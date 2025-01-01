Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Uncertainty
Uncertainty Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Kate
You know when I was little, my dad told me that babies grow in trees.
Bobby
My dad told me, I came from his balls.
[first lines]
Bobby
Is today the day?
Kate
I don't know. Maybe.
Bobby
What's your gut tell you?
Kate
That I'm nauseous.
Bobby
How 'bout less literally...
Kate
I'm afraid of deciding.
Bobby
I'm *not* afraid of either scenario, but it's just - I want this to be something we're doing, not something we're not doing.
Kate
What does *this* mean?
Bobby
This, meaning whatever we decide.
Kate
Do I remind you of my mother?
Bobby
Is that a trick question?
Kate
What, you think I... I do?
Bobby
I dunno, I don't want to answer that. I was raised by a single dad.
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
