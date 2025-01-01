Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Undertow Undertow Movie Quotes

Undertow Movie Quotes

Tim Munn I miss Dad... and the hogs... and my books... and my shower cap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim Munn Knock-knock.
Chris Munn Who's there?
Tim Munn Interrupting Cow.
Chris Munn Interrup -...
Tim Munn Mooooo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lila Let me see your knife. Can I carve my name in your face?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Munn Hey Tim.
Tim Munn Yeah?
Chris Munn Guess what.
Tim Munn What?
Chris Munn There's a cow.
Tim Munn I know.
Chris Munn I wanna milk the hell out of it
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deel Munn Thank you for this food, and I hope everybody has a nice time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim Munn Got a hole in your foot.
Chris Munn I know. It smells.
Tim Munn Can I stick my finger in it? In the hole?
Chris Munn No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Munn What are you doin'?
Tim Munn Organizing my books by the way they smell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Grandfather I never dreamed that the life of my grandsons, which began with such love and comfort, would turn to see so much violence and bloodshed. This is their story as it was told to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more