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Poster of Battlefield America
3.7
Battlefield America - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Battlefield America
3.7

Battlefield America

, 2012
Battlefield America
USA / Musical, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Battlefield America
3.7
Battlefield America - Dubbed trailer
Battlefield America  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A young businessman who lands a community service sentence falls in with a group of misfit kids who need mentoring. With the help of a pro instructor, he works to get the kids ready for a big underground dance competition.

Cast

Marques Houston
Sean Lewis
Lynn Whitfield
Ms. Parker
Chandler Kinney
Chantel
Tracey Heggins
Kimberly Aimes
Christopher Jones
Hank 'The Shockwave' Adams
Mekia Cox
Mekia Cox
Sarah Miller
Tristen M. Carter
Eric Smith
JoJo Wright
Ernie Garrison
Valarie Pettiford
Valarie Pettiford
Ms. Williams
Gary Anthony Sturgis
Eric Smith Sr.
Director Chris Stokes
Writer Marques Houston, Chris Stokes
Composer Michael J. Leslie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 June 2012
Release date
27 September 2012 Russia Кинопром 12+
27 September 2012 Kazakhstan
1 June 2012 USA
27 September 2012 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $252,805
Production Brian & Barrett Pictures
Also known as
Battlefield America, Dance Battle America, No Ritmo do Passinho, Недетские танцы, バトル・ダンス

Film rating

3.7
Rate 15 votes
2.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Battlefield America - Dubbed trailer
Battlefield America Dubbed trailer
Battlefield America - Trailer with voice-over
Battlefield America Trailer with voice-over
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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