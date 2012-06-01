Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
3.7
Kinoafisha
Films
Battlefield America
3.7
Battlefield America
, 2012
Battlefield America
USA / Musical, Drama / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
3.7
Battlefield America
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A young businessman who lands a community service sentence falls in with a group of misfit kids who need mentoring. With the help of a pro instructor, he works to get the kids ready for a big underground dance competition.
Expand
Cast
Marques Houston
Sean Lewis
Lynn Whitfield
Ms. Parker
Chandler Kinney
Chantel
Tracey Heggins
Kimberly Aimes
Christopher Jones
Hank 'The Shockwave' Adams
Mekia Cox
Sarah Miller
Tristen M. Carter
Eric Smith
JoJo Wright
Ernie Garrison
Valarie Pettiford
Ms. Williams
Gary Anthony Sturgis
Eric Smith Sr.
Director
Chris Stokes
Writer
Marques Houston
,
Chris Stokes
Composer
Michael J. Leslie
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
1 June 2012
Release date
27 September 2012
Russia
Кинопром
12+
27 September 2012
Kazakhstan
1 June 2012
USA
27 September 2012
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$15,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$252,805
Production
Brian & Barrett Pictures
Also known as
Battlefield America, Dance Battle America, No Ritmo do Passinho, Недетские танцы, バトル・ダンス
More
Film rating
3.7
Rate
15
votes
2.6
IMDb
Film Trailers
All trailers
Battlefield America
Dubbed trailer
0
0
Battlefield America
Trailer with voice-over
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Battlefield America
You Got Served
Drama, Music
2004, USA
3.0
Battlefield 2025
Action, Adventure, Horror
2020, USA
2.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree