Kinoafisha Films Uncertainty Uncertainty Movie Quotes

Uncertainty Movie Quotes

Kate You know when I was little, my dad told me that babies grow in trees.
Bobby My dad told me, I came from his balls.
[first lines]
Bobby Is today the day?
Kate I don't know. Maybe.
Bobby What's your gut tell you?
Kate That I'm nauseous.
Bobby How 'bout less literally...
Kate I'm afraid of deciding.
Bobby I'm *not* afraid of either scenario, but it's just - I want this to be something we're doing, not something we're not doing.
Kate What does *this* mean?
Bobby This, meaning whatever we decide.
Kate Do I remind you of my mother?
Bobby Is that a trick question?
Kate What, you think I... I do?
Bobby I dunno, I don't want to answer that. I was raised by a single dad.
