Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Uncertainty
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Uncertainty
5.9

Uncertainty

, 2009
Uncertainty
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Uncertainty
5.9

Synopsis

A young couple, in love and facing a life-changing decision, find one seemingly ordinary July 4th cleaved in two by the flip of a coin on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Cast

Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins
Kate Montero
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Bobby Thompson
Nelson Landrieu
Felix Montero
Assumpta Serna
Assumpta Serna
Sylvia Montero
Jenn Colella
Emily
Olivia Thirlby
Olivia Thirlby
Sophie Montero
Louis Arcella
Diego
Manoel Felciano
Greg Montero
Giana Luca
Annabelle
Sofia Luca
Adelaide
Director Scott McGehee, David Siegel
Writer Scott McGehee, David Siegel
Composer Peter Nashel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 9 September 2008
Release date
9 September 2008 Russia 16+
15 November 2009 France TP
4 August 2012 Japan
9 September 2008 Kazakhstan
3 September 2019 South Korea
15 November 2009 USA
9 September 2008 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $36,689
Also known as
Uncertainty, ½ Day(s), Fej vagy írás, Incertezas, Incerto, Namaloomi, Nezanesljivost, Niepewność, Uncertainty - Kopf oder Zahl, Οι δυο όψεις του νομίσματος, Колебание, Принцип неопределенности, ハーフ・デイズ, 玩命一擲

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
5.7 IMDb

Quotes

Kate You know when I was little, my dad told me that babies grow in trees.
Bobby My dad told me, I came from his balls.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Uncertainty

Sliding Doors
Sliding Doors Sci-Fi, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1998, USA / Great Britain
7.0
High Heat
High Heat Comedy, Action, Crime
2022, USA
4.0
The Gambler
The Gambler Thriller, Crime, Drama
2014, USA
6.0
Young & Beautiful
Young & Beautiful Drama
2013, France
6.0
Elektra Luxx
Elektra Luxx Comedy
2010, USA
6.0
Prime
Prime Romantic, Comedy
2005, USA
6.0
Factotum
Factotum Drama
2005, Norway / USA
6.0
Proof of Life
Proof of Life Action, Thriller, Adventure, Drama
2000, USA
6.0
What Maisie Knew
What Maisie Knew Drama
2012, USA
6.0
Bee Season
Bee Season Drama
2005, USA
6.0
The Deep End
The Deep End Drama, Crime, Mystery
2001, USA
6.0
10 Things I Hate About You
10 Things I Hate About You Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1999, USA
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more