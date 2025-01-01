Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Undertow
Undertow Movie Quotes
Tim Munn
I miss Dad... and the hogs... and my books... and my shower cap.
Tim Munn
Knock-knock.
Chris Munn
Who's there?
Tim Munn
Interrupting Cow.
Chris Munn
Interrup -...
Tim Munn
Mooooo!
Lila
Let me see your knife. Can I carve my name in your face?
Chris Munn
Hey Tim.
Tim Munn
Yeah?
Chris Munn
Guess what.
Tim Munn
What?
Chris Munn
There's a cow.
Tim Munn
I know.
Chris Munn
I wanna milk the hell out of it
Deel Munn
Thank you for this food, and I hope everybody has a nice time.
Tim Munn
Got a hole in your foot.
Chris Munn
I know. It smells.
Tim Munn
Can I stick my finger in it? In the hole?
Chris Munn
No.
Chris Munn
What are you doin'?
Tim Munn
Organizing my books by the way they smell.
[first lines]
Grandfather
I never dreamed that the life of my grandsons, which began with such love and comfort, would turn to see so much violence and bloodshed. This is their story as it was told to me.
Devon Alan
Jamie Bell
Kristen Stewart
Josh Lucas
Bill McKinney
