Bilbo BagginsI did not come to steal from you, O Smaug the Unassessably Wealthy. I merely wanted to gaze upon your magnificence, to see if you really were as great as the old tales say. I did not believe them.
Bard the BowmanThe Lord of Silver Fountains / The King of Carven Stone / The King Beneath the Mountain / shall come into his own. / And the bells shall ring in gladness / at the Mountain King's return. / But all shall fail in sadness, / and the Lake will shine and burn...
Thorin OakenshieldI would not trust Thranduil, the great King, to honor his word should the end of all days be upon us! You lack all honor! I have seen how you treat your friends. We came to you once, starving, homeless, seeking your help, but you turned your back. You turned away from the suffering of my people in the inferno that destroyed us!
Thranduil[reveals scars]Do not speak to ME of dragon fire! I know its wrath and ruin! I have faced the great serpents of the north!... I warned your grandfather what his greed would summon. He would not listen... You are just like him. So go, stay here and rot. One hundred years is a mere blink in the life of an elf! I'm patient! I can wait!
[after Thorin orders Kili left behind, Fili steps off the boat]
SmaugYou think you can deceive me, Barrel-Rider? You have come from Lake Town! This is some sort of scheme hatched between these filthy dwarves and those miserable tub-trading Lakemen, those snivelling cowards with their Longbows and Black Arrows! Perhaps it is time I paid them a visit!
Bilbo BagginsOh, no... This isn't their fault! Wait! You can not go to Lake Town!
SmaugYou care about them, do you? Good! Then you can watch them DIE!
Thranduil[to Thorin]Where does your journey end? A quest to reclaim a homeland, and slay a dragon!... I suspect something more prosaic. Attempted burglary, or something of that kind. You seek that which would bestow upon you the right to rule: the Arkenstone!
Bard the BowmanAll of you! Listen to me! You must listen! Have you forgotten what happened to Dale? Have you forgotten those who died in the firestorm? And for what purpose? The blind ambition of a Mountain King, so riveted by greed he cannot see beyond his own desire!
Legolas[after Thranduil decapitates Narzug]Why did you do that? You promised to set him free.
ThranduilAnd I did. I freed his wretched head from his miserable shoulders.
ThranduilSuch is the nature of evil. Out there in the vast ignorance of the world it festers and spreads. A shadow that grows in the dark. A sleepless malice as black as the oncoming wall of night. So it ever was. So will it always be. In time all foul things come forth.
Tauriel[reluctant]It is our fight. It will not end here. With every victory this evil will grow. If your father has his way, we will do nothing. We will hide within our walls, live our lives away from the light and let darkness descend. Are we are not part of this world? Tell me, Mellon, when did we let evil become stronger than us?
SmaugYou seem familiar with my name, but I don't remember smelling your kind before. Who are you and where do you come from, may I ask?
[Smaug has been keeping the Arkenstone away from Bilbo throughout their talk, however he lets it fall within reach of Bilbo]
SmaugI am almost tempted to let you take it, if only to see Oakenshield suffer, watch it destroy him, watch it corrupt his heart and drive him mad... But I think not. I think our little game ends here!
[as Bilbo enters Erebor]
BalinBilbo, if there is indeed a live dragon down there, don't waken it.
ThranduilLegolas said you fought well today. He's grown very fond of you.
TaurielI assure you, my Lord, Legolas thinks of me as not more than a captain of the guard.
ThranduilPerhaps he did once. Now I'm not so sure.
TaurielI do not think that you would allow your son to pledge himself to a lowly Silvan elf.
ThranduilNo... You are right, I would not. Still, he cares about you. Do not give him hope where there is none.
SmaugIt's Oakenshield. That filthy Dwarvish usurper! He sent you in here for the Arkenstone, didn't he?
Bilbo BagginsNo no no no no, I have no idea what you're talking about...
SmaugDon't bother denying it! I guessed his foul purpose some time ago! But it matters not. Oakenshield's quest will fail. A darkness is coming. It will spread to every corner of the land!
[she holds his stone in her hand and he takes it back, she turns and looks up]
TaurielI have walked there sometimes, beyond the forest and up into the night. I have seen the world fall away and the white light forever fill the air.
KiliI saw a fire moon once. It rose over the pass near Dunland. Huge! Red and gold it was, it filled the sky. We were an escort for some merchants from Ered Luin, they were trading in silverwork for furs. We took the Greenway south, keeping the mountain to our left, and then it appeared. This huge fire moon lighting our path. I wish I could show you...
[as Tauriel sits next to his cell to listen to his story we see Legolas standing above where the cells are located, not looking happy as he listens to them]
Narzug[in Black Speech, outside Beorn's house]Attack them now. Kill the Dwarf filth while they sleep.
Azog[in Black Speech]No. The Beast stands guard. We will kill them on the road.
Bard the BowmanI was born and bred on these waters, Master Dwarf. If I wanted to kill you, I would not do it here.
Bard the Bowman[upon hearing Smaug's arrival]Listen to me! All of you! Do you not see what is coming?
Percy[When Bard approaches Laketown in his ship]Halt! Goods inspection. Papers please!... Oh, it's you, Bard!
ThranduilYou have found a way in. You seek that which would bestow upon you, the right to rule. The King's Jewel. The Arkenstone. It is precious to you beyond measure, I understand that. The gems in the Mountain that I, too, desire... White gems, of pure starlight. I offer you my help. I will let you go, if you but return what is mine.
BalinWe have to, if we're to find the door before nightfall. We can risk no more delays.
GandalfWe've been blind, Radagast, and in our blindness, the Enemy has returned
Balin[to Thorin]We'll get this started in a jiffy!
Dwalin[seeing Smaug breaking through the iron framework to the boiler room]We don't have a jiffy!
Smaug[charging towards the dwarves; roar-like]YOU WILL BUUUUURRRRRRNNNNNNNNNN!
Master of LaketownAll this talk of change must be suppressed. I can't afford to let them rebel, band together and start making noises. The next thing you know, they'll start asking questions, forming committees, launching inquiries.
Master of LaketownThey're commoners, Alfrid. They've always been ugly. It's not my fault that they live in a place that stinks of fish oil and tar. Jobs, shelter, food, that's all they ever bleat about.
Thorin OakenshieldWe are the dwarves of Erebor. We have come to reclaim our homeland. I remember this town and the great days of old. Fleets of boats lay at harbor, filled with silks and fine gems. This was no forsaken town on a lake! This was the center of all trade in the North. I would see those days return. I would relight the great forges of the dwarves and send wealth and riches flowing once more from the halls of Erebor!
GandalfA spell of concealment lies over this place, which means our enemy is not yet ready to reveal himself. He has not regained his full strength.
GandalfThe evil that is hidden here - I command it come forth! I command it reveal itself!
OinI've heard tell of the wonders of elvish medicine. That was a privilege to witness.
SmaugIt is the gold! They are drawn to treasure like flies to dead flesh.
GandalfNo. It is not. The Lonely Mountain troubles me, Thorin. That dragon has sat there long enough. Sooner or later, darker minds will turn towards Erebor. I ran into some unsavory characters whilst traveling on the greenway. They mistook me for a vagabond.
GandalfYour head. Someone wants you dead. Thorin, you can wait no longer. You are the heir to the throne of Durin. Unite the armies of the Dwarves. Together you have the might and the power to retake Erebor. Summon a meeting of the seven Dwarf families. Demand they stand by their oath.
Thorin OakenshieldThe seven armies swore that oath to the one that wields the King's Jewel. The Arkenstone. It is the only thing that will unite them. And in case you have forgotten that jewel was stolen by Smaug.