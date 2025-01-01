HoganI traveled halfway across the world to find out that people are dumb and cruel everywhere. I coulda just stayed home.
[last lines]
AlisonYou only get a little time between a cut and knowing how deep it is. If it's only going to be nicked, or disfigured forever. All you can do is try to stretch out that moment for as long as you possibly can. 'Cause once you know, there ain't no coming back.
HoganThey say, if you're not confused, it means you're not thinking enough.
HoganI found work on a freighter. We docked there and I decided to stay.
AlisonWas it amazing?
HoganI got a job at a resort where this mangy dog and her pup would hang around begging for food. The guest complained, so the manager sent me and this other guy, just a local, out to get 'em. The mother, she trusted humans, so she was easy. But her pup, she was a slippery little sucker. We couldn't get her no matter how hard we tried. We were supposed to take her out to the bigger island, about a 20-minute boat ride. My co-worker wanted to get home for dinner, though. His wife was making a Poisson Cru. So he threw the dog off the boat about halfway there.
AlisonOh, my God!
HoganThat night the whole island could hear that pup howling and crying for its mother. I traveled halfway across the world to find out that people are dumb and cruel everywhere. I could've just stayed home.