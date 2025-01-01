Menu
Little Birds Movie Quotes

Little Birds Movie Quotes

Hogan I traveled halfway across the world to find out that people are dumb and cruel everywhere. I coulda just stayed home.
[last lines]
Alison You only get a little time between a cut and knowing how deep it is. If it's only going to be nicked, or disfigured forever. All you can do is try to stretch out that moment for as long as you possibly can. 'Cause once you know, there ain't no coming back.
Hogan They say, if you're not confused, it means you're not thinking enough.
Alison Where's the furthest you've ever been?
Hogan Bora Bora.
Alison No way.
Hogan I found work on a freighter. We docked there and I decided to stay.
Alison Was it amazing?
Hogan I got a job at a resort where this mangy dog and her pup would hang around begging for food. The guest complained, so the manager sent me and this other guy, just a local, out to get 'em. The mother, she trusted humans, so she was easy. But her pup, she was a slippery little sucker. We couldn't get her no matter how hard we tried. We were supposed to take her out to the bigger island, about a 20-minute boat ride. My co-worker wanted to get home for dinner, though. His wife was making a Poisson Cru. So he threw the dog off the boat about halfway there.
Alison Oh, my God!
Hogan That night the whole island could hear that pup howling and crying for its mother. I traveled halfway across the world to find out that people are dumb and cruel everywhere. I could've just stayed home.
Hogan Hey Lily. You here to unload some hay?
Lily Hobart No.
Hogan Well, I hear work's good for the soul.
Lily Hobart My soul's beyond repair.
[first lines]
Alison [narrating] My best friend Lily thought she was drowning. Drowning in the Salton Sea. Even though the water was too polluted to set foot in, and left anything in their town either dying, or dead.
Margaret Hobart Lily? Are you okay? Hello...
Alison Lily was determined to never let it get her.
[drops down into the bath water and starts screaming]
Lily Hobart You see all this white stuff?
Jesse MacNamara The sand?
Lily Hobart It's not really sand. It's dead fish and bird bones.
Jesse MacNamara Cool.
Lily Hobart Yeah.
Jesse MacNamara So, you have a boyfriend?
Lily Hobart I like him.
Alison I know you do.
Lily Hobart Why don't you just cut it off?
Sally Heron Cut what out?
Lily Hobart Cut it *off*.
Sally Heron Off?
Lily Hobart Yeah, the hair on your face.
Sally Heron Are you talking about my mole?
Lily Hobart Yeah, the fucking gross thing on your chin.
Sally Heron We're here to talk about you, Lily.
Lily Hobart How am I supposed to talk if I feel like I'm going to barf.
