Uncertainty, ½ Day(s), Fej vagy írás, Incertezas, Incerto, Namaloomi, Nezanesljivost, Niepewność, Uncertainty - Kopf oder Zahl, Οι δυο όψεις του νομίσματος, Колебание, Принцип неопределенности, ハーフ・デイズ, 玩命一擲
Film rating
5.9
Rate12 votes
5.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
KateYou know when I was little, my dad told me that babies grow in trees.
BobbyMy dad told me, I came from his balls.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.