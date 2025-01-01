Menu
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug Movie Quotes

Legolas [Looking at two pictures in a locket that he has confiscated from Gloin. The picture on the left has a long thick beard] Who is this? Your brother?
Gloin That is my wife!
Legolas [Looking at the infant in the other picture] And who is this horrid creature? A goblin mutant?
Gloin That is my wee lad, Gimli!
Kili Aren't you going to search me? I could have anything down my trousers.
Tauriel Or nothing.
Balin [sees a chamber full of dead dwarves, with their only means of escape blocked] The last of our kin. They must have come here hoping beyond hope. We could make for the mines. Might last a few days.
Thorin Oakenshield No. I will not die like this, cowering, clawing for breath. We make for the forges.
Dwalin He'll see us! Sure as death.
Thorin Oakenshield Not if we split up.
Balin Thorin, we'll never make it.
Thorin Oakenshield Some of us might. Lead him to the forges. We kill the dragon. If this is to end in fire, then we will all burn together!
Kili Tauriel...
Tauriel Lie still.
Kili You cannot be her. She is far away. She... she is far, far away from me. She walks in starlight in another world. It was just a dream. Do you think she could have loved me?
[Smaug is smothered with a deluge of molten gold]
Smaug [rises up] Revenge? REVENGE? I will show you revenge!
[takes flight towards Lake Town]
Smaug I am fire! I am... death!
Bilbo Baggins I did not come to steal from you, O Smaug the Unassessably Wealthy. I merely wanted to gaze upon your magnificence, to see if you really were as great as the old tales say. I did not believe them.
Smaug [strikes a pose] And do you, NOW?
Bilbo Baggins Truly, tales and songs fall utterly short of your enormity, O Smaug the Stupendous...
Smaug Do you think flattery will keep you alive?
Bilbo Baggins No, no...
Smaug No, indeed!
Smaug Well, thief! I smell you, I hear your breath, I feel your air. Where are you?
[moves in Bilbo's direction]
Smaug Where are you?
[Bilbo runs, but Smaug hears his footsteps across the gold and follows]
Smaug Come now, don't be shy... step into the light.
Smaug There is something about you. Something you carry, something made of gold... but far more PRECIOUS...
[Bilbo is assaulted by Sauron's eye and pulls off the ring]
Smaug [sees him] There you are, Thief in the Shadows!
Gandalf You've changed, Bilbo Baggins. You're not the same Hobbit as the one who left the Shire...
Bilbo Baggins I was going to tell you... I found something in the Goblin tunnels.
Gandalf Found what? What did you find?
Bilbo Baggins [pause]
Bilbo Baggins My courage.
Gandalf Good... well, that's good. You'll need it.
Legolas [In Elvish]
[speaking about Kíli]
Legolas Why does the Dwarf stare at you, Tauriel?
Tauriel [In Elvish] Who can say? He's quite tall for a Dwarf. Do you not think?
Legolas [In Elvish] Taller than some...
[pause]
Legolas but no less ugly.
[hearing a rumbling noise within the Mountain]
Dori Was that an earthquake?
Balin That, my lad, was a dragon.
Bard the Bowman You have no right, no right to enter that mountain!
Thorin Oakenshield I have the only right.
[last lines]
[Smaug takes off to attack Lake Town]
Bilbo Baggins What have we done?
[from trailer]
Balin It never ceases to amaze me, the courage of Hobbits...
Thorin Oakenshield You're afraid.
Balin Yes! Yes, I'm afraid! I fear for YOU, Thorin. A sickness lies on that treasure, a sickness that drove your grandfather mad!
Thorin Oakenshield I am not my grandfather.
Balin You are not yourself! The Thorin I know would not hesitate...
Thorin Oakenshield I will not risk this quest for the life of one burglar.
Balin Bilbo. His name is Bilbo!
Bard the Bowman The Lord of Silver Fountains / The King of Carven Stone / The King Beneath the Mountain / shall come into his own. / And the bells shall ring in gladness / at the Mountain King's return. / But all shall fail in sadness, / and the Lake will shine and burn...
Thranduil I offer you my help.
Thorin Oakenshield I am listening.
Thranduil I will let you go if you but return what is mine.
Thorin Oakenshield A favor for a favor...?
Thranduil You have my word, one King to another.
Thorin Oakenshield I would not trust Thranduil, the great King, to honor his word should the end of all days be upon us! You lack all honor! I have seen how you treat your friends. We came to you once, starving, homeless, seeking your help, but you turned your back. You turned away from the suffering of my people in the inferno that destroyed us!
Thranduil [reveals scars] Do not speak to ME of dragon fire! I know its wrath and ruin! I have faced the great serpents of the north!... I warned your grandfather what his greed would summon. He would not listen... You are just like him. So go, stay here and rot. One hundred years is a mere blink in the life of an elf! I'm patient! I can wait!
[after Thorin orders Kili left behind, Fili steps off the boat]
Thorin Oakenshield Fili, don't be a fool. You belong with the Company.
Fili I belong with my brother!
Radagast the Brown What if it's a trap?
Gandalf Turn around and don't come back.
[Radagast leaves]
Gandalf It's undoubtedly a trap.
[draws his sword]
[from trailer]
Legolas Do not think I won't kill you, dwarf!
Smaug You think you can deceive me, Barrel-Rider? You have come from Lake Town! This is some sort of scheme hatched between these filthy dwarves and those miserable tub-trading Lakemen, those snivelling cowards with their Longbows and Black Arrows! Perhaps it is time I paid them a visit!
Bilbo Baggins Oh, no... This isn't their fault! Wait! You can not go to Lake Town!
Smaug You care about them, do you? Good! Then you can watch them DIE!
Thorin Oakenshield Here! You witless worm!
Smaug YOU!
Thorin Oakenshield I'm taking back what you stole.
Smaug You will take NOTHING from me, dwarf. I laid low your warriors of old. I instilled terror in the hearts of men. I AM KING UNDER THE MOUNTAIN!
Thorin Oakenshield This is not your kingdom! These are dwarf lands. This is dwarf gold! And we will have our revenge!
[observes a carving of the Arkenstone]
Bilbo Baggins What's that?
Balin That is the Arkenstone.
Bilbo Baggins And what is it?
Thorin Oakenshield That, Master Burglar, is why you are here.
[questioning Thorin]
Thranduil [to Thorin] Where does your journey end? A quest to reclaim a homeland, and slay a dragon!... I suspect something more prosaic. Attempted burglary, or something of that kind. You seek that which would bestow upon you the right to rule: the Arkenstone!
Bard the Bowman All of you! Listen to me! You must listen! Have you forgotten what happened to Dale? Have you forgotten those who died in the firestorm? And for what purpose? The blind ambition of a Mountain King, so riveted by greed he cannot see beyond his own desire!
Legolas [after Thranduil decapitates Narzug] Why did you do that? You promised to set him free.
Thranduil And I did. I freed his wretched head from his miserable shoulders.
Thranduil Such is the nature of evil. Out there in the vast ignorance of the world it festers and spreads. A shadow that grows in the dark. A sleepless malice as black as the oncoming wall of night. So it ever was. So will it always be. In time all foul things come forth.
Legolas It is not our fight.
Tauriel [reluctant] It is our fight. It will not end here. With every victory this evil will grow. If your father has his way, we will do nothing. We will hide within our walls, live our lives away from the light and let darkness descend. Are we are not part of this world? Tell me, Mellon, when did we let evil become stronger than us?
Smaug You seem familiar with my name, but I don't remember smelling your kind before. Who are you and where do you come from, may I ask?
Bilbo Baggins I come from under the hill...
Smaug Underhill?
Bilbo Baggins ...and under hills and over hills my paths lead. And through the air! I am he who walks unseen!
Smaug Impressive. What else do you claim to be?
[leans forward to smell Bilbo]
Bilbo Baggins L-Luck-Wearer... R-Riddle-Maker...
Smaug Lovely titles... Go on.
Bilbo Baggins Barrel-Rider!
Smaug Barrels! Now that is interesting!
[from trailer]
Thranduil Such is the nature of evil, in time all foul things come forth!
Bard the Bowman If you awaken that beast, it will destroy us all!
[from trailer]
Legolas There is no King Under the Mountain, nor will there ever be!
[Gandalf has realized that Thorin's company is at risk]
Gandalf I started this. I cannot forsake them! They are in grave danger!
Radagast the Brown If what you say is true, the world is in grave danger! The power in that fortress - will only grow stronger.
Tauriel You like killing things, Orc? You like death? Then let me give it to you!
Legolas Tauriel, you cannot hunt thirty Orcs on your own.
Tauriel [smiling] But I'm not on my own.
Legolas You knew I would come.
Smaug The King Under the Mountain is dead! I took his throne, I ate his people like a wolf among sheep! I kill where I wish, WHEN I wish! My armour is iron, no blade can pierce me!
Thranduil [stares at Bilbo] I know you're there. Why do you linger in the shadows?
[Bilbo thinks he's been found out...]
Tauriel [steps out from behind Bilbo] I was coming to report to you.
Thranduil I thought I ordered that nest to be destroyed not two moons past.
Tauriel We cleared the forest as ordered, my Lord, but more spiders keep coming up from the South. They are spawning in the ruins of Dol Guldur. If we could kill them at their source...
Thranduil That fortress lies beyond our borders. Keep our lands clear of those foul creatures. That is your task.
Tauriel And when we drive them off, what then? Will they not spread to other lands?
Thranduil Other lands are not my concern. The fortunes of the world will rise and fall, but here in this kingdom, we will endure.
[Bilbo sneaks past him, Thranduil senses something and looks in Bilbo's direction but sees nothing]
[Bilbo observes a bare patch on Smaug's chest]
Bilbo Baggins So it is true, the Black Arrow found its mark...
Smaug What did you say?
[Smaug has been keeping the Arkenstone away from Bilbo throughout their talk, however he lets it fall within reach of Bilbo]
Smaug I am almost tempted to let you take it, if only to see Oakenshield suffer, watch it destroy him, watch it corrupt his heart and drive him mad... But I think not. I think our little game ends here!
[as Bilbo enters Erebor]
Balin Bilbo, if there is indeed a live dragon down there, don't waken it.
Thranduil Legolas said you fought well today. He's grown very fond of you.
Tauriel I assure you, my Lord, Legolas thinks of me as not more than a captain of the guard.
Thranduil Perhaps he did once. Now I'm not so sure.
Tauriel I do not think that you would allow your son to pledge himself to a lowly Silvan elf.
Thranduil No... You are right, I would not. Still, he cares about you. Do not give him hope where there is none.
Smaug It's Oakenshield. That filthy Dwarvish usurper! He sent you in here for the Arkenstone, didn't he?
Bilbo Baggins No no no no no, I have no idea what you're talking about...
Smaug Don't bother denying it! I guessed his foul purpose some time ago! But it matters not. Oakenshield's quest will fail. A darkness is coming. It will spread to every corner of the land!
[gutting an infant spider that touched his ring]
Bilbo Baggins MINE!
[slowly realizes what he has done]
[Bilbo stabs a spider, who screams of it stinging]
Bilbo Baggins Sting... That's a good name!
[hands the Black Arrow to his son]
Bard the Bowman Keep it secret! Keep it safe!
[Thorin and Co run into Beorn's house, and barely escape from a gigantic bear]
Thorin Oakenshield What is that?
Gandalf That is our host!
Smaug You are being used, Thief in the Shadows. You were only ever a means to an end. The coward Oakenshield has weighed the value of your life and found it worth nothing...
Bilbo Baggins No. No! You're lying!
[Thrain and Gandalf come face to face with Sauron]
Thrain Tell Thorin that I love him! Will you do that? Will you tell my grandson that I loved him?
Gandalf You will tell him yourself!
Thrain It is too late...
[Sauron consumes Thrain]
Gandalf NO!
Gandalf [talking inside The Prancing Pony] I ran into some unsavory characters whilst traveling along the Greenway. They mistook me for a vagabond.
Thorin Oakenshield I imagine they regretted that.
Gandalf One of them was carrying a message.
[Gandalf puts the message on the table]
Gandalf It is Black Speech. A promise of payment.
Thorin Oakenshield [looking at the message] For what?
Gandalf [looking at Thorin] Your head.
Legolas You were tracking a company of thirteen dwarves. Why?
Narzug Not thirteen, not anymore.
Necromancer [in Black Speech] We grow in number. We grow in strength. You will lead my armies.
Azog [in Black Speech] What of Oakenshield?
Necromancer [in Black Speech] War is coming.
Azog [in Black Speech, angry] You promised me his head.
Necromancer [in Black Speech, vanishing] Death will come to all.
Gandalf Oh, it's you.
Radagast the Brown Why am I here, Gandalf?
Gandalf Trust me, Radagast. I would not have called you here without good reason.
Radagast the Brown [Radagast removes his hat to allow the birds to hide underneath] This is not a nice place to meet.
Gandalf No, it is not.
[They exit the tomb]
Radagast the Brown These are dark spells, Gandalf. Old, and full of hate. Who's buried here?
Gandalf If he had a name, it's long since been lost. He would have been known only as a servant of evil. One of a number.
[He shines his staff into the chasm, revealing the doors of the tombs, all with the bars broken open]
Gandalf One of nine.
Smaug My teeth are swords. My claws are spears. My wings are a HURRICANE!
Gandalf What have they done to you?
Thrain I never told them! They tried to make me, but I never said a word...! Have you kept them safe, Gandalf? The map and the key?
Gandalf I gave them to Thorin. You would be proud of him. He's taken up the quest to reclaim Erebor...
Thrain [shocked] Erebor?
Gandalf To retrieve the Arkenstone! Soon all the armies of the Dwarves will answer to a new king!
Thrain No! NO! Thorin must not go near Erebor! No one must enter that mountain...! He is waiting for them. They are in league, the dragon and the One!
Smaug What did he promise you, a share of the treasure? As if it was his to give. I will not part with a single coin! Not one piece of it!
Sigrid Da? Why are there dwarves coming out our toilet?
Tilda Will they bring us luck?
Narzug [to Legolas and Thranduil] Your world will burn.
Legolas What are you talking about? Speak!
Narzug Our time has come again. My master serves the one. Do you understand now, Elfling? Death is upon you! The flames of war are upon you.
Radagast the Brown [looking the symbols around the tomb's door in the High Fells] These are dark spells, Gandalf. Old and full of hate. Who's buried here?
Gandalf If he had a name, it's long since been lost. He would've been known only as a servant of evil. One of a number. One of nine.
Radagast the Brown [after leaving the cave] Why now, Gandalf? I don't understand.
Gandalf The Ringwraiths have been summoned to Dol Guldur.
Radagast the Brown But it cannot be the Necromancer. A human sorcerer could not summon such evil.
Gandalf [suspicious] Who said it was human?
Smaug Did you think I did not know this day would come, that a pack of canting dwarves would come crawling back to the Mountain?
Smaug And what about your little dwarf friends? Where are they hiding?
Bilbo Baggins Dwarves... No. No dwarves here. You've got that all wrong.
Smaug Oh, I don't think so, Barrel-Rider! They sent you in here to do their dirty work, while they skulk about outside!
Bilbo Baggins Truly, you are mistaken, O Smaug Chiefest and Greatest of All Calamities...
Smaug You have nice manners for a thief, and a LIAR! I know the smell and taste of dwarves, no one better!
Beorn I don't like dwarves. They are greedy and blind, blind to the lives of those they deem lesser than themselves... But orcs, I hate more.
Thorin Oakenshield The Arkenstone is half a world away, at the foot of a fire-breathing dragon!
Gandalf Which is why we are going to need... a burglar.
Thorin Oakenshield [after putting in the key and opening the door] Erebor.
Balin [In tears] Thorin.
Thorin Oakenshield I know these walls. These halls. This stone. Do you remember it Balin? Chambers filled with golden light.
Balin I remember.
Gloin [Reading the Dwarvish writing in the stone] Herein lies the 7th kingdom of Durin's folk. May the heart of the mountain unite all dwarves in defense of this home.
Balin The throne of the king.
Bilbo Baggins [Observing the carving] And what's that, above it?
Balin The arkenstone.
Bilbo Baggins And what's that?
Thorin Oakenshield That, Master Burglar, is why you are here.
Thorin Oakenshield Well done, Master Burglar!
[all the Dwarves make it out in barrels]
Dwalin [on Bard] I don't care what he calls himself, I don't like him.
Balin We do not have to like him, we simply have to pay him!
Gloin [Reading the rune inscription inside the hidden door] Herein lies the seventh kingdom of Durin's folk. May the Heart of the Mountain unite all Dwarves in defense of this home.
Thorin Oakenshield [on his father, Thrain] You're like the others. You think he's dead.
Gandalf I was not at the Battle of Moria...
Thorin Oakenshield No. I was.
[flashback to the Battle of Moria; Thorin sees Azog decapitate King Thror and throw his head to the ground]
Thorin Oakenshield NO!
[Thrain charges forward]
Thorin Oakenshield Father...!
Thrain Stay back!
Thorin Oakenshield No, I will fight with you!
Thrain Azog means to kill us all! One by one, he will destroy the line of Durin! But by my life, he shall not take my son! You will stay here!
Thorin Oakenshield [voice-over] My father led a charge towards the Dimrill Gate. He never returned.
[Thrain charges into the orks' ranks with his bodyguard, and Thorin loses sight of him]
Thorin Oakenshield [screams] Father!
Kili [Kili hears the elves having a feast up above them in the kingdom] Sounds like quite a party you're having up there
Tauriel It is Mereth Nuin Giliath; The Feast of Starlight. All light is sacred to the Eldar, but the Wood Elves love best the light of the stars.
Kili I always thought it is a cold light, remote and far away.
Tauriel It is memory, precious and pure.
[they look at each other for a moment]
Tauriel Like your promise.
[she holds his stone in her hand and he takes it back, she turns and looks up]
Tauriel I have walked there sometimes, beyond the forest and up into the night. I have seen the world fall away and the white light forever fill the air.
Kili I saw a fire moon once. It rose over the pass near Dunland. Huge! Red and gold it was, it filled the sky. We were an escort for some merchants from Ered Luin, they were trading in silverwork for furs. We took the Greenway south, keeping the mountain to our left, and then it appeared. This huge fire moon lighting our path. I wish I could show you...
[as Tauriel sits next to his cell to listen to his story we see Legolas standing above where the cells are located, not looking happy as he listens to them]
Narzug [in Black Speech, outside Beorn's house] Attack them now. Kill the Dwarf filth while they sleep.
Azog [in Black Speech] No. The Beast stands guard. We will kill them on the road.
Bard the Bowman I was born and bred on these waters, Master Dwarf. If I wanted to kill you, I would not do it here.
Bard the Bowman [upon hearing Smaug's arrival] Listen to me! All of you! Do you not see what is coming?
Percy [When Bard approaches Laketown in his ship] Halt! Goods inspection. Papers please!... Oh, it's you, Bard!
Bard the Bowman Morning, Percy.
Percy Anything to declare?
Bard the Bowman Nothing. But I am cold and tired, and ready for home.
Percy You and me both.
Thranduil You have found a way in. You seek that which would bestow upon you, the right to rule. The King's Jewel. The Arkenstone. It is precious to you beyond measure, I understand that. The gems in the Mountain that I, too, desire... White gems, of pure starlight. I offer you my help. I will let you go, if you but return what is mine.
Bilbo Baggins You do know we're one short; where's Bofur?
Thorin Oakenshield If he's not here, we leave him behind.
Balin We have to, if we're to find the door before nightfall. We can risk no more delays.
Gandalf We've been blind, Radagast, and in our blindness, the Enemy has returned
Balin [to Thorin] We'll get this started in a jiffy!
Dwalin [seeing Smaug breaking through the iron framework to the boiler room] We don't have a jiffy!
Smaug [charging towards the dwarves; roar-like] YOU WILL BUUUUURRRRRRNNNNNNNNNN!
Master of Laketown All this talk of change must be suppressed. I can't afford to let them rebel, band together and start making noises. The next thing you know, they'll start asking questions, forming committees, launching inquiries.
Alfrid Lickspittle Out with the old, in with the new.
Master of Laketown What?
Alfrid Lickspittle That's what they've been saying, sire. There is even talk of an election.
Master of Laketown An election? That's absurd. I won't stand for it.
Alfrid Lickspittle I don't think they'd ask you to stand, sire.
Dwalin That's a fairy story, lad. Nothing more.
Master of Laketown Shirkers. Ingrates. Rabble-rousers. Who would have the nerve to question my authority? Who would dare? Who?
Alfrid Lickspittle The mood of the people, sire, it's turning ugly
Master of Laketown They're commoners, Alfrid. They've always been ugly. It's not my fault that they live in a place that stinks of fish oil and tar. Jobs, shelter, food, that's all they ever bleat about.
Thorin Oakenshield We are the dwarves of Erebor. We have come to reclaim our homeland. I remember this town and the great days of old. Fleets of boats lay at harbor, filled with silks and fine gems. This was no forsaken town on a lake! This was the center of all trade in the North. I would see those days return. I would relight the great forges of the dwarves and send wealth and riches flowing once more from the halls of Erebor!
Gandalf A spell of concealment lies over this place, which means our enemy is not yet ready to reveal himself. He has not regained his full strength.
Gandalf The evil that is hidden here - I command it come forth! I command it reveal itself!
Oin I've heard tell of the wonders of elvish medicine. That was a privilege to witness.
Smaug It is the gold! They are drawn to treasure like flies to dead flesh.
Braga You are under arrest.
Bard the Bowman On what charge?
Braga Any charge the Master chooses.
Smaug So tell me, thief, how do you choose to die?
Smaug You - will - burn!
Thorin Oakenshield [to Smaug] I did not look to see you so easily outwitted! You have grown slow and fat in your dotage. Slug.
[Gandalf and Radagast walk along a cliffside path after leaving the High Fells]
Radagast the Brown Why now, Gandalf? I don't understand.
Gandalf The Ringwraiths have been summoned to Dol Guldur.
Radagast the Brown But it cannot be the Necromancer. A human sorcerer could not summon such evil.
Gandalf Who said it was human?
[Radagast stops dead in his tracks and turns back; they face distant mountains]
Gandalf The Nine only answer to *one* master. We've been blind, Radagast. And in our blindness, the enemy has returned.
[Radagast looks horrified]
Gandalf He is summoning his servants.
[faces Radagast]
Gandalf Azog the Defiler is no ordinary hunter. He is a commander. A commander of legions! The enemy is preparing for war... which will begin in the East. His mind is set upon that mountain.
[starts to leave]
Radagast the Brown Where are you going?
Gandalf To rejoin the others.
Radagast the Brown Gandalf!
[Gandalf stops and looks back]
Gandalf I started this! I cannot forsake them! They are in grave danger.
Radagast the Brown If what you say is true, the *world* is in grave danger. The power in that fortress will only grow stronger.
Gandalf [looks off into the distance] You want me to cast my friends aside.
Ori [sees a glowing red light from inside the hidden door] What about Bilbo?
Thorin Oakenshield Give him more time.
Balin Time to do what? To be killed?
Thorin Oakenshield [faces Balin; realises] You're afraid.
Balin *Yes,* I am afraid!
[approaches Thorin and points]
Balin I fear for you! A sickness lies upon that treasure hoard!
[Thorin is slack-jawed]
Balin A sickness which drove your grandfather mad!
Thorin Oakenshield [turns away] I am not my grandfather.
Balin You're not yourself! The Thorin *I* know would not hesitate to go in there--!
Thorin Oakenshield I will *not* risk this quest for the life of one... burglar.
Balin [appalled] Bilbo. His *name* is Bilbo.
[Thorin's Company has reached Erebor; they gaze out at a distant dilapidated city]
Bilbo Baggins What is this place?
Balin It was once the City of Dale. Now it is a ruin. The Desolation of Smaug.
Thorin Oakenshield [looks to the sky] The sun will soon reach midday. We must find the hidden door into the Mountain before it sets. This way!
[walks away]
Bilbo Baggins Wait!
[Thorin stops to look at him]
Bilbo Baggins Is this... the overlook? Gandalf said to meet him here. On no account were we to...
Thorin Oakenshield Do you see him? We have no time to wait upon the wizard. We're on our own. Come!
[Thorin leads the Company away; Bilbo looks back at Dale in worry, then follows]
Bilbo Baggins This forest... feels... sick, as if a disease lies upon it. Is there no way around?
Gandalf Not unless we go two hundred miles north or twice that distance... south.
[Thorin is locked in Thranduil's dungeon; Balin speaks from a neighbouring cell]
Balin Did he offer you a deal?
Thorin Oakenshield He did. I told him he could go îsh kakhfê ai-'d dûr-rugnu! Him and all his kin!
Balin [nods] Well, that's that, then. A deal was our only hope.
Thorin Oakenshield [looks out heavenward; whispering] Not our only hope.
Gandalf Mind if I join you? *orders from the barmaid* I'll have the same. I should introduce myself. My name is Gandalf. Gandalf the Grey.
Thorin Oakenshield I know who you are.
Gandalf Well now. This is a fine chance. What brings Thorin Oakenshield to Bree?
Thorin Oakenshield I received word that my father had been seen wandering the wilds near Dunland. I went looking. I found no sign of him.
Gandalf Thorin, it's been a long time since anything but rumor was heard of Thrain.
Thorin Oakenshield He still lives. I am sure of it. *Barmaid brings food* My father came to see you before he went missing. What did you say to him?
Gandalf I urged him to march upon Erebor. To rally the seven armies of the Dwarves. To destroy the dragon and take back the Lonely Mountain. And I would say the same to you. Take back your homeland.
Thorin Oakenshield This is no chance meeting is it, Gandalf?
Gandalf No. It is not. The Lonely Mountain troubles me, Thorin. That dragon has sat there long enough. Sooner or later, darker minds will turn towards Erebor. I ran into some unsavory characters whilst traveling on the greenway. They mistook me for a vagabond.
Thorin Oakenshield I imagine they regretted that.
Gandalf *unfolds a cloth* One of them was carrying a message. It is Black Speech. A promise of payment.
Thorin Oakenshield For what?
Gandalf Your head. Someone wants you dead. Thorin, you can wait no longer. You are the heir to the throne of Durin. Unite the armies of the Dwarves. Together you have the might and the power to retake Erebor. Summon a meeting of the seven Dwarf families. Demand they stand by their oath.
Thorin Oakenshield The seven armies swore that oath to the one that wields the King's Jewel. The Arkenstone. It is the only thing that will unite them. And in case you have forgotten that jewel was stolen by Smaug.
Gandalf What if I were to help you reclaim it?
Thorin Oakenshield How? The Arkenstone lies half a world away buried beneath the feet of a fire-breathing dragon.
Gandalf Yes, it does. Which is why we're going to need a burglar.
Dori Look, a tobacco pouch. There's dwarves in these woods.
Bofur Dwarves from the Blue Mountains, no less. This is exactly the same as mine.
Bilbo Baggins Because it *is* yours, you understand? We're going around in circles. We are lost!
Thorin Oakenshield We're not lost. We keep heading east.
Oin But which way *is* east?
Smaug [to Bilbo] You have good manners for a thief and a LIAR!
[Smaug is about to kill Thorin]
Thorin Oakenshield [to Bilbo] NOW!
Bilbo Baggins [jumping and grabbing the dwarvian lever] Argh!
[water spews out of the spouts]
Smaug [roars; ready to breath fire] Arrgh...
[the water hits Smaug, cooling him off and distinguishing the fire in his lungs]
Smaug [searching for the invisible Bilbo; menacingly] Well... Thief! I can smell you... I can hear your breath, I can feel your breath... Where-Are-You?
[comes really close to Bilbo, who begins to lose his nerve]
Smaug Where are you?
[Out of fright, Bilbo takes off running. Smaug chases after him. Bilbo hides behind one of the columns]
Smaug [calmly] Come now... Don't be shy. Step into the light.
[creeps towards Bilbo's hiding place]
Smaug There is something you carry... Something made of gold. Except only much... more... Precious...
[Bilbo is assaulted by Sauron's eye and quickly takes the ring off. He sees Smaug's piercing eye in front of him. Bilbo gasps, startled]
Smaug There you are... thief in the shadows.
Bilbo Baggins I-I didn't come to steal, Smaug the inaccessibly wealthy. I only wanted to gaze upon your magnificence, and what the old tales say is true.
[whimpers]
Bilbo Baggins But I did not believe them!
[Smaug fluidly slinks away and does a pose of grandiose]
Smaug [proudly; his voice resonating] And DO YOU NOW?
Bilbo Baggins [in awe] Yes... Yes, what the stories said is true.
Bard the Bowman Death! That is what you will bring upon us. Dragon-fire and ruin.
Thorin Oakenshield You can listen to this naysayer, but I promise you this; If we succeed, all will share in the wealth of the mountain. You will have enough gold to rebuild Esgaroth ten times over!
Master of Laketown Now, now, we must not, any of us, be too quick to lay blame. Let us not forget that it was Girion, Lord of Dale, your ancestor, who failed to kill the beast!
Thorin Oakenshield I speak to the Master of the men of the Lake. Will you see the prophecy fulfilled? Will you share in the great wealth of our people? What say you?
Master of Laketown I say unto you - welcome! Welcome and thrice welcome, King under the Mountain!
Thorin Oakenshield I speak to the Master of the men of the Lake. Will you see the prophecy fulfilled? Will you share in the great wealth of our people?
Bilbo Baggins [whispering] Everyone, climb into the barrels! Quickly!
Dwalin Are you mad? They'll find us!
Bilbo Baggins No, no they won't, I promise you. Please, please, you must trust me.
[silence]
Thorin Oakenshield Do as he says.
[They do so, and Bilbo does a head count]
Bofur [pokes his head out] What do we do now?
[All the dwarves poke their heads out]
Bilbo Baggins Hold your breath.
Bofur Hold me breath? What do you mean...?
[All the dwarves yell as Bilbo pulls the lever opening the trap door, spilling the barrels into the river]
Thorin Oakenshield The Arkenstone lies half a world away, buried beneath the feet of a fire-breathing dragon.
Gandalf Yes, it does, which is why we are going to need a burglar.
Beorn A darkness lies upon that forest. Fell things creep beneath those trees.
Gandalf What did I tell you? Quiet as a mouse. Excellent burglar material.
Gandalf You must stay on the path; do not leave it. If you do, you will never find it again. No matter what may come, stay on the path!
Gandalf There is a house, it's not far from here, where we might take refuge.
Thorin Oakenshield Whose house? Are they friend or foe?
Gandalf Neither. He will help us, or he will kill us.
Alfrid Lickspittle The Master has his eye on you; you'd do well to remember. We know where you live.
Bard the Bowman It's a small town, Alfrid; everyone knows where everyone lives.
Bard the Bowman That's none of your business.
Alfrid Lickspittle Wrong. It's the Master's business, which makes it my business.
