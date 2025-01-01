Menu
Jean I'm going to say something very rude to you: fuck you.
Wilf Bond When you're finished being a croquet expert, Nigel, a pound I'll kick your arse.
Nigel The way you play you probably will. You forget I saw your Barber of Seville, your singing brought tears to y ears.
Wilf Bond Saw you in Carmen. I'll never forget it, but I'll try.
Reginald Paget [to a class of teenagers] Opera is: when a guy's stabbed in the back, instead of bleeding, he sings. It seems to me, after much research, that rap is when a guy is stabbed in the back, and instead of bleeding, he talks. Er, rhythmically, even with feeling. But because rap's *spoken*, the feeling is sort of held in check: all on one note.
Dr. Lucy Cogan [Showing a picture] This is Sir Thomas Beecham. He was one of Britain's greatest composers.
Jean Yes, I know who he was. He inherited a fortune. His grandfather made laxatives. Naming a nursing home after him is frighteningly apt.
Jean Are you telling me to go out and smell the roses?
Cissy Robson Oh no. We're telling you the roses are long gone. But the chrysanthemums are magnificent.
Jean Why do we have to get old?
Reginald Paget That's what people do.
Jean This is not a retirement home, it is a madhouse!
Jean Oh Reg, please, this is the first time we've seen each other in God knows how many years.
Reginald Paget Ninety-seven.
Cissy Robson [gasps] Is it really that long? God, how time flies.
Wilf Bond I read somewhere that the average man thinks of sex every seven seconds.
Reginald Paget Do you?
Wilf Bond I wish, it was only every seven seconds.
Simon We were not doing anything...
Jean Neither were we.
Jean Make up your mind, dear.
Cissy Robson Jean... Jean, if you say yes, Cedric will give us the finale, instead of Anne Langley.
Jean Anne Langley!
Cissy Robson Yes.. yes, she wanted to sing Violetta... and she was, of course, a very fine Violetta...
Jean Oh pull yourself together, Cissy! Violetta's supposed to be dying of tuberculosis. She sounded as if she was singing Falstaff.
Cissy Robson Well, she's singing Tosca now.
Jean [Quietly, after a stunned pause] Over my dead body.
Reginald Paget Was that a yes?
