for me the same way, not even real pussy. And I gotta plenty of that... Why do you think my boys call me 'The Don'?
Don Jon Yo this sound gets me hard as a fucking rock.
Don Jon [driving to church] Jesus, what are you - a fucking retarded! You're a fucking retarded! You're a retarded person and you're driving a fucking car!
