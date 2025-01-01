Menu
Kinoafisha Films Grown Ups 2 Grown Ups 2 Movie Quotes

Grown Ups 2 Movie Quotes

Kurt McKenzie I can't believe nobody's even scared of a black guy anymore! Damn you, Obama!
Bean Lamonsoff Confidence. K-O-B-R-Q-V-Y. Confidence.
Eric Lamonsoff Well, we're not gonna have to pay for college. That's for sure.
[first lines]
[a deer walks into the bedroom]
Lenny Feder Sweetheart.
Roxanne Chase-Feder Mmm?
Lenny Feder Go over to the window right now and open it as wide as you can.
Roxanne Chase-Feder Please let me sleep.
Lenny Feder I think your mother's here from Mexico, and she needs to leave. Open the window now.
Lenny Feder Doctor, wouldn't it be nice if there was a cure for anger?
Dr. Larry There is. It's called Jack Daniels.
Lenny Feder Another one of your jokes, huh?
Dr. Larry I wish.
Bean Lamonsoff The '80s? That was 70 years ago.
Eric Lamonsoff Okay, Bean, what's 7 plus 9?
Bean Lamonsoff 79.
Eric Lamonsoff Is he a little boy or a computer? 'Cause I can't figure it out.
Sally Lamonsoff Don't destroy his confidence.
Eric Lamonsoff You're a genius? My boy's a genius.
[burpsnarts]
Eric Lamonsoff Your dad's also a genius.
Becky Feder How long ago was the '80s?
Keithie Feder That was way back in the 1900s. We learned about it in school. It was wack. The phones had long, curly things coming out of the end. You had to watch commercials.
Becky Feder No way.
Eric Lamonsoff Hold up. Hang on. I got a burpsnart coming up.
[burps, sneezes and farts]
Lenny Feder You got to teach me how you do that.
Eric Lamonsoff A burpsnart? It's simple. You just start with a burp, then you sniff with a sneeze, you get the going, and that triggers a fart, always.
Frat Boy Andy This is Kappa Eta Sigma property. So you might want to quit perving on our ladies and get back to your trailer homes.
Lenny Feder Okay, easy there, Abercrombile. I think it's... I think we've been around here longer than you. Been swimming here since we were eight years old, so you just calm down a little bit.
Frat Boy Andy I'm sure it was the bomb! Cranking to your Al Jolsson tunes on your transistor radio. But it's the 21st century now. And Thicky Thick and the Flabber Bunch should never take their shirts off. Never.
Lenny Feder That hurts.
Eric Lamonsoff Okay, I guess I'm Thicky Thick.
Lenny Feder Yeah, well, I don't like being in the Flabby Bunch, either.
[last lines]
Lenny Feder I did it! I burpsnarted! Yes!
Roxanne Chase-Feder Lenny, grow up!
Lenny Feder I did it for the baby!
Andre Mckenzie What the hell just happened?
Greg Feder I saw my dad's dick.
Eric Lamonsoff Whoa. Okay, you sure you want to go with those boots, honey? I know you bedazzled them yourself. I'm just wondering if they'll attract too much attention, you know, from outer space.
Donna Lamonsoff It's the last day of school, and Mom said I'm free to express myself.
Eric Lamonsoff Oh, building the confidence right there with R2-D2.
Beefcake Kitty Kids don't belong in here. That leash better not trip me up.
Deanne McKenzie Leash isn't gonna trip you up. It's your big-ass, hairy man feet that are gonna trip you up.
Officer Dante I'm going to arrest her for disturbing the peace... pause... in my pants
Bumpty Yo, he's got to put those Easter eggs back in the basket. Dang!
Braden [from inside the police car, after getting arrested for vandalism] YOU LIED ABOUT THE SOUP!
Kurt McKenzie Hey, Wiley! How's it going?
Wiley Oh, just two years of this.
[Wiley lifts up his arms as he had in his casts from the first movie]
Wiley And I still only have 40% of feeling. But other than that, I'm fine.
Kurt McKenzie No, Rihanna's fine. You just teach driver's ed.
Lenny Feder Lenny Feder- I used to get 10 cases of beer for my parties. Now I get 10 cases of juice boxes.
Frat Boy [seeing Higgins jump off the high point] That poor old lady!
[from trailer]
Male Cheerleader Your car is filthy!
Deanne McKenzie Hey! Why is Dickie crapping all over the ice cream stand?
Greg Feder It's all good.
Dickie Bailey "It's all good"? It's a family restaurant, not a rap show.
Greg Feder It's all bad?
Dickie Bailey That's right, it is.
[Roxanne has told Lenny that she is pregnant.]
Lenny Feder Wait a minute, when we did even have... ..
[Lenny takes a minute to remember.]
Lenny Feder Oh. Damn you Motel 6 hot tub!
