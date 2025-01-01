JeanI'm going to say something very rude to you: fuck you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilf BondWhen you're finished being a croquet expert, Nigel, a pound I'll kick your arse.
NigelThe way you play you probably will. You forget I saw your Barber of Seville, your singing brought tears to y ears.
Wilf BondSaw you in Carmen. I'll never forget it, but I'll try.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reginald Paget[to a class of teenagers]Opera is: when a guy's stabbed in the back, instead of bleeding, he sings. It seems to me, after much research, that rap is when a guy is stabbed in the back, and instead of bleeding, he talks. Er, rhythmically, even with feeling. But because rap's *spoken*, the feeling is sort of held in check: all on one note.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Lucy Cogan[Showing a picture]This is Sir Thomas Beecham. He was one of Britain's greatest composers.
JeanYes, I know who he was. He inherited a fortune. His grandfather made laxatives. Naming a nursing home after him is frighteningly apt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JeanAre you telling me to go out and smell the roses?
Cissy RobsonOh no. We're telling you the roses are long gone. But the chrysanthemums are magnificent.