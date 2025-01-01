Gandalf Mind if I join you? *orders from the barmaid* I'll have the same. I should introduce myself. My name is Gandalf. Gandalf the Grey.

Thorin Oakenshield I know who you are.

Gandalf Well now. This is a fine chance. What brings Thorin Oakenshield to Bree?

Thorin Oakenshield I received word that my father had been seen wandering the wilds near Dunland. I went looking. I found no sign of him.

Gandalf Thorin, it's been a long time since anything but rumor was heard of Thrain.

Thorin Oakenshield He still lives. I am sure of it. *Barmaid brings food* My father came to see you before he went missing. What did you say to him?

Gandalf I urged him to march upon Erebor. To rally the seven armies of the Dwarves. To destroy the dragon and take back the Lonely Mountain. And I would say the same to you. Take back your homeland.

Thorin Oakenshield This is no chance meeting is it, Gandalf?

Gandalf No. It is not. The Lonely Mountain troubles me, Thorin. That dragon has sat there long enough. Sooner or later, darker minds will turn towards Erebor. I ran into some unsavory characters whilst traveling on the greenway. They mistook me for a vagabond.

Thorin Oakenshield I imagine they regretted that.

Gandalf *unfolds a cloth* One of them was carrying a message. It is Black Speech. A promise of payment.

Thorin Oakenshield For what?

Gandalf Your head. Someone wants you dead. Thorin, you can wait no longer. You are the heir to the throne of Durin. Unite the armies of the Dwarves. Together you have the might and the power to retake Erebor. Summon a meeting of the seven Dwarf families. Demand they stand by their oath.

Thorin Oakenshield The seven armies swore that oath to the one that wields the King's Jewel. The Arkenstone. It is the only thing that will unite them. And in case you have forgotten that jewel was stolen by Smaug.

Gandalf What if I were to help you reclaim it?

Thorin Oakenshield How? The Arkenstone lies half a world away buried beneath the feet of a fire-breathing dragon.